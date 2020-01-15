TEMPLE — After failing to put the ball into the back of the net during regulation, Temple and Harker Heights found the challenge more manageable during penalty kicks.
The Lady Knights may not have felt it as a challenge period.
Temple and Harker Heights went into penalty kicks after 80-scoreless minutes in the books and the Lady Knights denied the Lady Wildcats a win in their District 12-6A home opener with a 5-3 advantage in penalty kicks.
Harker Heights (5-3-1) made all five of its attempts and got the game winner from Grace Wallace, who converted the Lady Knights’ fifth and winning score on a field that was immersed with fog.
Temple (0-7) converted three of four penalty shots. Daniela Collado-Cintron got the scoring started and put Heights up 1-0 with a shot that got past Temple goal keeper Fatima Castillo. That was quickly followed by a make by Temple’s Aydrien Ogrady that ended up behind Harker Heights keeper Brooke Frierson.
After Aricela Ruiz put the Lady Knights back on top, Sereena Cerda failed to tie it for Temple as her shot was high above the cross bar. Taylor Kelley made it 3-1 in favor of the visiting Lady Knights, but Temple answered with another goal. Riley Perry extended Harker Heights’ lead to 4-2 and again Temple cut it to one thanks to Emily Diaz’s score. Wallace’s clinching goal ended Temple’s hopes of picking up its first win of the season.
The match exhibited two evenly talented squads who never allowed the other to put up consistent scoring chances. Temple tallied just three shots on goal, while Harker Heights finished with a pair. The Lady Knights owned the corner kick battle however, recording five to Temple’s lone corner of the game.
The best scoring opportunities for both teams came in the opening minutes of the second half. Harker Heights had a pair of corner kicks in the 49th and 52nd minutes, but failed to make anything happen.
They also had a shot on goal that was wide left a minute later.
Temple nearly had a 33-yard shot fall in, but it hit off the cross bar. In the 65th minute, a Temple goal was negated after the Lady Wildcats were called for offside.
