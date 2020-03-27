The Texas High School Bowling Club state tournament that was set to begin Saturday was canceled, another sports event affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament was set to take place at Bandera Bowling Center in San Antonio and was going to feature a large contingent of bowlers from Killeen ISD schools.
Regional champion Jamal Mack and his Harker Heights teammates Robert Davie Jr. and Jayce Borja were set to compete for the boys singles championship, as was Killeen High’s Jaxson Bonnett. Their respective squads qualified for the team championship after the Kangaroos edged the Knights for the regional title on March 1.
In the girls tournament, regional champ Ellison and runner-up Harker Heights were vying for a state championship, and Ellison’s Kama Rangel and Heights’ Shyanne Ciesiolka qualified for the singles championship.
