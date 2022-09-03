SATURDAY
Class 6A
Aldine Davis 23, Cypress Lakes 6
Alief Taylor 54, Houston Westside 0
Cypress Ranch 22, Katy Paetow 7
Duncanville 44, Jones, Fla. 21
Galena Park North Shore 42, Spring 0
Houston Northbrook 27, Aldine 14
Humble Kingwood 17, Jordan 10
Katy Morton Ranch 56, Humble Kingwood 28
Katy Morton Ranch 56, Humble Kingwood Park 28
Killeen Ellison 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7
Klein 44, Katy Seven Lakes 41
Pasadena South Houston 34, Houston Sterling 0
SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Brandeis 6
Class 5A
Friendswood 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
Class 4A
Dallas Carter 28, Dallas Kimball 23
Dallas Lincoln 50, Dallas Madison 20
Houston North Forest 8, Houston Chavez 0
Class 2A
Leakey 63, SA FEAST 18
Private Schools
Frisco Legacy Christian 14, Arlington Oakridge 12
Pasadena First Baptist 54, Houston Emery/Weiner School 6
Other
Founders Classical Academy 35, MC Prep 14
Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite def. Bell Home, forfeit
Houston MSTC 29, Wisdom 0
SA LEE 21, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
San Antonio Harlan 45, Laredo Alexander 7
St. Frances Academy , Md. 47, De Soto 7
FRIDAY
Class 6A
Abilene 14, Abilene Cooper 10
Allen 49, Houston King 14
Alvin 41, Cleveland 20
Amarillo Tascosa 48, Midland Legacy 27
Arlington Martin 44, Cedar Hill 6
Austin Anderson 35, Leander Rouse 0
Austin Vandegrift 45, Cedar Park 0
Austin Westlake 47, Converse Judson 14
Brownsville Hanna 43, Mission Sharyland 36
Channelview 35, Aldine MacArthur 9
Cibolo Steele 35, Lake Travis 28
Conroe 56, Aldine Eisenhower 7
Coppell 30, South Grand Prairie 26
Copperas Cove 39, Georgetown East View 9
Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54
Cypress Fairbanks 63, Cypress Park 21
Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14
Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14
Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0
Donna North 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
Eagle Pass 35, Boerne-Champion 27
Edinburg North 19, Brownsville Rivera 9
Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg 13
EP Franklin 42, EP Andress 0
Fort Bend Austin 38, Houston Westbury 35
FW Paschal 37, Irving Nimitz 7
Garland 23, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13
Harlingen 76, Mercedes 21
Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 28
Humble Summer Creek 56, Clear Falls 28
Hurst Bell 45, Irving MacArthur 16
Irving 33, South Garland 21
Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28
Katy Mayde Creek 49, Waller 27
Katy Tompkins 38, Cypress Bridgeland 14
Killeen Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13
Killeen Shoemaker 52, Killeen Chaparral 0
Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0
Klein Collins 38, Pearland Dawson 14
Kyle Lehman 24, Austin McCallum 21
La Porte 47, Alief Elsik 14
Lewisville Hebron 28, Wylie 13
Longview 48, Marshall 11
Mansfield 57, Mansfield Summit 7
McAllen 26, Mission 7
McKinney 48, Richardson Berkner 12
Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32
Midland 27, Lubbock Coronado 21
New Braunfels Canyon 55, Victoria East 29
North Crowley 17, Arlington 14
North Garland 49, Corsicana 42
Northwest Eaton 27, Little Elm 24
Odessa Permian 41, Waco Midway 20
Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7
Pasadena Rayburn 20, Houston Milby 0
Plano 35, Keller Central 34
Plano East 47, Garland Naaman Forest 40
Prosper 51, Garland Sachse 14
PSJA North 41, Los Fresnos 20
Richardson 54, Dallas Adams 10
Richardson Lake Highlands 27, Lewisville Flower Mound 17
Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23
Round Rock 52, SA Reagan 31
Round Rock McNeil 48, Pflugerville 7
Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16
Round Rock Westwood 20, Austin High 17
SA East Central 34, SA Roosevelt 23
SA Johnson 38, SA Northside O’Connor 23
SA MacArthur 42, SA Northside Holmes 33
SA Northside Jay 35, Castroville Medina Valley 16
SA Northside Warren 35, Del Rio 15
SA South San Antonio 31, Sotomayor 17
San Angelo Central 52, EP Montwood 49
San Benito 49, Brownsville Pace 0
San Marcos 31, SA Madison 24, OT
Schertz Clemens 42, Del Valle 19
Southlake Carroll 38, Lewisville Marcus 7
Spring Dekaney 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 38
Temple 34, Willis 21
The Woodlands 37, Houston Lamar 23
Waco 45, Dallas White 27
Waxahachie 50, Arlington Lamar 7
Weatherford 41, Richardson Pearce 31
Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 20
Wolfforth Frenship 36, Lubbock Cooper 33
Class 5A
A&M Consolidated 42, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 0
Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7
Barbers Hill 42, Montgomery 10
Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7
Baytown Lee 38, Clear Brook 23
Brenham 42, Belton 7
Burleson Centennial 42, Frisco 14
Canutillo 36, EP Coronado 20
Carrollton Smith 28, Carrollton Creekview 2
CC Calallen 41, Mexico City, Mexico 6
CC Flour Bluff 27, Laredo United South 20
CC Miller 49, El Campo 29
CC Ray 3, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
Cleveland, N.M. 47, Amarillo 30
College Station 52, FW Nolan 7
Dallas Conrad 40, Dallas Adamson 6
Dallas Highland Park 31, Lewisville 17
Dallas Samuell 20, FW Polytechnic 7
Dayton 60, Houston Waltrip 21
Denton 21, FW Chisholm Trail 20
Denton Braswell 48, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Donna 57, Pharr Valley View 0
Donna 57, Valley View 0
Dripping Springs 37, SA Wagner 7
Edcouch-Elsa 13, Raymondville 6
El Paso 39, EP Hanks 33
Elgin 38, Austin Akins 7
EP Bowie 31, Clint Horizon 20
EP Eastwood 63, Las Cruces, N.M. 35
EP El Dorado 20, EP Chapin 10
EP Parkland 9, EP Austin 7
EP Riverside 54, EP Burges 13
Floresville 21, SA Southwest 14
Frisco Independence 42, Frisco Heritage 39
Frisco Lone Star 38, Burleson 3
Frisco Wakeland 28, FW Brewer 6
FW Arlington Heights 34, Frisco Panther Creek 3
FW North Side 34, Saginaw 22
FW South Hills 42, Venus 21
FW Southwest 29, Wilmer-Hutchins 17
FW Trimble Tech 44, Dallas Sunset 32
FW Wyatt 21, Joshua 6
Galena Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Galveston Ball 7, Texas City 0
Georgetown 41, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27
Georgetown East View 19, Copperas Cove 14
Granbury 17, Lake Worth 16
Greenville 42, Frisco Liberty 31
Gregory-Portland 42, CC Carroll 0
Hallsville 49, Henderson 35
Houston Madison 42, Yates 6
Huntsville 21, Bryan 14
Hutto 56, Liberty Hill 49
Lake Dallas 29, Frisco Centennial 23
Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3
Leander 28, Bastrop 23
Leander Glenn 35, Victoria West 3
Lindale 40, Longview Pine Tree 17
Lockhart 37, Pflugerville Connally 12
Lockhart 37, Waco Connally 12
Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0
Magnolia 34, Tomball 29
Manor 34, SA Cornerstone 13
Mansfield Legacy 34, Crowley 22
McKinney North 47, Justin Northwest 39
Midlothian 28, Ennis 10
Mission Memorial 27, McAllen Memorial 20
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Fort Bend Elkins 42
New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0
Plainview , Okla. 27, Pilot Point 0
Port Arthur Memorial 42, Nederland 21
Port Neches-Groves 49, Beaumont United 0
Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25
Richmond Foster 50, Fort Bend Travis 7
Rosenberg Terry 20, Rosenberg Lamar 3
Royse City 47, Lewisville The Colony 20
SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Brackenridge 23
SA Burbank 24, SA Houston 14
SA Highlands 27, SA McCollum 10
SA Kennedy 27, Lytle 13
SA Lanier 36, SA Jefferson 6
Saginaw Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22
Seagoville 47, North Dallas 8
Sherman 34, Princeton 30
Somerset 23, SA Southside 14
Sulphur Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 17
Terrell 35, Sunnyvale 22
Texarkana Texas 48, Colleyville Heritage 23
Uvalde 34, Eagle Pass Winn 28
Waco University 67, FW Eastern Hills 47
West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21
WF Rider 30, Decatur 24
Whitehouse 54, Jacksonville 21
Wichita Falls 52, Hereford 28
Wylie East 37, Grand Prairie 14
Class 4A
Andrews 59, Monahans 29
Anna 39, Aubrey 34
Argyle 56, Lucas Lovejoy 49
Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 18
Bandera 39, Cotulla 18
Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 6
Bellville 55, Stafford 0
Big Spring 51, Lubbock 26
Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7
Borger 26, Amarillo River Road 14
Bridge City 23, Buna 20
Bridgeport 63, Bowie 62
Brookshire Royal 30, Houston Furr 12
Brownsboro 43, Fairfield 20
Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16
Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35
Canyon 49, Perryton 27
Carthage 51, Pittsburg 22
Celina 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 3
Center 63, Longview Spring Hill 0
China Spring 42, Melissa 41
Clint 21, EP Ysleta 14
Clint Mountain View 35, EP Cathedral 14
Crandall 45, Kaufman 10
Cuero 46, Geronimo Navarro 13
Dallas Hillcrest 24, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Devine 35, Crystal City 6
Dumas 34, Lubbock Estacado 7
Fabens 42, Tornillo 0
Farmersville 49, Dallas Molina 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 6, Fredericksburg 0
Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 0
Freeport Brazosport 33, West Columbia Charter 15
FW Dunbar 56, Ponder 55
Giddings 21, Jarrell 14
Gilmer 40, Kilgore 26
Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14
Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7
Hamshire-Fannett 41, East Chambers 0
Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21
Hondo 52, Carrizo Springs 20
Ingleside 48, Aransas Pass 6
Iowa Park 63, FW Benbrook 21
Jasper 40, Palestine 28
Kennedale 27, Alvarado 12
Krum 21, Burkburnett 19
La Feria 27, PSJA Southwest 25
La Vernia 38, Gonzales 10
Llano 29, Burnet 21
Lorena 21, West 15
Midland Greenwood 28, West Plains 18
Midlothian Heritage 64, Cleburne 0
Navasota 27, Madisonville 21
Needville 44, Livingston 19
Nevada Community 21, Paris North Lamar 7
Pampa 25, Plainview 21
Pearsall 36, SA Cole 20
Pecos 12, San Elizario 0
Poteet 16, Goliad 13
Robinson 35, Caldwell 7
Robstown 28, San Antonio YMLA 14
Rusk 53, Crockett 21
Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28
San Angelo Lake View 39, Sweetwater 25
Sanger 34, Ferris 25
Sealy 48, Smithville 0
Shepherd 30, Cleveland Tarkington 14
Silsbee 48, Huffman Hargrave 14
Sinton 44, Rockport-Fulton 27
Snyder 21, Levelland 7
Springtown 35, Graham 13
Stephenville 62, Everman 61
Taylor 55, Rockdale 41
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 28, Paris 0
Van 23, Tyler Chapel Hill 17
Vernon 36, Gainesville 24
Waco Connally 35, Waco La Vega 34
Wharton 33, Worthing 29
Wimberley 35, Pieper 0
Zapata 38, Laredo Martin 12
Class 3A
Abernathy 48, Slaton 8
Alba-Golden 38, Linden-Kildare 0
Altair Rice 28, Houston Kashmere 7
Anahuac 57, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 18
Anderson-Shiro 12, Danbury 9
Anthony 42, Hot Springs, N.M. 6
Atlanta 28, Redwater 0
Banquete 36, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Bishop 35, CC Moody 15
Blooming Grove 42, Kemp 21
Boling 69, Hempstead 13
Breckenridge 35, Childress 8
Brownfield 35, Tulia 7
Buffalo 18, Palestine Westwood 14
Bushland 47, Canadian 21
Cameron Yoe 62, Yoakum 28
Cisco 18, Wall 14
Clyde 26, Eastland 0
Coahoma 31, Sonora 27
Coldspring-Oakhurst 34, Splendora 7
Coleman 48, Ballinger 0
Columbus 44, La Grange 7
Comanche 42, Bangs 18
Cooper 21, Hooks 14
Corrigan-Camden 49, Elkhart 22
Corsicana Mildred 25, Cayuga 6
Crane 33, Kermit 23
De Kalb 44, Elysian Fields 12
Diboll 33, Kirbyville 24
Edgewood 56, Emory Rains 13
Edna 27, Bay City 21
El Maton Tidehaven 34, Odem 7
Eustace 28, Maypearl 21
Falfurrias 18, Hebbronville
Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Franklin 77, Mexia 13
Frankston 33, Huntington 15
Ganado 49, Palacios 7
Grandview 21, Malakoff 17
Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14
Gunter 67, Cedar Hill Trinity 6
Hallettsville 34, Flatonia 14
Hardin 20, Evadale 6
Hemphill 61, Shelbyville 12
Henrietta 42, Millsap 7
Hitchcock 28, East Bernard 20
Holliday 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 19
Howe 49, Tom Bean 6
Idalou 14, New Deal 9
Ingram Moore 20, Comfort 0
Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27
Johnson City 43, Thrall 14
Jourdanton 35, George West 0
Lago Vista 41, Little River Academy 29
Leonard 32, Commerce 31
Lexington 43, Troy 24
Littlefield 33, Denver City 14
Luling 46, Victoria St. Joseph 22
Lyford 46, La Villa 7
Manor New Tech 54, Austin LASA 17
Marion 35, Natalia 17
Merkel 14, Stanton 0
Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34
Mount Vernon 62, Gladewater 7
Muleshoe 41, Lamesa 14
New Boston 54, Queen City 13
New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 7
New Waverly 29, Teague 14
Nocona 28, Quanah 6
Palmer 20, Grand Saline 0
Paradise 34, Muenster 13
Paris Chisum 34, Wolfe City 28
Pattonville Prairiland 20, Ore City 7
Poth 41, Falls City 0
Pottsboro 55, Callisburg 36
Quitman 42, Big Sandy 8
Rio Vista 26, Clifton 24
Rogers 55, Schulenburg 14
San Diego 45, Kingsville King 7
Scurry-Rosser 49, Bonham 18
Shallowater 40, Seminole 27
Skidmore-Tynan 48, Ben Bolt 36
Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 6
Stockdale 33, Karnes City 7
Tolar 51, Early 14
Universal City Randolph 27, Boerne Geneva 21
Van Alstyne 30, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26
Van Vleck 34, Sweeny 21
White Oak 39, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 32
Whitesboro 31, Bells 27
Whitewright 28, Celeste 19
Whitney 48, Hillsboro 6
Winnsboro 62, Canton 37
Winona 29, Lone Oak 6
Woodville 23, Newton 22
Class 2A
Albany 55, Dublin 14
Alto 48, Pineland West Sabine 22
Archer City 34, Anson 17
Baird 50, Moran 0
Beckville 42, Joaquin 41
Bovina 26, Seagraves 20
Bremond 57, Kerens 14
Bruni 41, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24
Burton 6, Hearne 0
Charlotte 20, Woodsboro 14
Chilton 28, Italy 27
Christoval 30, San Angelo Grape Creek 10
Clarksville 14, Quinlan Boles 0
Collinsville 54, Blue Ridge 50
Colmesneil 50, Houston KIPP East End 6
Como-Pickton 38, Detroit 14
Crawford 21, Centerville 6
Cross Plains 27, De Leon 6
Cushing 34, Deweyville 1
Dawson 40, Jewett Leon 14
Farwell 7, Vega 6
Floydada 45, Lockney 6
Forsan 41, Post 13
Freer 34, Agua Dulce 12
Garrison 28, Arp 21
Gorman 61, Evant 12
Groveton 27, Trinity 0
Gruver 26, Texhoma, Okla. 20
Hale Center 8, Plains 6
Hamilton 35, Bosqueville 33
Harleton 12, Bogata Rivercrest 9
Hawkins 38, Simms Bowie 20
Hawley 33, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Holland 40, Valley Mills 14
Honey Grove 52, Frost 0
Hull-Daisetta 12, Warren 6
Iola 43, Normangee 22
Itasca 28, Hubbard 20
Keene Smith 30, FW Nazarene 26
La Pryor 27, Pettus 0
Louise 44, Bloomington 8
Lovelady 45, Grapeland 8
Malakoff Cross Roads 24, Meridian 22
Mason 27, Brady 7
Maud 26, New Diana 16
McCamey 26, Big Lake Reagan County 14
Memphis 32, Electra 0
Miles 40, Sterling City 21
Moody 23, Hico 6
Olney 43, Petrolia 6
Olton 47, Dimmitt 16
Panhandle 21, Friona 20
Peaster 44, FW Castleberry 0
Price Carlisle 66, Troup 47
Ralls 24, Smyer 18
Refugio 39, CC London 6
Riesel 42, Rice 7
Runge 46, Benavides 0
Sabinal 41, Harper 14
San Saba 19, Junction 6
Santa Maria 47, Monte Alto 21
Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7
Saratoga West Hardin 40, Mount Enterprise 14
Seymour 29, Lindsay 20
Shamrock 44, Stinnett West Texas 6
Shiner 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Stamford 27, Haskell 9
Stratford 41, Sunray 21
Sudan 36, Tahoka 12
Tenaha 12, San Augustine 6
Thorndale 36, Granger 34
Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20
Timpson 52, Jefferson 29
Tioga 48, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14
Trenton 24, Chico 19
Valley View 36, Alvord 27
Wallis Brazos 34, Kountze 0
Wink 51, Ozona 38
Winters 18, Eldorado 12
Wortham 30, Rosebud-Lott 0
Yorktown 36, Weimar 34
Class 1A
Abbott 62, FW Covenant Classical 8
Amherst 64, Groom 27
Aquilla 52, Milford 40
Balmorhea 50, Van Horn 48
Benjamin 76, Wildorado 0
Blackwell 48, Eden 0
Blanket 40, Bryson 12
Bluff Dale 52, Perrin-Whitt 6
Borden County 60, Meadow 14
Brackett 42, Kenedy 20
Claude 70, Hedley 46
Covington 48, Iredell 8
Cranfills Gap 61, Mount Calm 12
Crosbyton 18, Morton 14
Fort Davis 58, Sierra Blanca 34
Garden City 54, Menard 8
Gilmer Union Hill 67, Burkeville 0
Gordon 52, Ranger 6
Hamlin 6, Water Valley 2
Happy 64, Follett 14
Hermleigh 52, Abilene Christian 38
High Island 96, Houston Second Baptist 72
Ira 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Jayton 48, Lamesa Klondike 42, 3OT
Knox City 60, Matador Motley County 12
Kopperl 24, Brookesmith 8
Lingleville 56, Vernon Northside 6
Lometa 44, Blum 38
May 77, Austin SPC 46
McLean 77, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Medina 60, Paint Rock 0
Miami 69, Lefors 12
Morgan 68, Gustine 20
Munday 58, Abilene Texas Leadership 20
Nazareth 67, Hart 6
New Home 50, Colorado City 13
Newcastle 49, Woodson 0
Oakwood 55, Campbell 6
Penelope 50, Waco Parkview Christian 0
Petersburg 74, Wellman-Union 14
Premont 60, Progreso 7
Rankin 58, Imperial Buena Vista 8
Richland Springs 52, Austin Royals 0
Robert Lee 36, Ackerly Sands 28
Rochelle 70, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20
Rule 43, Bronte 40
Sanderson 47, Marfa 0
Santa Anna 2, Lueders-Avoca 0
Savoy 54, Melissa CHANT 26
Sidney 50, Rising Star 44
Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50
Throckmorton 36, Roscoe Highland 26
Turkey Valley 46, Springlake-Earth 12
White Deer 66, Anton 16
Whiteface 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Whitharral 60, Kress 38
Zephyr 46, Veribest 0
Private Schools
Arlington Grace Prep 33, FW Southwest Christian 28
Austin Hyde Park 55, Austin Navarro 7
Austin NYOS 54, Williamson County Home School 6
Austin Regents 31, Midland Christian 14
Bay Area Christian 61, KIPP Generations 0
Beaumont Legacy Christian 48, Alvin Living Stones 21
Bellville Faith 46, SA Jubilee 0
Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Santa Rosa 6
Bryan St. Joseph 66, Katy Faith West 21
Bullard Brook Hill 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 6
Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0
Dallas Christian 32, Fort Bend Christian 28
Dallas Episcopal 20, Argyle Liberty Christian 17
Dallas First Baptist 49, McKinney Christian 28
Dallas Parish Episcopal 24, Bellaire Episcopal 17
Flower Mound Coram Deo 62, Dallas Greenhill 7
Fredericksburg Heritage 30, SA Castle Hills 22
FW All Saints 13, Addison Trinity 10
FW Country Day 57, Austin St. Andrew’s 0
FW Lake Country 49, Plano John Paul II 14
FW Temple Christian 47, HSAA 27
FW Trinity Valley 53, Arlington Pantego Christian 18
Grapevine Faith 48, The Woodlands Christian 7
Houston Kinkaid 30, Tomball Homeschool 14
Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15
Houston St. John’s 48, Houston Christian 14
Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14
Houston St. Thomas 42, Lumberton 24
Houston Texas Christian 38, Chester 29
Houston Westbury Christian 101, CC Coastal Christian 70
Irving Cistercian 41, Dallas St. Mark 28
John Cooper 38, Cypress Community Christian 14
Katy Pope John 20, Houston The Village 0
Lubbock Christ The King 50, Cotton Center 0
Lubbock Christian 28, Wellington 24
Lucas Christian 54, Waco Methodist 8
Marble Falls Faith 55, McDade 8
Muenster Sacred Heart 50, Era 30
Plano Prestonwood 31, Houston Second Baptist 27
Rockwall Heritage 56, Denton Calvary 6
Round Rock Christian 36, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 16
SA Antonian 24, Blanco 16
SA Central Catholic 48, SA Memorial 0
SA Christian 29, Dilley 13
Shiner St. Paul 38, SA Texas Military 35
St. Mary’s Hall 45, SA Brooks 0
Temple Central Texas 27, Dallas Shelton 14
Temple Holy Trinity 58, Waco Vanguard 32
Tomball Concordia 21, Liberty 10
Tyler Grace Community 49, Wills Point 14
Other
Alvin Shadow Creek 37, League City Clear Springs 26
Atlas Rattlers 44, Dallas Inspired Vision 8
Austin Achieve 28, Austin Eastside Memorial 26
Austin Brentwood 42, Somerville 13
Austin St. Dominic Savio 54, Tyler Gorman 14
Brownsville Jubilee 71, CC Arlington Heights Christian 26
C.E. Byrd, La. 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7
Concordia 56, Prairie Lea 39
SA Davenport 31, Kerrville Tivy 28
EP Pebble Hills 50, EP Del Valle 13
Fort Worth Christian 34, Dallas Bishop Dunne 19
Fort Worth THESA 49, Coolidge 0
Frederick, Okla. 13, WF City View 0
Gholson 55, Trinidad 13
Haslet Heritage 93, Azle Christian School 87
Holy Cross, La. 48, SA Holy Cross 28
Hooker, Okla. 41, Wheeler 8
Houston Heights 41, Cypress Springs 34
Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30
Joshua Johnson County 39, Red Oak Ovilla 13
Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 40, Orangefield 30
Longview Heritage 72, Fruitvale 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Roby 2
Lubbock Trinity 34, Clarendon 6
N. Richland Hills Richland 52, Haltom 21
Odessa Compass 7, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6
Plano Coram Deo 34, Waco Live Oak Classical 30
Prestonwood North 50, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0
Prosper Rock Hill 42, Keller Timber Creek 17
Randle 30, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24
Rio Rancho, N.M. 13, El Paso Eastlake 7
San Marcos Baptist Academy 66, Bulverde Bracken 54
Schertz John Paul II 27, D’Hanis 12
Stephenville FAITH 52, Three Way 34
Tribe Consolidated 88, Bryan Allen Academy 58
Tyler Legacy 29, Tyler 27, 4OT
Westlake Academy 66, Keller Harvest Christian 21
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 35, Forestburg 13
Willow Park Trinity Christian 21, Waco Reicher 13
Woodlands Legacy Prep 21, Tomball Rosehill 14
Postponements and cancellations
Bartlett vs. Axtell, ccd.
Bryant, Ark. vs. Denton Ryan, ccd.
Chillicothe vs. Vernon Northside, ccd.
Lingleville vs. Rotan, ccd.
Milano vs. Alpha Omega, ppd.
Snook vs. Bryan Brazos Christian, ccd.
Waskom vs. Omaha Pewitt, ccd.
THURSDAY
Class 6A
Aldine Nimitz 54, Cypress Ridge 0
Arlington Bowie 34, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 13
Buda Hays 27, SA Churchill 7
Byron Nelson 31, McKinney Boyd 0
Clute Brazoswood 77, Baytown Sterling 28
Cypress Falls 38, Alief Hastings 7
Cypress Woods 38, Fort Bend Dulles 3
Edinburg Economedes 38, Brownsville Lopez 35
Garland Lakeview Centennial 10, Dallas Skyline 9
Katy Taylor 16, Richmond George Ranch 0
Keller 21, Plano West 7
Klein Forest 24, Humble 17
Klein Oak 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 35
Laredo Nixon 30, CC King 19
Laredo United 28, SA Northside Marshall 17
McAllen Rowe 48, La Joya 27
Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21
New Braunfels 31, Seguin 7
Odessa 49, EP Americas 27
Pasadena Memorial 37, Fort Bend Kempner 3
Pearland 40, Houston Memorial 14
Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38
SA Northside Clark 35, SA Northside Stevens 19
SA Northside Taft 45, SA Veterans Memorial 35
Spring Westfield 51, Fort Bend Hightower 29
Weslaco East 20, PSJA 14
Class 5A
Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 0
Amarillo Caprock 23, Amarillo Palo Duro 3
Austin LBJ 35, Pflugerville Weiss 21
Brownsville Porter 34, PSJA Memorial 13
Canyon Randall 35, Clovis, N.M. 10
Carrollton Turner 62, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, Alice 0
Crosby 27, Fort Bend Marshall 21, OT
Dallas Jefferson 9, Arlington Newman 6
Dallas Spruce 38, Dallas Roosevelt 12
EP Bel Air 48, EP Socorro 0
Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14
Frisco Reedy 41, Denison 7
FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Grapevine 58, Azle 14
La Joya Palmview 40, Roma 34, OT
Laredo Cigarroa 14, Laredo Johnson 13
Magnolia West 43, Fort Bend Bush 0
Mansfield Timberview 69, Arlington Houston 14
Manvel 41, Beaumont West Brook 27
North Forney 43, Garland Rowlett 20
SA Harlandale 20, SA Edison 14
Class 4A
CC West Oso 55, CC John Paul 14
Houston Washington 68, Houston Austin 0
Houston Wheatley 41, La Marque 28
Mineral Wells 55, FW Western Hills 40
Port Isabel 41, Rio Hondo 21
West Orange-Stark 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32
WF Hirschi 37, Brock 30
Class 3A
Crockett 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 19
Daingerfield 48, Tatum 35
Mathis 50, Taft 46
Class 2A
Booker 20, Guymon, Okla. 18
Mart 41, Marlin 6
Overton 39, Tyler All Saints 6
Riviera Kaufer 17, Harlingen Marine Military 6
Class 1A
Avalon 55, Bynum 6
Cherokee 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 19
Darrouzett 43, Welch Dawson 20
Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 43, Tyler Heat 18
Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28
Mertzon Irion County 83, Spur 36
O’Donnell 54, Lenorah Grady 26
Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0
Paducah 46, Silverton 39
Trent 67, Lohn 34
Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14
Other
Bulverde Gloria Deo 57, Austin TSD 12
Emerson 32, Dallas Wilson 12
Eunice, N.M. 31, Ropesville Ropes 12
Fulshear 77, Fort Bend Clements 18
Grand Oaks 17, Pasadena Dobie 14
Lubbock Home School Titans 56, Midland Trinity 0
SA St. Anthony’s 50, West Campus 0
Sharpstown 44, Houston Scarborough 20
POSTPONEMENTS
Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Ellison, ppd. to Saturday (10 a.m.)
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.