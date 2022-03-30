HARKER HEIGHTS — Four times the Lady Knights put a leadoff runner on. Four times they couldn’t get past second base.
Down to its last six outs, Harker Heights didn’t waste a fifth opportunity, putting four runners on to start the bottom of the sixth and batting around in a five-run inning en route to a 5-1 win over the visiting Bryan Lady Vikings on Tuesday.
Heights pitcher Nevaeh Brown, who took a no-hitter into the seventh, navigated out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in that final frame with the last two of her 13 strikeouts to end the game.
The win, combined with Copperas Cove’s 9-5 victory in Temple, gave the Lady Knights (21-6-1, 6-1 12-6A) a share of the District 12-6A lead with the first round of league play in the books. Defending district champ Bryan (5-2 12-6A) dropped to third place.
While the Lady Knights were fumbling opportunities, Bryan (5-2 12-6A) could barely get anything going against Brown.
The Lady Vikes had just one baserunner through three innings — a hit batter with two out in the third.
In the fourth, Bryan scratched out an unearned run for a 1-0 lead. Alexis Rodriguez dropped a bunt toward the pitcher and reached on a wild throw in the dirt at first base to start the inning. She stole second and third and scored on Maci Ramirez’s sacrifice fly to left field.
The run made Rodriguez the Lady Vikings' all-time leading scorer with 126 trips across home plate.
The Lady Knights got a break of their own when Bryan’s left fielder dropped Evan Fuller’s line drive to start the sixth. Rozalyn Simmons lined a shot down the left field line that just went foul by a couple of feet. On the next pitch, Heights clean-up hitter laid down a perfect bunt for a single. Brown followed with a bloop single just over the second base bag to load the bases.
Doxa Maulolo worked a five-pitch walk to bring in the first run. Marivel Reyes’ bouncer to second brought in the second run. Cerenity Hunkin struck out, but took first on a passed ball that allowed run No. 3 to score. Eva Armstrong followed with a bouncer to short to make it 4-1, and Clarissa Gutierrez plated the fifth run with a sharp single to right.
Bryan had just two baserunners until Kylie Hernandez’s bunt single to start the seventh. Brown walked two Lady Vikings to load the bases. She ended up fanning three of Bryan’s last four hitters and the Lady Knights improved to 7-0 at home with their fifth consecutive win.
Brown threw 91 pitches, 64 for strikes.
Gutierrez, Simmons and Hunkin each had a pair of singles. There were no extra-base hits in the one-hour-and-51-minute contest despite a stout wind blowing out to left field.
Bryan starter Martha Alvarado was the hard-luck loser. All five Heights runs were unearned. She was pulled with one out in the sixth with the Lady Knights leading 3-1.
Heights begins the second half of 12-6A play on Friday at Ellison. Bryan travels to Temple on Friday.
12-6A SOFTBALL
Harker Heights 6-1
Temple 6-1
Bryan 5-2
Belton 4-3
Copperas Cove 4-3
Ellison 2-5
Shoemaker 1-6
Killeen 0-7
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 14, Killeen 1
- Copperas Cove 9, Temple 5
- Harker Heights 5, Bryan 1
- Ellison 14, Shoemaker 10
