FRIDAY

Class 6A

Abilene 14, Abilene Cooper 10

Allen 49, Houston King 14

Alvin 41, Cleveland 20

Amarillo Tascosa 48, Midland Legacy 27

Arlington Martin 44, Cedar Hill 6

Austin Anderson 35, Leander Rouse 0

Austin Vandegrift 45, Cedar Park 0

Austin Westlake 47, Converse Judson 14

Brownsville Hanna 43, Mission Sharyland 36

Channelview 35, Aldine MacArthur 9

Cibolo Steele 35, Lake Travis 28

Conroe 56, Aldine Eisenhower 7

Coppell 30, South Grand Prairie 26

Copperas Cove 39, Georgetown East View 9

Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54

Cypress Fairbanks 63, Cypress Park 21

Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14

Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14

Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0

Donna North 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9

Eagle Pass 35, Boerne-Champion 27

Edinburg North 19, Brownsville Rivera 9

Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg 13

EP Franklin 42, EP Andress 0

Fort Bend Austin 38, Houston Westbury 35

FW Paschal 37, Irving Nimitz 7

Garland 23, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13

Harlingen 76, Mercedes 21

Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 28

Humble Summer Creek 56, Clear Falls 28

Hurst Bell 45, Irving MacArthur 16

Irving 33, South Garland 21

Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28

Katy Mayde Creek 49, Waller 27

Katy Tompkins 38, Cypress Bridgeland 14

Killeen Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13

Killeen Shoemaker 52, Killeen Chaparral 0

Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0

Klein Collins 38, Pearland Dawson 14

Kyle Lehman 24, Austin McCallum 21

La Porte 47, Alief Elsik 14

Lewisville Hebron 28, Wylie 13

Longview 48, Marshall 11

Mansfield 57, Mansfield Summit 7

McAllen 26, Mission 7

McKinney 48, Richardson Berkner 12

Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32

Midland 27, Lubbock Coronado 21

New Braunfels Canyon 55, Victoria East 29

North Crowley 17, Arlington 14

North Garland 49, Corsicana 42

Northwest Eaton 27, Little Elm 24

Odessa Permian 41, Waco Midway 20

Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7

Pasadena Rayburn 20, Houston Milby 0

Plano 35, Keller Central 34

Plano East 47, Garland Naaman Forest 40

Prosper 51, Garland Sachse 14

PSJA North 41, Los Fresnos 20

Richardson 54, Dallas Adams 10

Richardson Lake Highlands 27, Lewisville Flower Mound 17

Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23

Round Rock 52, SA Reagan 31

Round Rock McNeil 48, Pflugerville 7

Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16

Round Rock Westwood 20, Austin High 17

SA East Central 34, SA Roosevelt 23

SA Johnson 38, SA Northside O’Connor 23

SA MacArthur 42, SA Northside Holmes 33

SA Northside Jay 35, Castroville Medina Valley 16

SA Northside Warren 35, Del Rio 15

SA South San Antonio 31, Sotomayor 17

San Angelo Central 52, EP Montwood 49

San Benito 49, Brownsville Pace 0

San Marcos 31, SA Madison 24, OT

Schertz Clemens 42, Del Valle 19

Southlake Carroll 38, Lewisville Marcus 7

Spring Dekaney 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 38

Temple 34, Willis 21

The Woodlands 37, Houston Lamar 23

Waco 45, Dallas White 27

Waxahachie 50, Arlington Lamar 7

Weatherford 41, Richardson Pearce 31

Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 20

Wolfforth Frenship 36, Lubbock Cooper 33

Class 5A

A&M Consolidated 42, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 0

Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7

Barbers Hill 42, Montgomery 10

Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7

Baytown Lee 38, Clear Brook 23

Brenham 42, Belton 7

Burleson Centennial 42, Frisco 14

Canutillo 36, EP Coronado 20

Carrollton Smith 28, Carrollton Creekview 2

CC Calallen 41, Mexico City, Mexico 6

CC Flour Bluff 27, Laredo United South 20

CC Miller 49, El Campo 29

CC Ray 3, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

Cleveland, N.M. 47, Amarillo 30

College Station 52, FW Nolan 7

Dallas Conrad 40, Dallas Adamson 6

Dallas Highland Park 31, Lewisville 17

Dallas Samuell 20, FW Polytechnic 7

Dayton 60, Houston Waltrip 21

Denton 21, FW Chisholm Trail 20

Denton Braswell 48, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Donna 57, Pharr Valley View 0

Donna 57, Valley View 0

Dripping Springs 37, SA Wagner 7

Edcouch-Elsa 13, Raymondville 6

El Paso 39, EP Hanks 33

Elgin 38, Austin Akins 7

EP Bowie 31, Clint Horizon 20

EP Eastwood 63, Las Cruces, N.M. 35

EP El Dorado 20, EP Chapin 10

EP Parkland 9, EP Austin 7

EP Riverside 54, EP Burges 13

Floresville 21, SA Southwest 14

Frisco Independence 42, Frisco Heritage 39

Frisco Lone Star 38, Burleson 3

Frisco Wakeland 28, FW Brewer 6

FW Arlington Heights 34, Frisco Panther Creek 3

FW North Side 34, Saginaw 22

FW South Hills 42, Venus 21

FW Southwest 29, Wilmer-Hutchins 17

FW Trimble Tech 44, Dallas Sunset 32

FW Wyatt 21, Joshua 6

Galena Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Galveston Ball 7, Texas City 0

Georgetown 41, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27

Georgetown East View 19, Copperas Cove 14

Granbury 17, Lake Worth 16

Greenville 42, Frisco Liberty 31

Gregory-Portland 42, CC Carroll 0

Hallsville 49, Henderson 35

Houston Madison 42, Yates 6

Huntsville 21, Bryan 14

Hutto 56, Liberty Hill 49

Lake Dallas 29, Frisco Centennial 23

Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3

Leander 28, Bastrop 23

Leander Glenn 35, Victoria West 3

Lindale 40, Longview Pine Tree 17

Lockhart 37, Pflugerville Connally 12

Lockhart 37, Waco Connally 12

Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0

Magnolia 34, Tomball 29

Manor 34, SA Cornerstone 13

Mansfield Legacy 34, Crowley 22

McKinney North 47, Justin Northwest 39

Midlothian 28, Ennis 10

Mission Memorial 27, McAllen Memorial 20

Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Fort Bend Elkins 42

New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0

Plainview , Okla. 27, Pilot Point 0

Port Arthur Memorial 42, Nederland 21

Port Neches-Groves 49, Beaumont United 0

Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25

Richmond Foster 50, Fort Bend Travis 7

Rosenberg Terry 20, Rosenberg Lamar 3

Royse City 47, Lewisville The Colony 20

SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Brackenridge 23

SA Burbank 24, SA Houston 14

SA Highlands 27, SA McCollum 10

SA Kennedy 27, Lytle 13

SA Lanier 36, SA Jefferson 6

Saginaw Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22

Seagoville 47, North Dallas 8

Sherman 34, Princeton 30

Somerset 23, SA Southside 14

Sulphur Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 17

Terrell 35, Sunnyvale 22

Texarkana Texas 48, Colleyville Heritage 23

Uvalde 34, Eagle Pass Winn 28

Waco University 67, FW Eastern Hills 47

West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21

WF Rider 30, Decatur 24

Whitehouse 54, Jacksonville 21

Wichita Falls 52, Hereford 28

Wylie East 37, Grand Prairie 14

Class 4A

Andrews 59, Monahans 29

Anna 39, Aubrey 34

Argyle 56, Lucas Lovejoy 49

Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 18

Bandera 39, Cotulla 18

Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 6

Bellville 55, Stafford 0

Big Spring 51, Lubbock 26

Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7

Borger 26, Amarillo River Road 14

Bridge City 23, Buna 20

Bridgeport 63, Bowie 62

Brookshire Royal 30, Houston Furr 12

Brownsboro 43, Fairfield 20

Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16

Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35

Canyon 49, Perryton 27

Carthage 51, Pittsburg 22

Celina 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 3

Center 63, Longview Spring Hill 0

China Spring 42, Melissa 41

Clint 21, EP Ysleta 14

Clint Mountain View 35, EP Cathedral 14

Crandall 45, Kaufman 10

Cuero 46, Geronimo Navarro 13

Dallas Hillcrest 24, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Devine 35, Crystal City 6

Dumas 34, Lubbock Estacado 7

Fabens 42, Tornillo 0

Farmersville 49, Dallas Molina 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 6, Fredericksburg 0

Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 0

Freeport Brazosport 33, West Columbia Charter 15

FW Dunbar 56, Ponder 55

Giddings 21, Jarrell 14

Gilmer 40, Kilgore 26

Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14

Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7

Hamshire-Fannett 41, East Chambers 0

Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21

Hondo 52, Carrizo Springs 20

Ingleside 48, Aransas Pass 6

Iowa Park 63, FW Benbrook 21

Jasper 40, Palestine 28

Kennedale 27, Alvarado 12

Krum 21, Burkburnett 19

La Feria 27, PSJA Southwest 25

La Vernia 38, Gonzales 10

Llano 29, Burnet 21

Lorena 21, West 15

Midland Greenwood 28, West Plains 18

Midlothian Heritage 64, Cleburne 0

Navasota 27, Madisonville 21

Needville 44, Livingston 19

Nevada Community 21, Paris North Lamar 7

Pampa 25, Plainview 21

Pearsall 36, SA Cole 20

Pecos 12, San Elizario 0

Poteet 16, Goliad 13

Robinson 35, Caldwell 7

Robstown 28, San Antonio YMLA 14

Rusk 53, Crockett 21

Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28

San Angelo Lake View 39, Sweetwater 25

Sanger 34, Ferris 25

Sealy 48, Smithville 0

Shepherd 30, Cleveland Tarkington 14

Silsbee 48, Huffman Hargrave 14

Sinton 44, Rockport-Fulton 27

Snyder 21, Levelland 7

Springtown 35, Graham 13

Stephenville 62, Everman 61

Taylor 55, Rockdale 41

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 28, Paris 0

Van 23, Tyler Chapel Hill 17

Vernon 36, Gainesville 24

Waco Connally 35, Waco La Vega 34

Wharton 33, Worthing 29

Wimberley 35, Pieper 0

Zapata 38, Laredo Martin 12

Class 3A

Abernathy 48, Slaton 8

Alba-Golden 38, Linden-Kildare 0

Altair Rice 28, Houston Kashmere 7

Anahuac 57, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 18

Anderson-Shiro 12, Danbury 9

Anthony 42, Hot Springs, N.M. 6

Atlanta 28, Redwater 0

Banquete 36, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

Bishop 35, CC Moody 15

Blooming Grove 42, Kemp 21

Boling 69, Hempstead 13

Breckenridge 35, Childress 8

Brownfield 35, Tulia 7

Buffalo 18, Palestine Westwood 14

Bushland 47, Canadian 21

Cameron Yoe 62, Yoakum 28

Cisco 18, Wall 14

Clyde 26, Eastland 0

Coahoma 31, Sonora 27

Coldspring-Oakhurst 34, Splendora 7

Coleman 48, Ballinger 0

Columbus 44, La Grange 7

Comanche 42, Bangs 18

Cooper 21, Hooks 14

Corrigan-Camden 49, Elkhart 22

Corsicana Mildred 25, Cayuga 6

Crane 33, Kermit 23

De Kalb 44, Elysian Fields 12

Diboll 33, Kirbyville 24

Edgewood 56, Emory Rains 13

Edna 27, Bay City 21

El Maton Tidehaven 34, Odem 7

Eustace 28, Maypearl 21

Falfurrias 18, Hebbronville

Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14

Franklin 77, Mexia 13

Frankston 33, Huntington 15

Ganado 49, Palacios 7

Grandview 21, Malakoff 17

Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14

Gunter 67, Cedar Hill Trinity 6

Hallettsville 34, Flatonia 14

Hardin 20, Evadale 6

Hemphill 61, Shelbyville 12

Henrietta 42, Millsap 7

Hitchcock 28, East Bernard 20

Holliday 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 19

Howe 49, Tom Bean 6

Idalou 14, New Deal 9

Ingram Moore 20, Comfort 0

Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27

Johnson City 43, Thrall 14

Jourdanton 35, George West 0

Lago Vista 41, Little River Academy 29

Leonard 32, Commerce 31

Lexington 43, Troy 24

Littlefield 33, Denver City 14

Luling 46, Victoria St. Joseph 22

Lyford 46, La Villa 7

Manor New Tech 54, Austin LASA 17

Marion 35, Natalia 17

Merkel 14, Stanton 0

Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34

Mount Vernon 62, Gladewater 7

Muleshoe 41, Lamesa 14

New Boston 54, Queen City 13

New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 7

New Waverly 29, Teague 14

Nocona 28, Quanah 6

Palmer 20, Grand Saline 0

Paradise 34, Muenster 13

Paris Chisum 34, Wolfe City 28

Pattonville Prairiland 20, Ore City 7

Poth 41, Falls City 0

Pottsboro 55, Callisburg 36

Quitman 42, Big Sandy 8

Rio Vista 26, Clifton 24

Rogers 55, Schulenburg 14

San Diego 45, Kingsville King 7

Scurry-Rosser 49, Bonham 18

Shallowater 40, Seminole 27

Skidmore-Tynan 48, Ben Bolt 36

Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 6

Stockdale 33, Karnes City 7

Tolar 51, Early 14

Universal City Randolph 27, Boerne Geneva 21

Van Alstyne 30, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26

Van Vleck 34, Sweeny 21

White Oak 39, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 32

Whitesboro 31, Bells 27

Whitewright 28, Celeste 19

Whitney 48, Hillsboro 6

Winnsboro 62, Canton 37

Winona 29, Lone Oak 6

Woodville 23, Newton 22

Class 2A

Albany 55, Dublin 14

Alto 48, Pineland West Sabine 22

Archer City 34, Anson 17

Baird 50, Moran 0

Beckville 42, Joaquin 41

Bovina 26, Seagraves 20

Bremond 57, Kerens 14

Bruni 41, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24

Burton 6, Hearne 0

Charlotte 20, Woodsboro 14

Chilton 28, Italy 27

Christoval 30, San Angelo Grape Creek 10

Clarksville 14, Quinlan Boles 0

Collinsville 54, Blue Ridge 50

Colmesneil 50, Houston KIPP East End 6

Como-Pickton 38, Detroit 14

Crawford 21, Centerville 6

Cross Plains 27, De Leon 6

Cushing 34, Deweyville 1

Dawson 40, Jewett Leon 14

Farwell 7, Vega 6

Floydada 45, Lockney 6

Forsan 41, Post 13

Freer 34, Agua Dulce 12

Garrison 28, Arp 21

Gorman 61, Evant 12

Groveton 27, Trinity 0

Gruver 26, Texhoma, Okla. 20

Hale Center 8, Plains 6

Hamilton 35, Bosqueville 33

Harleton 12, Bogata Rivercrest 9

Hawkins 38, Simms Bowie 20

Hawley 33, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Holland 40, Valley Mills 14

Honey Grove 52, Frost 0

Hull-Daisetta 12, Warren 6

Iola 43, Normangee 22

Itasca 28, Hubbard 20

Keene Smith 30, FW Nazarene 26

La Pryor 27, Pettus 0

Louise 44, Bloomington 8

Lovelady 45, Grapeland 8

Malakoff Cross Roads 24, Meridian 22

Mason 27, Brady 7

Maud 26, New Diana 16

McCamey 26, Big Lake Reagan County 14

Memphis 32, Electra 0

Miles 40, Sterling City 21

Moody 23, Hico 6

Olney 43, Petrolia 6

Olton 47, Dimmitt 16

Panhandle 21, Friona 20

Peaster 44, FW Castleberry 0

Price Carlisle 66, Troup 47

Ralls 24, Smyer 18

Refugio 39, CC London 6

Riesel 42, Rice 7

Runge 46, Benavides 0

Sabinal 41, Harper 14

San Saba 19, Junction 6

Santa Maria 47, Monte Alto 21

Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7

Saratoga West Hardin 40, Mount Enterprise 14

Seymour 29, Lindsay 20

Shamrock 44, Stinnett West Texas 6

Shiner 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

Stamford 27, Haskell 9

Stratford 41, Sunray 21

Sudan 36, Tahoka 12

Tenaha 12, San Augustine 6

Thorndale 36, Granger 34

Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20

Timpson 52, Jefferson 29

Tioga 48, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14

Trenton 24, Chico 19

Valley View 36, Alvord 27

Wallis Brazos 34, Kountze 0

Wink 51, Ozona 38

Winters 18, Eldorado 12

Wortham 30, Rosebud-Lott 0

Yorktown 36, Weimar 34

Class 1A

Abbott 62, FW Covenant Classical 8

Amherst 64, Groom 27

Aquilla 52, Milford 40

Balmorhea 50, Van Horn 48

Benjamin 76, Wildorado 0

Blackwell 48, Eden 0

Blanket 40, Bryson 12

Bluff Dale 52, Perrin-Whitt 6

Borden County 60, Meadow 14

Brackett 42, Kenedy 20

Claude 70, Hedley 46

Covington 48, Iredell 8

Cranfills Gap 61, Mount Calm 12

Crosbyton 18, Morton 14

Fort Davis 58, Sierra Blanca 34

Garden City 54, Menard 8

Gilmer Union Hill 67, Burkeville 0

Gordon 52, Ranger 6

Hamlin 6, Water Valley 2

Happy 64, Follett 14

Hermleigh 52, Abilene Christian 38

High Island 96, Houston Second Baptist 72

Ira 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0

Jayton 48, Lamesa Klondike 42, 3OT

Knox City 60, Matador Motley County 12

Kopperl 24, Brookesmith 8

Lingleville 56, Vernon Northside 6

Lometa 44, Blum 38

May 77, Austin SPC 46

McLean 77, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Medina 60, Paint Rock 0

Miami 69, Lefors 12

Morgan 68, Gustine 20

Munday 58, Abilene Texas Leadership 20

Nazareth 67, Hart 6

New Home 50, Colorado City 13

Newcastle 49, Woodson 0

Oakwood 55, Campbell 6

Penelope 50, Waco Parkview Christian 0

Petersburg 74, Wellman-Union 14

Premont 60, Progreso 7

Rankin 58, Imperial Buena Vista 8

Richland Springs 52, Austin Royals 0

Robert Lee 36, Ackerly Sands 28

Rochelle 70, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20

Rule 43, Bronte 40

Sanderson 47, Marfa 0

Santa Anna 2, Lueders-Avoca 0

Savoy 54, Melissa CHANT 26

Sidney 50, Rising Star 44

Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50

Throckmorton 36, Roscoe Highland 26

Turkey Valley 46, Springlake-Earth 12

White Deer 66, Anton 16

Whiteface 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Whitharral 60, Kress 38

Zephyr 46, Veribest 0

Private Schools

Arlington Grace Prep 33, FW Southwest Christian 28

Austin Hyde Park 55, Austin Navarro 7

Austin NYOS 54, Williamson County Home School 6

Austin Regents 31, Midland Christian 14

Bay Area Christian 61, KIPP Generations 0

Beaumont Legacy Christian 48, Alvin Living Stones 21

Bellville Faith 46, SA Jubilee 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Santa Rosa 6

Bryan St. Joseph 66, Katy Faith West 21

Bullard Brook Hill 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 6

Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0

Dallas Christian 32, Fort Bend Christian 28

Dallas Episcopal 20, Argyle Liberty Christian 17

Dallas First Baptist 49, McKinney Christian 28

Dallas Parish Episcopal 24, Bellaire Episcopal 17

Flower Mound Coram Deo 62, Dallas Greenhill 7

Fredericksburg Heritage 30, SA Castle Hills 22

FW All Saints 13, Addison Trinity 10

FW Country Day 57, Austin St. Andrew’s 0

FW Lake Country 49, Plano John Paul II 14

FW Temple Christian 47, HSAA 27

FW Trinity Valley 53, Arlington Pantego Christian 18

Grapevine Faith 48, The Woodlands Christian 7

Houston Kinkaid 30, Tomball Homeschool 14

Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15

Houston St. John’s 48, Houston Christian 14

Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14

Houston St. Thomas 42, Lumberton 24

Houston Texas Christian 38, Chester 29

Houston Westbury Christian 101, CC Coastal Christian 70

Irving Cistercian 41, Dallas St. Mark 28

John Cooper 38, Cypress Community Christian 14

Katy Pope John 20, Houston The Village 0

Lubbock Christ The King 50, Cotton Center 0

Lubbock Christian 28, Wellington 24

Lucas Christian 54, Waco Methodist 8

Marble Falls Faith 55, McDade 8

Muenster Sacred Heart 50, Era 30

Plano Prestonwood 31, Houston Second Baptist 27

Rockwall Heritage 56, Denton Calvary 6

Round Rock Christian 36, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 16

SA Antonian 24, Blanco 16

SA Central Catholic 48, SA Memorial 0

SA Christian 29, Dilley 13

Shiner St. Paul 38, SA Texas Military 35

St. Mary’s Hall 45, SA Brooks 0

Temple Central Texas 27, Dallas Shelton 14

Temple Holy Trinity 58, Waco Vanguard 32

Tomball Concordia 21, Liberty 10

Tyler Grace Community 49, Wills Point 14

Other

Alvin Shadow Creek 37, League City Clear Springs 26

Atlas Rattlers 44, Dallas Inspired Vision 8

Austin Achieve 28, Austin Eastside Memorial 26

Austin Brentwood 42, Somerville 13

Austin St. Dominic Savio 54, Tyler Gorman 14

Brownsville Jubilee 71, CC Arlington Heights Christian 26

C.E. Byrd, La. 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7

Concordia 56, Prairie Lea 39

SA Davenport 31, Kerrville Tivy 28

EP Pebble Hills 50, EP Del Valle 13

Fort Worth Christian 34, Dallas Bishop Dunne 19

Fort Worth THESA 49, Coolidge 0

Frederick, Okla. 13, WF City View 0

Gholson 55, Trinidad 13

Haslet Heritage 93, Azle Christian School 87

Holy Cross, La. 48, SA Holy Cross 28

Hooker, Okla. 41, Wheeler 8

Houston Heights 41, Cypress Springs 34

Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30

Joshua Johnson County 39, Red Oak Ovilla 13

Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 40, Orangefield 30

Longview Heritage 72, Fruitvale 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Roby 2

Lubbock Trinity 34, Clarendon 6

N. Richland Hills Richland 52, Haltom 21

Odessa Compass 7, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6

Plano Coram Deo 34, Waco Live Oak Classical 30

Prestonwood North 50, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0

Prosper Rock Hill 42, Keller Timber Creek 17

Randle 30, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24

Rio Rancho, N.M. 13, El Paso Eastlake 7

San Marcos Baptist Academy 66, Bulverde Bracken 54

Schertz John Paul II 27, D’Hanis 12

Stephenville FAITH 52, Three Way 34

Tribe Consolidated 88, Bryan Allen Academy 58

Tyler Legacy 29, Tyler 27, 4OT

Westlake Academy 66, Keller Harvest Christian 21

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 35, Forestburg 13

Willow Park Trinity Christian 21, Waco Reicher 13

Woodlands Legacy Prep 21, Tomball Rosehill 14

Postponements and cancellations

Bartlett vs. Axtell, ccd.

Bryant, Ark. vs. Denton Ryan, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. Vernon Northside, ccd.

Lingleville vs. Rotan, ccd.

Milano vs. Alpha Omega, ppd.

Snook vs. Bryan Brazos Christian, ccd.

Waskom vs. Omaha Pewitt, ccd.

THURSDAY

Class 6A

Aldine Nimitz 54, Cypress Ridge 0

Arlington Bowie 34, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 13

Buda Hays 27, SA Churchill 7

Byron Nelson 31, McKinney Boyd 0

Clute Brazoswood 77, Baytown Sterling 28

Cypress Falls 38, Alief Hastings 7

Cypress Woods 38, Fort Bend Dulles 3

Edinburg Economedes 38, Brownsville Lopez 35

Garland Lakeview Centennial 10, Dallas Skyline 9

Katy Taylor 16, Richmond George Ranch 0

Keller 21, Plano West 7

Klein Forest 24, Humble 17

Klein Oak 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 35

Laredo Nixon 30, CC King 19

Laredo United 28, SA Northside Marshall 17

McAllen Rowe 48, La Joya 27

Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21

New Braunfels 31, Seguin 7

Odessa 49, EP Americas 27

Pasadena Memorial 37, Fort Bend Kempner 3

Pearland 40, Houston Memorial 14

Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38

SA Northside Clark 35, SA Northside Stevens 19

SA Northside Taft 45, SA Veterans Memorial 35

Spring Westfield 51, Fort Bend Hightower 29

Weslaco East 20, PSJA 14

Class 5A

Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 0

Amarillo Caprock 23, Amarillo Palo Duro 3

Austin LBJ 35, Pflugerville Weiss 21

Brownsville Porter 34, PSJA Memorial 13

Canyon Randall 35, Clovis, N.M. 10

Carrollton Turner 62, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, Alice 0

Crosby 27, Fort Bend Marshall 21, OT

Dallas Jefferson 9, Arlington Newman 6

Dallas Spruce 38, Dallas Roosevelt 12

EP Bel Air 48, EP Socorro 0

Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14

Frisco Reedy 41, Denison 7

FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Grapevine 58, Azle 14

La Joya Palmview 40, Roma 34, OT

Laredo Cigarroa 14, Laredo Johnson 13

Magnolia West 43, Fort Bend Bush 0

Mansfield Timberview 69, Arlington Houston 14

Manvel 41, Beaumont West Brook 27

North Forney 43, Garland Rowlett 20

SA Harlandale 20, SA Edison 14

Class 4A

CC West Oso 55, CC John Paul 14

Houston Washington 68, Houston Austin 0

Houston Wheatley 41, La Marque 28

Mineral Wells 55, FW Western Hills 40

Port Isabel 41, Rio Hondo 21

West Orange-Stark 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32

WF Hirschi 37, Brock 30

Class 3A

Crockett 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 19

Daingerfield 48, Tatum 35

Mathis 50, Taft 46

Class 2A

Booker 20, Guymon, Okla. 18

Mart 41, Marlin 6

Overton 39, Tyler All Saints 6

Riviera Kaufer 17, Harlingen Marine Military 6

Class 1A

Avalon 55, Bynum 6

Cherokee 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 19

Darrouzett 43, Welch Dawson 20

Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 43, Tyler Heat 18

Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28

Mertzon Irion County 83, Spur 36

O’Donnell 54, Lenorah Grady 26

Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0

Paducah 46, Silverton 39

Trent 67, Lohn 34

Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14

Other

Bulverde Gloria Deo 57, Austin TSD 12

Emerson 32, Dallas Wilson 12

Eunice, N.M. 31, Ropesville Ropes 12

Fulshear 77, Fort Bend Clements 18

Grand Oaks 17, Pasadena Dobie 14

Lubbock Home School Titans 56, Midland Trinity 0

SA St. Anthony’s 50, West Campus 0

Sharpstown 44, Houston Scarborough 20

POSTPONEMENTS

Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Ellison, ppd. to Saturday (10 a.m.)

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.