BELTON — Something had to give at some point.
The fourth inning was that point.
Harker Heights erupted for five runs in the frame highlighted by a two-run home run from Cerenity Hunkin as the Lady Knights clung to their position atop the District 12-6A standings with a 15-1 rout Friday night of the Belton Lady Tigers.
The loss snaps Belton’s five-game winning streak as its district record dips to 6-4 and remains in third place. Heights is now 9-1.
Both teams put runners on base in every frame, but the game remained scoreless until the Knights’ first of two big innings.
With Marivel Reyes on, Hunkin sat on the first offering from Belton starter Lole Reyes and drove it over the left-field wall.
That was only the start as the Knights added three more runs aided in large part by three Lady Tiger errors for a 5-0 lead.
Despite multiple scoring opportunities, the Lady Tigers didn’t push a run across until the fifth.
The speedy McKenzie Drake beat out a grounder to shortstop, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a Kaylee Rodriguez groundout. Drake paced the Lady Tigers with three hits to go with the lone run.
That would do it for the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard, but it was nowhere near done for the Lady Knights.
In the sixth inning, Harker Heights sent 15 batters to the plate with an avalanche of runs. The Knights posted 10 in the inning on seven hits along with three hit batsmen. Evan Fuller scored twice in the inning as the game ended on a run rule afterward.
Nevaeh Brown went the distance for the Knights, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Although she was in control throughout, neither team recorded a three-up, three-down inning in the 2 hour, 40-minute contest. Belton placed runners in scoring position in every
inning.
Belton visits Temple on Tuesday for another vital game among the district’s playoff contenders. Harker Heights, which increased its district lead to two games, hosts Shoemaker on Tuesday.
12-6A SOFTBALL
Harker Heights 9-1
Temple 7-3
Belton 6-4
Bryan 6-4
Copperas Cove 6-4
Ellison 4-6
Shoemaker 2-8
Killeen 0-10
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 6, Shoemaker 2
- Copperas Cove 19, Killeen 2, 5 innings
- Ellison 9, Temple 4
- Harker Heights 15, Belton 1, 6 innings
