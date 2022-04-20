HARKER HEIGHTS — On Friday, Harker Heights became the first Killeen ISD school to win a district softball championship.
Tuesday’s task was making sure the Lady Knights wouldn’t have to share it.
Mission accomplished.
Heights ace Nevaeh Brown pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and hit an RBI single and solo homer as the Lady Knights rolled to a 7-1 win over Copperas Cove in their home finale. Heights (27-6-1, 12-1 12-6A) maintains its two-game lead over Temple (10-3 12-6A) heading into Friday’s season finale.
The celebration began shortly after Cove leadoff hitter Meagan Hunt lofted a fly ball to Clarissa Gutierrez in left field for the final out.
The loss, combined with Belton’s 13-3 win over Shoemaker and Bryan's 8-4 win over Ellison, eliminated Copperas Cove (15-14-1, 7-6) from the playoff race. The Lady Dawgs can still catch Belton in the standings, but the Lady Tigers swept the season series to claim the tiebreaker.
Cerenity Hunkin added a two-run homer for the Lady Knights. Gutierrez doubled twice, scored twice, walked and drove in a run. Evan Fuller drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and single. Paige Findley went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Brown retired 13 of the first 14 hitters she faced, hitting Joeleanna Hair with a pitch in the second inning. Brown set down the next nine until Lynsey Robison broke up the no-hitter with one out in the fifth with a bloop single over third base.
In the sixth, Cove’s No. 9 hitter Anisa Amara drew a leadoff walk. She scored with two out when Larisa Perez whistled a liner through the circle past Brown and into center field to end the shutout and cut Heights lead to 5-1.
The Lady Knights scored in every inning but the second. Their first five runs scored with two out.
Gutierrez led off the bottom of the first with a worm-burner to the wall in right center off Cove pitcher Emma Wasiak. She scored on Fuller’s deep fly ball to center field and Heights grabbed a lead it held onto for the rest of the night on the way to the team’s 11th consecutive victory.
Findley singled to lead off the third but was caught stealing. Gutierrez followed with a walk and scored on Fuller’s two-out single into right center. Rozalyn Simmons smashed a one-hop shot off Cove third baseman Perez for an infield single, and Brown lined a shot into left field to make it 3-0.
Findley scored in the fourth after reaching on a two-out fielding error. Gutierrez brought her home with her second double, just past second baseman Robison.
Brown hit a towering solo homer, her sixth of the season, to left center with two out in the sixth and Heights led 5-0.
Marivel Reyes opened the Heights sixth with a walk and Hunkin followed with a homer in nearly the same spot as Brown’s for the final margin.
Heights finished its home schedule with a 9-0 record and travels to Killeen for its 12-6A finale Friday. Copperas Cove hosts Temple.
HARKER HEIGHTS 7, COPPERAS COVE 1
Copperas Cove 000 001 0 -- 1 2 1
Harker Heights 102 112 x -- 7 10 0
12-6A SOFTBALL
y-Harker Heights 12-1
x-Temple 10-3
x-Bryan 9-4
x-Belton 8-5
Copperas Cove 7-6
Ellison 4-9
Shoemaker 2-11
Killeen 0-13
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 13, Shoemaker 3, 5 innings
- Bryan 8, Ellison 4
- Harker Heights 7, Copperas Cove 1
- Temple 17, Killeen 0, 4 innings
11-6A SOFTBALL
Through Tuesday
x-Waco Midway 12-1
x-Mansfield Lake Ridge 11-2
x-Waxahachie 10-3
x-Mansfield 8-5
Waco 5-8
Duncanville 4-9
Cedar Hill 2-11
DeSoto 0-13
x-clinched playoff spot
