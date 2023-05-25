Harker Heights was unable to repeat as district champions, but Nevaeh Brown had no issues defending her title.
One season after the Lady Knights captured Killeen ISD’s first district championship in softball and ended a 17-year playoff drought for the program, they were unable to replicate the success. Harker Heights returned to the postseason but fell short of a second title, finishing behind only powerhouse Waco Midway.
Brown, however, maintained her elite status.
The standout pitcher and slugger was named 12-6A All-District Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season after earning six victories on the mound and connecting for 15 hits during the 14-game schedule.
Brown, a junior, struck out 153 batters in 64 innings en route to a 2.06 ERA, and at the plate, she delivered a .500 batting average with a dozen RBIs, five home runs and a pair of doubles.
The award was shared with Pantherettes senior Tristan Thompson, who guided Midway to an undefeated district championship before advancing to the Region II semifinals.
Gabrielle Simmons also earned a superlative for the Lady Knights after vastly improving her game in one season.
As a freshman, Simmons was an honorable mention on the list, but the pitcher/first baseman was elevated to co-offensive player of the year after totaling a .442 batting average with 16 hits, 11 RBIs, two home runs and two doubles.
She split the honor with Copperas Cove junior Larisa Perez.
Like Brown, the infielder is receiving the award for the second straight season. She finished district with a .433 batting average highlighted by 41 runs scored, 38 RBIs, 19 extra-base hits, six stolen bases and three home runs.
The Lady Bulldawgs also produced the defensive player of the year in freshman Brenna Butler.
In her debut season, the freshman second baseman had 34 putouts and assisted on 57 more.
Copperas Cove, which finished third and returned to the playoffs after a one-year absence, saw four more players recognized.
Meagan Hunt, a second baseman/pitcher, and outfielder Anissa Amaro landed on the first team, while teammates Iliana Buitron and Gabrielle Emeana were each second-team selections.
For the Lady Knights, shortstop Marivel Reyes and third baseman Allyncia King were placed on the first team, and Paige Findley and Brianna Warriner were placed on the second team.
Rounding out the superlatives, Pflugerville Weiss freshman Jordynn Booe was named newcomer of the year, and Midway freshman Camryn Carter was named pitcher of the year.
Temple shortstop/utility player Lily Wiser – last season’s co-offensive player of the year – was the Tem-Cats’ lone first-team selection, while teammates Kaegan Yepma and Jordyn Valdez were part of the second team.
