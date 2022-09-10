FRIDAY
Class 6A
Aldine Davis 31, Houston Westside 7
Aldine MacArthur 28, Cypress Lakes 14
Alief Elsik 35, Houston Bellaire 21
Allen 27, Arlington Martin 16
Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 28
Arlington Lamar 27, Keller Central 9
Austin Bowie 64, Del Valle 0
Austin Vandegrift 45, Hewitt Midway 0
Belton 41, Huntsville 28
Bryan 55, Brenham 42
Buda Hays 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21
Byron Nelson 79, Denton Braswell 20
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28, Schertz Clemens 21
Channelview 28, League City Clear Creek 24
Cibolo Steele 49, Hutto 16
Clear Falls 31, Houston Lamar 28, OT
Clute Brazoswood 70, Houston Northbrook 12
Conroe 55, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Coppell 44, Keller Timber Creek 38
Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Creek 14
Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson Pearce 13
Deer Park 49, Beaumont West Brook 21
Dickinson 41, Pasadena Dobie 3
Eagle Pass 58, CC Moody 0
Edinburg North 42, Sharyland Pioneer 39
FW Paschal 27, Dallas Kimball 21
Galena Park North Shore 55, Spring Westfield 25
Garland 38, North Garland 32
Garland Lakeview Centennial 34, Sachse 28
Harker Heights 27, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 20
Harlingen 56, Mission Memorial 0
Houston Chavez 42, Houston Spring Woods 27
Houston King 45, Pearland 7
Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Spring 21
Humble 45, Spring Dekaney 35
Humble Atascocita 38, Liberty, Nev. 0
Hurst Bell 10, Arlington Houston 7
Irving MacArthur 64, Irving Nimitz 34
Killeen 23, Cleburne 7
Klein Cain 49, Cypress Falls 14
La Porte 69, Baytown Goose Creek 17
Lake Travis 55, Buda Johnson 17
Leander Rouse 10, Leander Glenn 7
Lewisville 44, Mesquite 7
Lewisville Hebron 54, Northwest Eaton 40
Lewisville Marcus 30, Euless Trinity 20
Longview 69, Tyler Legacy 0
Mansfield 21, South Grand Prairie 16
Mansfield Summit 20, Crowley 14
McAllen Rowe 27, Mission Sharyland 20
McKinney 49, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Mesquite Horn 43, Tyler 6
Mission 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
New Braunfels Canyon 35, New Braunfels 32
Odessa Permian 13, Amarillo Tascosa 12
Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Round Rock McNeil 27
Plano East 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28
Plano West 24, McKinney Boyd 21
Prosper 19, Rockwall 11
Richardson Berkner 49, Richardson 0
Rockwall-Heath 45, Mansfield Lake Ridge 35
Round Rock 24, Cedar Park 7
Round Rock Westwood 49, Bastrop 42, OT
SA Churchill 25, SA Madison 23, OT
SA Northside Brennan 48, San Antonio Harlan 10
SA Northside O’Connor 20, SA Northside Jay 17
SA Roosevelt 37, SA LEE 13
San Benito 47, McAllen Memorial 13
Smithson Valley 45, SA East Central 7
Southlake Carroll 47, Cedar Hill 6
The Woodlands College Park 42, Grand Oaks 14
Tomball Memorial 45, Aldine Eisenhower 41
Waxahachie 49, Grand Prairie 7
Weatherford 54, Burleson 52
Wolfforth Frenship 39, Lubbock Monterey 26
Class 5A
Abilene Cooper 41, San Angelo Central 38, OT
Alice 24, Victoria West 17
Amarillo Palo Duro 31, Lubbock Estacado 20
Angleton 24, Manvel 21
Austin William Travis 26, Schertz John Paul II 14
Barbers Hill 59, Baytown Sterling 7
Boerne-Champion 44, Fischer Canyon Lake 36
Brownsville Memorial 40, Brownsville St. Joseph 21
Brownsville Porter 30, Donna North 14
Bryan Rudder 21, Elgin 14
Burleson Centennial 65, Saginaw 0
Canutillo 35, EP Austin 0
Canyon Randall 41, Snyder 6
CC Calallen 40, CC Flour Bluff 7
CC Carroll 54, Edinburg Economedes 10
CC Ray 35, Kingsville King 14
College Station 45, Temple 35
Colleyville Heritage 23, Ennis 20
Crosby 41, Baytown Lee 21
Dallas Conrad 46, Rice 22
Dallas Highland Park 52, Richardson Lake Highlands 21
Dallas Spruce 45, North Dallas 7
Dayton 35, Montgomery 28
Denison 35, Kennedale 28, OT
Denton Ryan 63, Azle 14
Donna 55, PSJA Memorial 14
Edcouch-Elsa 27, Brownsville Rivera 7
El Paso 45, San Elizario 14
El Paso Eastlake 24, EP El Dorado 10
EP Bel Air 53, Chaparral, N.M. 0
EP Del Valle 44, EP Andress 13
EP Hanks 70, EP Irvin 21
EP Parkland 27, EP Burges 7
EP Riverside 42, EP Jefferson 14
EP Ysleta 49, EP Bowie 26
Everman 54, Denton 19
Forney 59, Mesquite Poteet 0
Fort Bend Hightower 44, Fort Bend Travis 7
Fort Bend Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0
Frisco 63, Frisco Liberty 7
Frisco Centennial 14, Sherman 7
Frisco Independence 24, Dallas Skyline 15
Frisco Reedy 13, Frisco Lone Star 7
FW Arlington Heights 29, Waco University 28
FW Carter-Riverside 24, Dallas Adamson 21
FW Eastern Hills 35, Dallas Roosevelt 12
FW North Side 23, Wilmer-Hutchins 13
FW Wyatt 16, FW Dunbar 13
Galveston Ball 39, Houston Madison 0
Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 28
Hallsville 34, Sulphur Springs 21
Humble Kingwood Park 28, New Caney Porter 21
Katy Paetow 34, Katy Morton Ranch 29
Kaufman 24, Terrell 21
La Joya Palmview 56, Brownsville Lopez 28
Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT
Lake Dallas 41, Princeton 17
Laredo Cigarroa 35, SA South San Antonio 7
Leander 38, Del Rio 32, OT
Lindale 30, Van 27
Lockhart 56, Kyle Lehman 13
Lubbock Cooper 33, Abilene Wylie 28
Lufkin 31, A&M Consolidated 14
Manor 42, Copperas Cove 15
Mansfield Timberview 70, Dallas White 17
Marble Falls 22, Chaparral 15
Marshall 44, Henderson 7
Mercedes 47, McAllen 38
Midlothian 32, Shoemaker 27
Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Waller 14
N. Richland Hills Birdville 56, Carrollton Turner 3
New Caney 62, Willis 28
North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14
Port Neches-Groves 27, West Orange-Stark 6
Richmond Foster 41, Rosenberg Terry 0
Rio Grande City 48, La Joya 7
SA Alamo Heights 49, SA Highlands 23
SA Harlandale 43, SA Lanier 0
SA McCollum 28, SA Edison 7
SA Southside 36, Laredo Nixon 0
SA Southwest 30, Laredo Martin 0
SA Veterans Memorial 55, SA MacArthur 0
Seguin 40, Laredo United 29
Somerset 35, Floresville 7
Texarkana Texas 46, Benton, La. 35
Texas City 22, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 19
Tomball 34, Pearland Dawson 21
West Mesquite 56, FW Chisholm Trail 17
WF Rider 28, Lubbock Coronado 24
Whitehouse 48, Corsicana 17
Wichita Falls 33, Plainview 18
Class 4A
Alvarado 57, Dallas Lincoln 42
Andrews 26, Midland Greenwood 10
Anna 68, Van Alstyne 25
Argyle 31, Grapevine 15
Bandera 24, SA Kennedy 14
Beeville Jones 47, Bishop 14
Bellville 35, Navasota 0
Big Spring 24, Monahans 20
Borger 44, Lamesa 8
Bridgeport 62, FW Castleberry 28
Brookshire Royal 35, Iowa Colony 28
Brownwood 33, Burnet 20
Burkburnett 29, Iowa Park 2
Caddo Mills 31, Canton 13
Canyon 27, West Plains 6
Carrizo Springs 31, Hebbronville 18
Carrollton Ranchview 57, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Carthage 41, SA Cornerstone 0
Celina 51, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 0
China Spring 63, Mexia 7
Cleveland Tarkington 49, Huntington 12
Crandall 42, Jacksonville 37
Cuero 7, Yoakum 6, 4OT
Dalhart 43, Spearman 35
Dallas Hillcrest 50, Gainesville 30
Devine 48, Natalia 3
Dumas 27, Perryton 25
El Campo 27, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14
Farmersville 21, Pilot Point 18
Fort Stockton 31, Clint Horizon 3
Fredericksburg 31, Kerrville Tivy 28
FW Western Hills 39, FW Polytechnic 0
Gatesville 27, McGregor 20
Geronimo Navarro 28, Smithville 21
Gilmer 50, Paris 7
Glen Rose 49, Graham 14
Gonzales 23, Marion 17
Hamshire-Fannett 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 12
Hidalgo 34, Rio Hondo 7
Houston Furr 68, Pro-Vision Academy 0
Houston Washington 46, Pasadena 26
Huffman Hargrave 24, Needville 14
Kilgore 20, Longview Pine Tree 14
La Feria 42, Brownsville Pace 21
La Grange 37, La Vernia 27
Lake Worth 30, Carrollton Creekview 10
Lampasas 48, Georgetown East View 39
Liberty Hill 49, Georgetown 35
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Bridge City 7
Llano 57, Austin Crockett 13
Llano 57, Crockett 13
Lumberton 62, Nacogdoches 6
Mabank 42, Brownsboro 41
Madisonville 57, Fairfield 28
Melissa 48, Royse City 24
Midlothian Heritage 41, Waco La Vega 14
Mineral Wells 28, FW Benbrook 14
Orange Grove 20, CC London 18
Palestine 24, Livingston 18
Poteet 21, Uvalde 12
Quinlan Ford 42, Bullard 35, OT
Robstown 50, Progreso 3
Rockport-Fulton 35, Ingleside 30
Rusk 45, Athens 42
Sanger 29, Nevada Community 28
Seminole 60, Clint Mountain View 21
Silsbee 24, Nederland 16
Sinton 17, Port Lavaca Calhoun 10
Splendora 73, Galena Park 18
Stafford 28, Sealy 27
Stephenville 52, Decatur 34
Sunnyvale 42, Dallas Carter 18
Sweeny 44, Hempstead 7
Sweetwater 32, Pecos 16
Taylor 41, Robinson 19
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14, Mount Pleasant 12
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Midland Christian 28
Tyler Chapel Hill 69, Greenville 20
Venus 54, Dallas Jefferson 7
Vernon 23, San Angelo Lake View 12
Waco Connally 45, Cameron Yoe 40
Waxahachie Life 50, Ferris 37
WF Hirschi 50, Springtown 27
Wharton 29, Yates 0
Wimberley 32, Brock 23
Zapata 41, Crystal City 0
Class 3A
Abernathy 28, Denver City 12
Alba-Golden 52, Clarksville 14
Anahuac 35, New Waverly 17
Anderson-Shiro 13, Snook 7
Aransas Pass 40, Skidmore-Tynan 34
Atlanta 34, New Boston 8
Bangs 53, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Banquete 30, Premont 21
Bells 48, Paris Chisum 7
Big Lake Reagan County 16, Crane 6
Blanco 50, Comfort 0
Blooming Grove 14, Eustace 6
Bloomington 42, Pettus 14
Blue Ridge 66, Wills Point 12
Bonham 32, Paris North Lamar 22
Boyd 32, FW Country Day 24
Breckenridge 30, Cisco 27
Brownfield 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 34
Bushland 43, Childress 0
Callisburg 21, Lindsay 14
Clyde 41, Merkel 21
Coahoma 51, Kermit 21
Coleman 56, Brady 24
Comanche 49, Early 40
Commerce 59, Howe 42
Cooper 73, Lone Oak 18
Corrigan-Camden 35, Kirbyville 30
Cotulla 34, Dilley 20
Crockett 21, Buna 20
Dallas Gateway 38, Dallas Madison 12
Dublin 24, Anson 21
East Chambers 22, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 17
Edgewood 65, Scurry-Rosser 41
El Maton Tidehaven 42, Palacios 21
Falfurrias 50, Monte Alto 29
Franklin 35, Diboll 23
Frankston 14, Groveton 2
Ganado 27, East Bernard 22
Gladewater 47, Longview Spring Hill 14
Gladewater Sabine 36, Waskom 34
Goliad 49, SA Cole 0
Grand Saline 21, Emory Rains 0
Grandview 53, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Groesbeck 16, Marlin 7
Gunter 41, Addison Trinity 0
Hallettsville 42, Van Vleck 14
Hardin 21, Trinity 10
Hemphill 64, Pineland West Sabine 16
Henrietta 29, Bowie 26
Holliday 37, Idalou 7
Houston KIPP 42, Sabine Pass 0
Ingram Moore 42, Harper 14
Jacksboro 48, Peaster 30
Jarrell 63, Caldwell 8
Jefferson 24, De Kalb 14
Jourdanton 27, Pleasanton 25, OT
Karnes City 21, Kenedy 20
Lago Vista 42, Giddings 10
Leonard 25, Hughes Springs 22
Lexington 33, Rockdale 18
Little River-Academy 48, Hillsboro 28
Littlefield 61, Post 6
Luling 59, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Lyford 14, Raymondville 0
Lytle 42, West Campus 0
Malakoff 29, Salado 27, 2 OT
Manor New Tech 31, Austin Navarro 15
Maypearl 55, Dallas A+ Academy 18
Millsap 39, Archer City 21
Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 38
Muleshoe 39, Friona 21
New Diana 23, Ore City 7
New London West Rusk 45, Mineola 13
Newton 20, Jasper 6
Nocona 58, Electra 7
Orangefield 42, Shepherd 28
Palmer 21, Palestine Westwood 12
Paradise 51, Godley 15
Ponder 56, Krum 51
Queen City 51, Como-Pickton 6
Quitman 20, Kemp 17
Redwater 20, Winona 13
Rogers 28, Troy 21
San Diego 62, CC West Oso 53
Santa Gertrudis Academy 25, Ben Bolt 14
Santa Rosa 40, La Villa 20
Shallowater 55, Hereford 18
Sonora 24, Eldorado 7
Tatum 49, Pittsburg 28
Tolar 56, Flower Mound Coram Deo 7
Troup 39, Buffalo 22
Tulia 11, Sanford-Fritch 8
Vanderbilt Industrial 29, Boling 27
Wall 3, Tuscola Jim Ned 0
Warren 25, Garrison 22
Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 27
Whitney 65, Dallas Inspired Vision 6
Winnsboro 41, Hooks 27
Woodville 34, Liberty 27
Class 2A
Albany 27, Seymour 13
Alvord 52, Era 14
Bartlett 47, Meridian 6
Beckville 51, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 29
Big Sandy 20, Linden-Kildare 8
Bogata Rivercrest 31, Pattonville Prairiland 21
Bosqueville 21, Clifton 7
Bremond 50, Grapeland 22
Bronte 35, Veribest 12
Burton 56, Schulenburg 41
Cayuga 16, Colmesneil 8
Celeste 38, Wolfe City 24
Center Point 64, New Braunfels Christian 44
Centerville 44, Teague 29
Charlotte 38, Runge 8
Chico 21, Tom Bean 7
Chilton 64, Normangee 6
Christoval 26, Colorado City 7
Collinsville 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7
Crawford 43, Rio Vista 0
Cross Plains 33, Hico 7
Cushing 16, Gladewater Union Grove 7
D’Hanis 21, Junction 6
De Leon 38, Valley Mills 36
Deweyville 42, Saratoga West Hardin 24
Evadale 14, Kountze 6
Falls City 32, Stockdale 20
Farwell 49, Sundown 0
Flatonia 34, Nixon-Smiley 0
Floydada 42, Smyer 18
Forsan 34, Stanton 14
Freer 29, Bruni 19
Gorman 50, Blum 22
Granger 28, Holland 20
Hawley 36, Eastland 12
Hearne 35, Elkhart 20
Honey Grove 49, Whitewright 0
Itasca 34, Frost 6
Lovelady 54, Iola 14
Malakoff Cross Roads 42, Bruceville-Eddy 20
Mart 68, Italy 7
Mason 42, Ozona 7
Maud 47, Mount Enterprise 28
McCamey 28, Rocksprings 22
Milano 41, Temple Central Texas 7
Miles 56, Water Valley 0
Moody 38, Hubbard 8
Muenster 31, Windthorst 13
New Deal 42, Slaton 16
Olney 34, Haskell 7
Olton 34, Texico, N.M. 20
Panhandle 68, Vega 33
Plains 41, Lockney 27
Price Carlisle 60, Arp 30
Quanah 36, Petrolia 21
Ralls 28, Memphis 0
Refugio 40, Edna 22
Riviera Kaufer 34, Benavides 0
Rosebud-Lott 36, Goldthwaite 14
Sabinal 27, SA St. Anthony’s 21
San Saba 28, Johnson City 3
Santa Maria 46, Agua Dulce 14
Santo 27, Hamilton 0
Shamrock 56, Amarillo Highland Park 47
Shelbyville 43, Elysian Fields 21
Shiner 22, Poth 21
Simms Bowie 38, Overton 36
Stamford 32, Ballinger 14
Stinnett West Texas 18, Boys Ranch 6
Stratford 60, Gruver 0
Sudan 52, Ropesville Ropes 7
Sunray 50, Dimmitt 6
Tahoka 37, Seagraves 6
Thorndale 54, Riesel 21
Three Rivers 42, Taft 31
Timpson 54, Daingerfield 28
Tioga 42, Valley View 39
Trenton 49, Detroit 18
Wallis Brazos 58, Louise 10
Weimar 61, Somerville 6
Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0
Wheeler 24, Guymon, Okla. 22
Wink 56, Alpine 6
Wortham 60, Jewett Leon 27
Yorktown 62, Woodsboro 18
Class 1A
Abbott 56, Keene Smith 0
Apple Springs 64, High Island 53
Aspermont 56, Moran 8
Blanket 50, Eden 0
Bluff Dale 70, Sidney 22
Borden County 65, Claude 20
Bowie Gold-Burg 55, Chillicothe 8
Brackett 51, Hondo 49
Buckholts 54, Concordia 40
Bynum 58, Temple Holy Trinity 13
Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0
Cherokee 60, Evant 6
Chester 63, Houston Mt. Carmel 8
Coolidge 48, Avalon 41
Cranfills Gap 68, Gustine 22
Fort Davis 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Garden City 61, Midland Trinity 0
Gordon 52, Strawn 6
Hamlin 33, Crosbyton 0
Happy 64, Springlake-Earth 14
Hart 68, Guthrie 18
Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29
Imperial Buena Vista 80, Hermleigh 59
Ira 50, Jayton 33
Iredell 50, Mullin 0
Jonesboro 52, Austin SPC 37
Kress 72, Lenorah Grady 22
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 47, Dallas Lutheran 44
Lazbuddie 48, Wilson 0
Loop 49, Wellman-Union 0
Loraine 60, Lamesa Klondike 40
Lueders-Avoca 49, Olfen 0
Marfa 37, Fort Hancock 32
May 81, Knox City 58
McLean 66, Darrouzett 0
Medina 48, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0
Mertzon Irion County 57, Roby 0
Morton 38, Munday 14
Nazareth 71, Groom 58
New Home 48, Hale Center 12
Newcastle, Okla. 30, Azle Christian School 13
Oakwood 66, Aquilla 20
Oglesby 50, Covington 34
Paducah 72, Meadow 44
Penelope 56, Trinidad 7
Perrin-Whitt 42, Ranger 6
Petersburg 37, O’Donnell 30
Richland Springs 68, Lometa 22
Rising Star 48, Morgan 18
Robert Lee 48, Baird 36
Rochelle 51, Paint Rock 6
Roscoe Highland 52, Blackwell 32
Rotan 45, Woodson 0
Rule 67, Afton Patton Springs 19
Saint Jo 44, Crowell 30
Sanderson 44, Ackerly Sands 28
Spur 77, Matador Motley County 28
Sterling City 83, Abilene Texas Leadership 19
Throckmorton 76, Bryson 27
Trent 78, Harrold 33
Westbrook 59, Rankin 58
White Deer 60, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Whiteface 64, Turkey Valley 50
Zephyr 54, Eagle Christian 6
Private Schools
Argyle Liberty Christian 35, Lubbock Trinity 25
Arlington Pantego Christian 50, McKinney Christian 7
Austin Hill Country 38, Fredericksburg Heritage 28
Austin Hyde Park 64, Austin LBJ 14
Austin NYOS 52, McDade 6
Austin Regents 40, Boerne Geneva 0
Bay Area Christian 14, Danbury 7
Baytown Christian 52, Katy Faith West 6
Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston Second Baptist 14
Bellville Faith 62, Taylor 18
Bryan Allen Academy 60, Bryan St. Joseph 14
Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Houston The Village 0
Conroe Covenant 50, Grace Christian 0
Dallas Academy 46, Forestburg 37
Dallas Bishop Dunne 46, FW Trinity Valley 35
Dallas Christian 58, Dallas First Baptist 0
Dallas Covenant 62, Dallas Greenhill 0
Dallas Episcopal 23, Grapevine Faith 7
Dallas Lakehill 72, North Texas (NTX) 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Austin LBJ 21
EP Cathedral 12, Fabens 7
FW All Saints 38, Holland Hall, Okla. 0
FW Southwest Christian 49, Arlington Oakridge 21
FW Temple Christian 42, Alpha Omega 7
Galveston O’Connell 30, St. Francis Episcopal Day 20
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 55, Houston Lutheran North 7
Houston Christian 50, Katy Pope John 13
Houston Lutheran South 29, Cypress Community Christian 0
Houston Northland Christian 40, Victoria St. Joseph 30
Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 28
Houston Westbury Christian 102, Second Baptist School University Model 54
Irving Cistercian 47, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
John Cooper 50, Dallas St. Mark 14
Lubbock Christian 82, Bovina 22
Lucas Christian 47, Fort Worth THESA 0
Pasadena First Baptist 80, Austin Veritas 24
Plano Prestonwood 42, Little Elm 41
Rockwall Heritage 58, Irving The Highlands 12
Round Rock Christian 63, SA Lutheran 18
SA Holy Cross 35, Austin St. Dominic Savio 27
SA Texas Military 21, Austin Brentwood 14
The Woodlands Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 7
Tomball Concordia 49, Beaumont Kelly 7
Tomball Rosehill 41, Thrall 25
Tyler Gorman 44, Tyler All Saints 0
Tyler Grace Community 31, Bullard Brook Hill 20
Other
Arlington St. Paul 75, Kennedale Fellowship 25
Azle Christian School 27, Newcastle 26
Beaumont United 42, Alvin 27
Bell Home 72, Abilene Homeschool 36
DASCHE 50, Willow Park Trinity Christian 6
SA Davenport 37, SA Pieper 23
Elk City, Okla. 37, Canadian 36
Frisco Emerson 50, Frisco Panther Creek 28
EP Pebble Hills 40, EP Eastwood 22
Fort Worth Christian 49, Arlington Grace Prep 21
Fulshear 53, Magnolia 50
Gadsden, N.M. 21, Clint 12
Gholson 54, Waco Parkview Christian 6
Haslet Heritage 55, FW Nazarene 52
Hatch Valley, N.M. 37, Anthony 33
Irving Faustina Academy 41, Savoy 32
Katy Jordan 42, Katy Mayde Creek 15
La Pryor def. Lee, forfeit
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 48, Anton 0
Midland Legacy 56, Abilene 20
Mount Calm 46, Brookesmith 0
North DeSoto, La. 71, Center 42
Odessa Compass 14, Iraan 13
Plano Coram Deo 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
Prestonwood North 48, Keller Harvest Christian 0
San Angelo Texas Leadership 36, Winters 34
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, Castroville Medina Valley 21
Shaw, La. 21, Houston Kinkaid 12
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 98, Marble Falls Faith 62
Stephenville FAITH 83, Walnut Springs 39
Waco Live Oak Classical 50, Waco Vanguard 0
Westlake Academy 46, Joshua Johnson County 0
Wichita Falls Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 0
Woodlands Legacy Prep 39, Frassati Catholic 6
Postponements at cancellations
Alto vs. San Augustine, ccd.
George West vs. CC John Paul, ccd.
Houston Northside Home vs. CenTex Sports Association, ccd.
SA Central Catholic vs. Austin St. Michael, ppd.
St. Mary's Hall vs. SA Jubilee, ccd.
Waco Reicher vs. Dallas Shelton, ccd.
THURSDAY
Aldine Nimitz 34, Cypress Park 7
Austin High 21, Austin Anderson 20
Austin Westlake 56, Austin Akins 6
Cypress Fairbanks 34, Cypress Woods 13
Denton Guyer 50, Lancaster 27
Edinburg Vela 54, Weslaco East 7
EP Americas 40, EP Montwood 37
EP Franklin 57, EP Coronado 23
Fort Bend Dulles 26, Fort Bend Austin 17
Garland Naaman Forest 33, Rowlett 22
Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Hanna 7
Houston Langham Creek 61, Cypress Ridge 27
Houston Stratford 56, Alief Hastings 0
Keller 50, Odessa 21
Keller Fossil Ridge 39, Arlington 34
Klein Collins 20, Humble Summer Creek 17
League City Clear Springs 24, Klein Forest 17
Los Fresnos 36, PSJA 33
North Crowley 28, Lucas Lovejoy 20
PSJA North 26, Laredo United South 21
Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Clements 21
Round Rock Stony Point 55, Pflugerville 7
SA Northside Warren 63, SA Northside Holmes 0
SA Reagan 35, SA Northside Clark 10
The Woodlands 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 17
Weslaco 21, Edinburg 3
Wylie 44, South Garland 0
Class 5A
Aledo 49, Justin Northwest 20
Amarillo 27, Midland 8
Amarillo Caprock 20, Pampa 0
Arlington Seguin 29, Aubrey 14
Austin McCallum 31, Pflugerville Connally 28
CC Tuloso-Midway 23, CC King 7
Dallas Adams 14, Dallas Molina 13
Frisco Heritage 19, Frisco Wakeland 13
FW Trimble Tech 42, Dallas Samuell 6
Granbury 45, Waco 3
Houston Austin 13, Houston Northside 7
Joshua 34, FW Southwest 33
Lubbock 21, Levelland 14
Mansfield Legacy 44, Dallas Wilson 17
McKinney North 59, Frisco Memorial 28
Roma 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 49, OT
Rosenberg Lamar 24, Houston Westbury 6
SA Houston 40, SA Jefferson 21
SA Wagner 42, San Marcos 41
Saginaw Boswell 49, Haltom 23
Santa Fe 51, Pasadena Rayburn 13
Class 4A
Boerne 45, SA Antonian 34
Dallas Pinkston 21, Seagoville 20
Freeport Brazosport 34, Vidor 12
Pearsall 50, SA Memorial 0
Port Isabel 13, Pharr Valley View 12
SA Brooks 46, SA Winston 0
Class 3A
Columbus 49, Altair Rice 0
Hitchcock 48, La Marque 22
Mathis 28, Odem 22
Universal City Randolph 45, San Antonio YMLA 0
White Oak 12, Harleton 2
Class 2A
Clarendon 45, Booker 20
Van Horn 72, Dell City 12
Class 1A
Balmorhea 97, Lubbock Home School Titans 76
Follett 54, Lefors 0
Gilmer Union Hill 46, Lingleville 0
Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29
Hedley 49, Vernon Northside 31
Miami 65, Wildorado 20
Silverton 34, Whitharral 30
Private Schools
SA Town East Christian 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0
Other
Houston KIPP Northeast 48, Houston Scarborough 6
Midland Holy Cross 41, Lorenzo 38
N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Sunset 0
San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Menard 57
Sharpstown 28, Wisdom 12
Tribe Consolidated 46, Giddings State School 0
Tyler Heat 47, Longview Trinity 0
