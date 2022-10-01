SATURDAY

Class 6A

Cypress Ranch 55, Cypress Springs 29

Fort Bend Dulles 14, Fort Bend Bush 9

Houston Stratford 45, Cypress Creek 42

Humble Kingwood 45, Beaumont United 14

SA Reagan 55, SA LEE 10

SA Roosevelt 22, SA Churchill 16

Class 5A

Houston Madison 22, Houston Milby 21

Houston Sterling 54, Houston Austin 0

Class 3A

Hitchcock 35, Salado 30

Shallowater 63, Pecos 17

Class 2A

D’Hanis 21, Charlotte 6

Private Schools

Abilene Christian 69, Midland Trinity 22

Other

Tyler Heat 104, Strawn 60

Worthing 29, Houston Kashmere 27

 

FRIDAY

Class 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 45, Aldine Nimitz 14

Allen 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14

Arlington Bowie 28, Grand Prairie 17

Arlington Martin 74, Arlington Lamar 22

Austin Anderson 59, Austin Akins 7

Austin Vandegrift 34, Manor 6

Austin Westlake 73, Del Valle 7

Belton 28, Elgin 6

Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 15, Round Rock McNeil 11

Channelview 62, Pasadena Rayburn 21

Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14

Conroe Oak Ridge 49, Conroe 35

Cypress Fairbanks 61, Jersey Village 49

Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7

EP Americas 23, EP Pebble Hills 21

Fort Bend Clements 48, Fort Bend Austin 24

Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0

Garland Naaman Forest 39, Garland Sachse 13

Garland Rowlett 49, South Garland 14

Harlingen South 33, Brownsville Pace 10

Houston Clear Lake 32, League City Clear Creek 30, 2OT

Houston Lamar 63, Houston Westside 0

Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 0

Houston Strake Jesuit 43, Alvin 42

Houston Westbury 19, Houston Chavez 0

Humble Atascocita 50, Beaumont West Brook 7

Humble Summer Creek 28, Humble 14

Justin Northwest 58, Azle 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28

Killeen Ellison 24, Waco 6

Killeen Harker Heights 24, Hewitt Midway 13

Klein Cain 48, Klein 34

Klein Collins 44, Waller 19

Lewisville 38, Coppell 3

Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23

Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

McKinney 60, Denton Braswell 51

Pearland 44, Alief Elsik 13

Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0

Plano 30, Plano West 17

Prosper 59, Little Elm 6

Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14

Richardson Pearce 55, Irving MacArthur 49

Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34

Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7

Round Rock 32, Round Rock Stony Point 16

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 14

SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24

SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14

SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6

South Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Houston 0

Spring Westfield 50, Spring Dekaney 15

The Woodlands 63, Grand Oaks 0

Tomball Memorial 15, Klein Forest 12

Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 7

Class 5A

A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10

Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7

Angleton 44, Fulshear 40

Austin LBJ 68, Austin McCallum 14

Barbers Hill 35, Baytown Goose Creek 6

Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27

Brenham 38, Randle 22

Brownsville Memorial 60, Donna 7

Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13

Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14

CC Calallen 64, Kingsville King 3

CC Carroll 49, CC King 14

CC Tuloso-Midway 28, La Feria 23

College Station 68, Georgetown East View 10

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Ray 0

Dallas Highland Park 35, Dallas Jesuit 28

Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Adamson 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Spruce 0

Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dayton 45, Nederland 0

Dripping Springs 35, Buda Johnson 0

El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0

EP Bel Air 41, EP Hanks 24

EP Chapin 61, Chaparral, N.M. 0

EP Del Valle 62, Clint Horizon 0

EP Eastwood 49, EP Coronado 14

EP Irvin 43, El Paso 20

EP Parkland 57, EP Ysleta 7

Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0

Fort Bend Willowridge 41, Galena Park 24

Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37

Frisco 52, Sherman 9

Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6

Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7

FW Arlington Heights 28, FW Wyatt 15

FW North Side 66, FW Polytechnic 0

Galveston Ball 44, Sharpstown 0

Grapevine 44, Colleyville Heritage 26

Hallsville 41, Marshall 37

Houston Waltrip 64, Wisdom 7

Huntsville 12, Rosenberg Lamar 7

Lake Dallas 54, Frisco Memorial 48, OT

Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21

Leander Glenn 27, Leander 14

Lindale 63, Athens 21

Longview Pine Tree 49, Nacogdoches 14

Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14

Magnolia West 12, Richmond Foster 7

Mansfield Timberview 54, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28

Midlothian 43, Killeen 20

Montgomery Lake Creek 80, Montgomery 55

New Caney Porter 40, Baytown Sterling 14

Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0

Pflugerville Weiss 32, Temple 19

Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13

Port Neches-Groves 35, Texas City 28

Red Oak 38, Killeen Shoemaker 35

Royse City 28, North Forney 14

SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6

SA Veterans Memorial 49, Lockhart 42

Seagoville 34, Dallas Hillcrest 28

Texarkana Texas 58, Mount Pleasant 27

Victoria West 55, CC Moody 16

Willis 56, Cleveland 14

Wylie East 34, Garland 7

Class 4A

Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6

Bandera 28, Robstown 21

Bellville 35, West Columbia 21

Bridgeport 42, Farmersville 21

Brookshire Royal 13, Sealy 10

Burkburnett 45, Alvarado 43

Canyon 44, Andrews 30

Carthage 69, Brownsboro 13

China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 16

Cleveland Tarkington 14, Hardin 6

Dalhart 33, Levelland 24

Dallas Carter 32, Dallas Pinkston 7

Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19

Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20

Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29

Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0

Houston Furr 53, Houston North Forest 12

Ingleside 52, Carrizo Springs 14

Jasper 26, Hamshire-Fannett 21

Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0

Kilgore 56, Jacksonville 7

La Marque 27, Wharton 9

Liberty Hill 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34

Llano 51, Luling 12

Lorena 40, Little River Academy 17

Lubbock Estacado 24, Sweetwater 7

Mabank 18, Quinlan Ford 0

Mexia 28, Kemp 21

Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6

Navasota 17, Bay City 9

Orange Grove 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 16

Pampa 43, Borger 40

Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28

Rusk 40, Center 35

San Elizario 27, Fabens 15

Seminole 63, Big Spring 28

Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6

Sinton 24, Raymondville 0

Stephenville 42, Brownwood 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21

Van 45, Canton 0

Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27

Waco La Vega 42, Yoakum 14

West Orange-Stark 53, Liberty 8

Wilmer-Hutchins 27, Frisco Panther Creek 21

Class 3A

Alpine 61, Tornillo 0

Anson 22, Colorado City 6

Arp 44, Winona 18

Big Lake Reagan County 23, Kermit 20

Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7

Brock 49, Peaster 14

Buna 42, Kirbyville 16

Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14

Canadian 56, Canyon Randall 21

Cisco 60, Winters 6

Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30

Coleman 49, San Saba 0

Columbus 56, Madisonville 28

Cooper 52, Bogata Rivercrest 6

Crane 35, Odessa Compass 0

Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6

Dallas A+ Academy 40, Dallas Inspired Vision 24

Dallas Gateway 24, Maypearl 20

DeKalb 30, New Boston 12

Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7

Dilley 16, West Campus 0

Edna 49, CC London 3

El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9

Franklin 63, Rockdale 42

Frankston 45, Gladewater Union Grove 0

Friona 42, Slaton 26

Ganado 42, Kenedy 14

George West 72, Monte Alto 7

Grand Saline 27, Edgewood 24

Hallettsville 47, KIPP Generations 0

Hebbronville 38, Banquete 20

Hemphill 61, Kountze 6

Holliday 48, Snyder 14

Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14

Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7

Lexington 34, Caldwell 6

Malakoff 47, Fairfield 3

Mount Vernon 68, Bonham 12

Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37

Natalia 42, Comfort 27

New Waverly 34, Warren 13

Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0

Nixon-Smiley 20, Karnes City 13

Orangefield 25, Anahuac 15

Palacios 48, Aransas Pass 6

Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14

Paradise 48, Pilot Point 34

Pottsboro 48, Mineola 19

Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24

SA Cole 50, Ingram Moore 14

Santa Rosa 21, Odem 20

Scurry-Rosser 56, Rice 13

Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0

Teague 37, Eustace 17

Tolar 56, Hamilton 7

Troup 63, Quitman 6

Troy 27, McGregor 24

Van Alstyne 52, Sanger 35

Van Vleck 52, Danbury 8

Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 6

Wall 14, Mason 6

Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6

West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7

Whitesboro 43, Boyd 8

Whitney 62, Dallas Madison 14

Winnsboro 55, Commerce 0

Woodville 42, Shepherd 14

Class 2A

Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18

Archer City 33, Seymour 16

Axtell 28, Kerens 21

Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Beckville 62, Hawkins 6

Big Sandy 21, Ore City 0

Bosqueville 49, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12

Bremond 54, Windthorst 21

Burton 40, Yorktown 0

Cayuga 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 16

Celeste 34, Lindsay 21

Chico 16, Era 14

Crawford 48, Valley Mills 7

Dawson 20, Hubbard 12

De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19

Eldorado 34, Water Valley 12

Flatonia 37, Thorndale 14

Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6

Harper 29, Schertz John Paul II 21

Haskell 42, Petrolia 20

Hearne 43, Schulenburg 22

Honey Grove 34, Alba-Golden 20

Hull-Daisetta 38, Houston KIPP Northeast 28

Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0

Italy 29, Rio Vista 22

Joaquin 34, Garrison 21

Marlin 61, Moody 7

Mart 78, Hico 0

McCamey 39, Sterling City 22

Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13

Pettus 27, Lee 13

Pineland West Sabine 36, Grapeland 12

Quinlan Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0

Refugio 58, Three Rivers 7

Rocksprings 62, Center Point 30

Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24

Sabinal 52, Brackett 19

Santo 21, Muenster 17

Shiner 62, Bloomington 14

Snook 52, Runge 6

Somerville 14, Louise 13

Stamford 22, Olney 13

Stratford 28, Perryton 21

Sunray 47, Roscoe 14

Thrall 21, Weimar 13

Timpson 55, San Augustine 6

Vega 21, Olton 13

Wallis Brazos 42, Altair Rice 27

Wortham 49, Meridian 0

Class 1A

Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0

Amherst 49, Claude 28

Aquilla 98, Bynum 66

Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24

Balmorhea 66, Fort Davis 30

Benjamin 61, Loraine 30

Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12

Blanket 68, Evant 22

Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0

Campbell 59, Trinidad 14

Chester 60, Apple Springs 14

Chillicothe 28, Haskell Paint Creek 24

Coolidge 54, Blum 48

Covington 18, Penelope 6

Cranfills Gap 50, Stephenville FAITH 26

Follett 62, Paducah 60

Garden City 81, Van Horn 36

Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14

Hart 58, Anton 32

Hermleigh 60, Throckmorton 36

Iredell 58, Gholson 8

Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35

Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0

Kopperl 34, Mullin 24

Kress 58, Whiteface 50

Ladonia Fannindel 30, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 29

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 94, Oakwood 72

Lamesa Klondike 55, O’Donnell 6

Lenorah Grady 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 20

Lometa 64, Eden 21

May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12

McLean 65, Wildorado 16

Medina 52, SA Brooks 7

Mertzon Irion County 61, Leakey 6

Miami 38, Groom 36, OT

Morgan 85, Walnut Springs 46

Munday 20, Electra 18

Oglesby 64, Gustine 14

Petersburg 68, Meadow 18

Rankin 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 12

Rising Star 54, Woodson 6

Robert Lee 24, Bronte 6

Rochelle 52, Moran 0

Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0

Sanderson 54, Imperial Buena Vista 52

Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

Southland 77, Lazbuddie 74

Spur 62, Jayton 34

Trent 68, Olfen 20

Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36

Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6

Vernon Northside 44, Forestburg 13

White Deer 61, Hedley 12

Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24

Wilson 27, Cotton Center 18

Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0

Private Schools

Addison Trinity 39, FW Southwest Christian 21

Alvin Living Stones 56, Second Baptist School University Model 20

Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

Austin Hyde Park 44, SA St. Anthony’s 7

Austin Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12

Austin St. Andrew’s 7, Tomball Rosehill 0

Austin St. Michael 27, SA Texas Military 14

Austin Veritas 52, Austin TSD 46

Bay Area Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3

Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14

Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37

Bryan Allen Academy 78, Katy Faith West 33

Cedar Hill Trinity 55, Corsicana Mildred 48

Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13

Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8

Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, DASCHE 12

Dallas Episcopal 39, Bellaire Episcopal 35

Dallas First Baptist 46, Waco Reicher 27

Dallas Lutheran 60, Red Oak Ovilla 12

EP Cathedral 27, EP Bowie 6

FW Lake Country 63, CC West Oso 49

FW Nazarene 46, Azle Christian School 40

FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20

Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

Harlingen Marine Military 32, CC John Paul 19

Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20

Houston Northland Christian 20, Houston Northside Home 8

Houston St. John’s 49, Dallas St. Mark 21

Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14

John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13

Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6

Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 28

Lucas Christian 62, Wylie Prep 16

New Braunfels Christian 33, Houston Lutheran North 15

Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0

Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0

SA Antonian 45, Somerset 27

SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7

SA Holy Cross 41, San Antonio YMLA 14

Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0

St. Mary’s Hall 54, SA FEAST 6

Temple Central Texas 34, Austin St. Dominic Savio 28

Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22

Other

Alpha Omega 52, Tyler All Saints 6

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7

Arlington St. Paul 60, Waco Parkview Christian 0

Austin Northeast 34, Austin William Travis 6

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 45, New Diana 10

Bulverde Gloria Deo 46, Austin NYOS 34

Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6

Concordia 54, SA Lutheran 52

Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0

Davenport 63, Devine 48

Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O’Connell 31

Emerson 56, Carrollton Creekview 10

Fort Worth Christian 35, Dallas Christian 24

Fort Worth THESA 78, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38

FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14

FW Covenant Classical 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 16

KIPP Sunnyside 46, Frassati Catholic 7

Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27

Longview East Texas Christian 53, North Texas (NTX) 8

Longview Heritage 56, Rockwall Heritage 8

Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28

Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7

MC Prep 44, FW Temple Christian 6

N. Richland Hills Richland 56, Dallas White 40

NOAH, Okla. 71, HSAA 6

Prestonwood North 60, Irving The Highlands 15

San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Stevens 31

San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, Calvert 18

Tomball Homeschool 27, Cypress Community Christian 13

Waco Methodist 70, Waco Vanguard 20

Weatherford Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 22

West Plains 35, Hereford 28

Westlake Academy 45, Plano Coram Deo 23

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0

Woodlands Legacy Prep 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 21

Yates 58, Houston Scarborough 0

Postponements and cancellations

Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd.

Milford vs. Burkeville, ccd.

THURSDAY

Class 6A

Aldine MacArthur 34, Aldine 7

Austin Bowie 51, Austin High 14

Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT

Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0

Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6

EP Montwood 43, EP Franklin 42

Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19

Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3

Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10

Katy 70, Jordan 21

Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14

Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28

Prosper 62, Little Elm 6

SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O’Connor 6

SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17

Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14

The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Class 5A

Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20

Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8

CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21

Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0

Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10

Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14

FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0

Georgetown 70, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28

Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13

Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0

SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21

Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31

Class 4A

Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10

Dumas 47, EP Austin 0

FW Dunbar 60, FW Western Hills 33

Geronimo Navarro 44, Early 6

Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31

Houston Washington 63, Houston Wheatley 14

Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20

Class 3A

Crockett 63, Austin LBJ 0

Lyford 32, Bishop 6

Class 1A

Abbott 46, Borden County 0

Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36

Rule 44, Guthrie 38

Silverton 59, Loop 14

Private Schools

Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38

Dallas Shelton 31, Arlington Newman 16

SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0

Other

Austin Navarro 44, Austin Eastside Memorial 6

Eagle Christian 74, Longview Trinity 28

Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0

Tribe Consolidated 60, McDade 8

