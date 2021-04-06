TEMPLE — Trying to work their way up from the bottom of the District 12-6A softball standings, the Temple Tem-Cats did something they had yet to do all season.
Temple got its first shutout of the season Tuesday night, downing Harker Heights 7-0 at Lanky Lancaster Field thanks to a solid performance in the circle by Nadia Frausto, some solid defense and a big night at the plate by first baseman Cameryn Stewart.
Stewart had three RBIs and two doubles and Frausto, though allowing six hits, kept the Lady Knights off balance much of the night with mixed approach, forcing a plethora of ground outs.
After a scoreless first two innings, the Tem-Cats (9-18-1, 2-8) got things rolling in the third.
Tiara Robinson got the inning going with a one-out ground ball between the first and second baseman. Both players initially went for the ball and then both went to first to cover the throw, leaving Robinson safely at first and the ball still remaining on the ground. Chloe Prentiss then singled to left, sending Robinson to third. Elise Munoz then reached safely on a bunt after the throw to first by Kayla Paiste went wide, allowing Robinson to score. Lily Wiser then reached on a high, bloop single to short center field, driving in Prentiss for a 2-0 lead, and Stewart followed with her first double of the night, ripping a shot down the left field line for a 3-0 lead as Wiser scored.
Frausto made the 3-0 lead stick. The Lady Knights led off their at-bat in the fourth with a single by Rozalyn Simmons, but Alexa Taylor followed with a line drive right at second baseman Salazar, who doubled-off Simmons. And Frausto forced a ground out to get out of the inning.
Temple added to the lead in the fifth when, after singles by Prentiss and Munoz, Stewart ripped her second double of the night to the same spot, this time driving in both runners for a 5-0 lead.
And the Tem-Cats added two insurance runs in their final bat, by Robinson and Prentiss, who were driven in by Munoz and Wiser.
The Lady Knights (13-8, 5-4) had a base runner in every inning, but only had one real scoring threat in the sixth, when Evan Fuller walked to lead off the inning and Simmons followed with a single, moving Fuller to third. But Frausto got two ground outs and a pop out to end the threat.
12-6A SOFTBALL
x-Bryan 10-0
Copperas Cove 8-1
Belton 5-4
Harker Heights 5-4
Shoemaker 4-5
Ellison 3-6
Temple 2-7
Killeen 0-10
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 5, Belton 3
- Copperas Cove 1, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison def. Killeen
- Temple 7, Harker Heights 0
