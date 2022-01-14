TEMPLE — Just how important was Friday night’s outcome? The claps, chants and cheers spilling from Temple’s locker room afterward definitively answered that.
Coming off a disappointing one-point loss to Shoemaker, the Tem-Cats welcomed District 12-6A frontrunner Harker Heights into Wildcat Gym on Friday night for what suddenly appeared to be a must-have victory for the hosts to close the first half of league play.
Temple demonstrated the loss earlier in the week was far enough in the rearview mirror from the get-go, using a fast start and defense down the stretch to down the Lady Knights 39-37.
“I think this was really needed just to prove that we can do this,” said Tem-Cats senior post Aniah Hall, who grabbed her 12th and final rebound as the buzzer sounded following a would-be tying shot off the front of the rim by Heights’ Empress Roberts. “Yeah, everyone had bad days but if we just unite and become vocal, we’ve got it.”
Hall finished with a game-high 19 points and Nyteria Colbert added eight rebounds and 12 points, including an important three-point play with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter that put Temple (16-11, 4-3) in front 38-34.
Angelique Morgan, who scored 10 points of a team-high 12 in the fourth quarter, brought the Lady Knights (5-2 district) within 38-37 by making a layup and subsequent free throw with 18 seconds left. Hall split a pair of free throws with 8 seconds to go, and Roberts’ mid-range jumper came up just short.
Nia Brown, Aaliyah White and Roberts chipped in with six points each for Heights. Aaliyah Thomas had five points, two rebounds and two assists for Temple.
“My kids understand we have a 24-hout rule. So, Shoemaker was Shoemaker and we had to go prepare for Harker Heights. They understood the importance of it, that we needed it,” Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “One thing we’ve tried to do this year is try to win every quarter. So, after the first quarter it’s 0-0. After the second it’s 0-0. I think that mindset tonight helped us pull through.”
The Tem-Cats, who currently sit in fourth place but only one game behind a logjam of leaders Belton, Ellison and Heights, certainly won the first quarter Friday, leading 12-2 after the opening 8 minutes.
The Lady Knights, late arrivals to the gym after transportation troubles, eased into the contest in the second quarter when they outscored Temple 11-7 to cut their deficit to six, 19-13, at halftime.
“We relaxed a little bit,” Hall said. “We have a bad habit of relaxing but we got it together on defense and just working as a team.”
Temple led by eight twice in the third — 21-13 and 27-19, each after buckets by Hall — and maintained a six-point advantage into the fourth.
The Lady Knights were within 31-30 at the 4:45 mark and 35-34 at 2:27, but the Tem-Cats did enough on both ends of the floor to secure the quite-useful result.
“I think we were solid defensively. Tuesday night, we didn’t play any defense. It was the worst defense I’ve seen us play,” LeBlanc said. “We were solid enough tonight to hold off a hell of a team and get a win.”
DISTRICT 12-6A GIRLS
Belton 5-2
Ellison 5-2
Harker Heights 5-2
Temple 4-3
Copperas Cove 3-4
Killeen 3-4
Shoemaker 2-5
Bryan 1-6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 57, Bryan 48
- Copperas Cove 48, Shoemaker 36
- Ellison 69, Killeen 26
- Temple 39, Harker Heights 37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.