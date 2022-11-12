FRIDAY

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Arlington Martin 62, Richardson Berkner 3

EP Pebble Hills 45, Odessa Permian 28

Keller 17, Euless Trinity 10

Lewisville 43, Allen 18

North Crowley 66, Keller Timber Creek 17

Prosper 28, Plano 3

South Grand Prairie 31, Richardson Lake Highlands 27

Region II Bi-District

Duncanville 74, Bryan 13

Klein Cain 31, Cypress Ranch 24

Klein Collins 48, Cypress Bridgeland 14

Rockwall 50, Sachse 24

Spring Westfield 62, Conroe 7

The Woodlands 73, Aldine Nimitz 13

Waxahachie 30, Temple 21

Wylie 21, Mesquite Horn 11

Region III Bi-District

Arlington Lamar 55, Jersey Village 24

Dickinson 35, Pearland 21

Humble Atascocita 48, Deer Park 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Richmond George Ranch 14

League City Clear Springs 37, Alief Taylor 0

Region IV Bi-District

Lake Travis 35, Round Rock 10

Los Fresnos 21, Edinburg North 6

New Braunfels 17, SA Reagan 13

SA Northside Brennan 58, Laredo Alexander 7

SA Northside Taft 49, Laredo United 14

San Benito 49, La Joya 14

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Byron Nelson 54, Saginaw Boswell 14

Dallas Highland Park 44, Arlington Bowie 27

Dallas Jesuit 41, Arlington 14

Denton Guyer 42, Lewisville Marcus 7

EP Eastwood 61, San Angelo Central 49

McKinney 44, Coppell 26

Wolfforth Frenship 35, El Paso Eastlake 17

Region II Bi-District

Cypress Falls 45, Tomball Memorial 35

Harker Heights 26, Mansfield 2

New Caney 28, Aldine Eisenhower 6

Rockwall-Heath 23, Wylie East 16

Royse City 45, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Tomball 30, Cypress Woods 3

Region III Bi-District

Clear Falls 35, Pearland Dawson 14

Fort Bend Hightower 29, Katy Morton Ranch 14

Houston King 70, Channelview 14

Humble Summer Creek 72, Pasadena South Houston 7

Katy 59, Fort Bend Clements 0

Region IV Bi-District

Austin Vandegrift 28, Austin Bowie 14

Dripping Springs 69, Manor 14

Harlingen 49, PSJA 0

SA Northside Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14

SA Northside Warren 47, Eagle Pass 28

Port Isabel 28, Ingleside 13

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Amarillo 38, EP Parkland 20

Amarillo Tascosa 70, EP Ysleta 7

Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28

Lubbock Cooper 59, EP Bel Air 7

Midlothian 51, Justin Northwest 34

Red Oak 29, Denton Ryan 28, OT

Region II Bi-District

Barbers Hill 24, Forney 6

Frisco Lone Star 55, N. Richland Hills Richland 15

Frisco Wakeland 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28

Lancaster 47, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Longview 49, Crosby 15

Mansfield Timberview 33, Frisco Heritage 14

Port Arthur Memorial 48, McKinney North 41

Region III Bi-District

A&M Consolidated 35, Seguin 20

College Station 37, SA Wagner 19

Georgetown 21, New Braunfels Canyon 10

Smithson Valley 30, Cedar Park 7

Region IV Bi-District

Edinburg Vela 49, Weslaco East 3

PSJA North 41, Donna 7

SA Southside 37, Victoria East 36

Victoria West 21, SA Southwest 16

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Argyle 63, FW Wyatt 0

Colleyville Heritage 35, Emerson 14

FW Arlington Heights 40, Frisco Independence 21

WF Rider 48, EP Chapin 7

Region II Bi-District

Crandall 48, Marshall 47

Dallas South Oak Cliff 12, Mansfield Summit 7

Lucas Lovejoy 38, Whitehouse 34

Melissa 57, Hallsville 20

Terrell 28, Texarkana Texas 21, OT

Region III Bi-District

Austin LBJ 69, Elgin 0

Belton 56, Austin Northeast 0

Brenham 42, Dayton 28

Leander Rouse 48, Austin Crockett 14

Montgomery Lake Creek 25, Texas City 7

Waco University 34, Austin McCallum 21

Region IV Bi-District

CC Flour Bluff 56, Roma 21

Liberty Hill 63, SA Highlands 17

Lockhart 62, SA Burbank 7

Mission Sharyland 32, Edcouch-Elsa 7

SA Alamo Heights 64, Kerrville Tivy 27

SA Veterans Memorial 38, SA Harlandale 7

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Canyon 42, Burkburnett 14

Canyon Randall 31, Springtown 7

Decatur 55, Pampa 0

Lubbock Estacado 54, EP Bowie 7

Wichita Falls 15, Dumas 10

Region II Bi-District

Anna 62, Frisco Panther Creek 24

Celina 35, Nevada Community 13

Dallas Carter 37, Sulphur Springs 33

Kaufman 41, Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Kennedale 10, Waco La Vega 7

Lake Worth 23, Alvarado 20, 2OT

Region III Bi-District

Bay City 57, Yates 0

Freeport Brazosport 27, Houston Washington 18

Kilgore 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Lindale 45, Vidor 23

Region IV Bi-District

CC Calallen 30, Beeville Jones 6

Davenport 36, Fredericksburg 6

Fischer Canyon Lake 41, Uvalde 0

La Vernia 42, La Feria 0

Pleasanton 42, CC Tuloso-Midway 20

Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Alice 26

Somerset 27, Lampasas 17

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Ferris 31, Snyder 21

Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14

Glen Rose 55, Graham 14

Godley 26, Midland Greenwood 7

Region II Bi-District

Caddo Mills 69, Sanger 55

Center 67, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21

Gainesville 35, Sunnyvale 24

Gilmer 25, Rusk 7

Van Alstyne 55, Quinlan Ford 27

Region III Bi-District

Bellville 27, West Orange-Stark 20

Cuero 13, Salado 7, OT

Hamshire-Fannett 40, Brookshire Royal 10

Sealy 31, Jasper 15

Silsbee 34, West Columbia 10

Smithville 24, Gatesville 14

Region IV Bi-District

Bishop 38, CC West Oso 8

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Brock 48, Iowa Park 0

Paradise 47, Breckenridge 7

Tuscola Jim Ned 41, Pilot Point 0

Region II Bi-District

Grandview 42, Fairfield 7

Malakoff 62, Dallas Madison 0

Mineola 31, Jefferson 13

Mount Vernon 42, Tatum 6

Winnsboro 28, Atlanta 14

Region III Bi-District

Anahuac 42, Palestine Westwood 14

Cameron Yoe 39, Yoakum 28

Columbus 24, Lorena 21

Hitchcock 22, Little River Academy 14

Region IV Bi-District

CC London 28, San Diego 6

Edna 52, Lyford 0

Universal City Randolph 28, Hondo 9

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Falfurrias 13

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Alpine 57, Brady 55, OT

Childress 46, Coahoma 20

Idalou 24, Friona 21

Spearman 21, Abernathy 7

Region II Bi-District

Jacksboro 55, WF City View 35

Region IV Bi-District

Boling 35, Buffalo 7

Hebbronville 40, Natalia 14

Taft 38, Comfort 14

Region IV Bi-District

Poth 67, George West 0

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Forsan 21, Stamford 14

Panhandle 54, Floydada 28

Region II Bi-District

Bangs 61, Nocona 21

Crawford 66, Kerens 7

Marlin 38, Rio Vista 7

Region III Bi-District

Centerville 51, Shelbyville 13

Corrigan-Camden 28, Garrison 7

Honey Grove 45, Harleton 6

Joaquin 61, Jewett Leon 0

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

New Home 49, Hale Center 8

Sudan 43, Ropesville Ropes 12

Sunray 53, Shamrock 35

Region II Bi-District

Albany 49, Eldorado 13

McCamey 42, Roscoe 6

Santo 28, Seymour 20

Region III Bi-District

Cushing 27, Colmesneil 26

Deweyville 28, Tenaha 14

Lovelady 62, Overton 0

Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14

Maud 21, Dawson 14

Price Carlisle 74, Evadale 14

Simms Bowie 34, Hico 22

Wortham 54, Clarksville 6

Region IV Bi-District

Brackett 68, Woodsboro 12

Burton 47, Milano 0

Chilton 39, Yorktown 14

D’Hanis 12, Bruni 0

Granger 60, Somerville 13

Class 1A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Happy 52, Miami 0

Knox City 50, Petersburg 28

Nazareth 40, Follett 24

Region II Bi-District

Imperial Buena Vista 86, O’Donnell 36

Rankin 74, Ira 42

Westbrook 72, Garden City 22

Whiteface 56, Van Horn 6

Region III Bi-District

Gilmer Union Hill 48, Gorman 6

Gordon 62, Saint Jo 16

Region IV Bi-District

Leakey 39, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 35

Medina 52, Chester 6

Class 1A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Groom 44, Amherst 24

Lamesa Klondike 63, Sanderson 36

Whitharral 46, Silverton 0

Region II Bi-District

Benjamin 56, Matador Motley County 6

Throckmorton 54, Bowie Gold-Burg 8

Region III Bi-District

Bluff Dale 80, Calvert 30

Morgan 70, Ladonia Fannindel 34

Oakwood 71, Bynum 44

Oglesby 60, Iredell 30

Region IV Bi-District

Cherokee 52, Blanket 6

Loraine 56, Valera Panther Creek 0

Richland Springs 61, Zephyr 16

Independent League

Championship

Longview East Texas Christian 59, Priddy 0

TAIAO Div I

Round 1

Lubbock Home School Titans def. Austin Harmony Science, forfeit

New Braunfels Baptist 44, Williamson County Home School 14

TAIAO Div II

Round 1

Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite def. Tyler Kings Academy, forfeit

Joshua Johnson County 46, SA FEAST 33

Stephenville FAITH 61, SA Jubilee 38

TAIAO Div III

Round 1

CC Arlington Heights Christian 40, Frisco Independence 21

TAPPS 6-Man Div I

Regional

Austin Veritas 39, St. Mary's Hall 34

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Area

Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6

Austin Regents 31, Houston Lutheran South 6

FW All Saints 45, Grapevine Faith 30

Fort Worth Christian 41, Dallas Bishop Dunne 40

Houston Second Baptist 15, Austin St. Michael 0

Midland Christian 37, Tyler Grace Community 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

Area

Arlington Grace Prep 34, Dallas Covenant 24

Bay Area Christian 35, Plano John Paul II 13

Boerne Geneva 49, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13

Bullard Brook Hill 42, FW Lake Country 20

Dallas Christian 66, Colleyville Covenant 6

Lubbock Trinity 42, McKinney Christian 0

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV

Area

Bryan Brazos Christian 27, Waco Reicher 2

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50, Tyler Gorman 8

Muenster Sacred Heart 48, Weatherford Christian 16

TAPPS Six-Man Div I

Area

Austin TSD 56, St Augustine 6

TAPPS Six-Man Div II

Area

Abilene Christian 46, Dallas Lutheran 0

Conroe Covenant 46, Marble Falls Faith 0

FW Covenant Classical 52, Wylie Prep 0

Lucas Christian 60, Amarillo San Jacinto 8

Pasadena First Baptist 62, Concordia 0

Plano Coram Deo 54, Midland Trinity 0

San Marcos 62, Bryan Allen Academy 16

TAPPS Six-Man Div III

Area

Azle Christian School 77, Rockwall Heritage 28

Baytown Christian 58, Cedar Park Summit 8

Bryan St. Joseph 46, Fredericksburg Heritage 0

Bulverde Bracken 59, Divine Savior Academy 14

Lake Jackson Brazosport 69, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 47

TCAF Six-Man

Semifinal

Decatur Victory Christian 58, Irving Faustina Academy 6

Haslet Heritage 69, Community Christian 24

TCSAAL

Semifinal

KIPP Sunnyside 17, Harlingen Marine Military 7

THURSDAY

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Midland Legacy 46, EP Franklin 21

Region III Bi-District

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Tompkins 33, OT

Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Pasadena Dobie 3

Region IV Bi-District

Austin Westlake 58, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10

Cibolo Steele 34, SA Johnson 17

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13

Region II Bi-District

DeSoto 37, Pflugerville Weiss 20

Region III Bi-District

Alvin Shadow Creek 77, Clute Brazoswood 7

Region IV Bi-District

Converse Judson 42, SA Churchill 5

Weslaco 16, Edinburg 13, OT

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Abilene 42, EP Del Valle 14

Aledo 37, Shoemaker 0

Region II Bi-District

Frisco Reedy 50, Dallas White 14

Region III Bi-District

Angleton 57, Houston Madison 6

Magnolia West 17, Galveston Ball 7

Manvel 42, Houston Waltrip 3

Region IV Bi-District

Brownsville Memorial 45, McAllen Rowe 3

CC Miller 70, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 70, Castroville Medina Valley 14

McAllen 24, Harlingen South 15

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Abilene Cooper 49, EP Andress 20

Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0

Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14

Region II Bi-District

Everman 51, Seagoville 7

Midlothian Heritage 42, Dallas Kimball 14

Region III Bi-District

Ennis 55, Dallas Wilson 23

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Huntsville 0

Fulshear 66, Houston Sterling 12

Region IV Bi-District

Gregory-Portland 64, Mission Memorial 6

Mercedes 37, Sharyland Pioneer 27

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Andrews 34, EP Austin 14

Big Spring 38, EP Riverside 35

Brownwood 63, EP Irvin 0

Region II Bi-District

China Spring 72, FW Western Hills 7

Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 20

Region III Bi-District

El Campo 49, Worthing 3

Lumberton 54, Palestine 29

Stafford 50, Houston Furr 6

Tyler Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36

Region IV Bi-District

Boerne 42, Taylor 13

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Monahans 27, Levelland 15

Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13

WF Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

West Plains 56, Pecos 7

Region II Bi-District

Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13

Region III Bi-District

Madisonville 41, La Grange 21

Waco Connally 45, Giddings 18

Region IV Bi-District

Geronimo Navarro 50, Pearsall 8

Jarrell 32, Devine 14

Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6

Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 21

Sinton 49, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Wimberley 81, San Antonio YMLA 0

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Bushland 55, Kermit 7

Dalhart 31, Denver City 21

Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 37

Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3

Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6

Region II Bi-District

Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14

West 21, Mexia 0

Whitney 38, Teague 15

Region III Bi-District

Diboll 24, Buna 21

Franklin 33, Hallettsville 7

Orangefield 55, Shepherd 12

Region IV Bi-District

Blanco 41, Poteet 14

Goliad 60, Rio Hondo 10

Jourdanton 28, Luling 0

Llano 44, Cotulla 0

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8

Early 62, Odessa Compass 0

Region II Bi-District

Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13

Callisburg 40, Millsap 20

Comanche 69, Henrietta 27

Holliday 40, Merkel 12

Palmer 39, Howe 19

Scurry-Rosser 45, Blue Ridge 14

Region III Bi-District

Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40

New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35

Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0

Region IV Bi-District

El Maton Tidehaven 27, Clifton 7

Rogers 22, Van Vleck 0

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Cisco 55, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Farwell 41, Olton 23

Hawley 52, Christoval 8

New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18

Sonora 28, Olney 27

Stratford 49, Sundown 8

Region II Bi-District

Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27

Coleman 46, Alvord 7

Hamilton 41, Tioga 15

Riesel 28, Cayuga 7

Tolar 61, Whitewright 0

Region III Bi-District

Beckville 77, Bogata Rivercrest 7

Cooper 63, Hawkins 6

Frankston 47, Wolfe City 34

Timpson 60, Groveton 3

Region IV Bi-District

Flatonia 59, Junction 32

Ganado 68, La Villa 6

Holland 36, Stockdale 31

Mason 44, Hearne 7

Refugio 66, Ben Bolt 14

Shiner 54, Santa Maria 14

Thorndale 41, Johnson City 30

Three Rivers 62, Freer 19

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Clarendon 47, Gruver 20

Ralls 34, Plains 18

Seagraves 22, Bovina 12

Vega 33, Memphis 12

Wellington 58, Boys Ranch 6

Region II Bi-District

Collinsville 21, Haskell 7

Muenster 38, Archer City 14

Sterling City 43, Miles 42

Windthorst 35, Celeste 27

Wink 60, Cross Plains 0

Region IV Bi-District

Falls City 40, Bremond 36

Rocksprings 50, Agua Dulce 20

Sabinal 43, Pettus 0

Class 1A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Springlake-Earth 50, Spur 42

Region III Bi-District

Abbott 56, Milford 10

Blum 84, Aquilla 38

Region IV Bi-District

Jonesboro 54, Menard 6

Mertzon Irion County 104, May 91

Class 1A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Region II Bi-District

Jayton 44, Paducah 13

Newcastle 97, Rule 49

Region IV Bi-District

Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40

TAPPS Six-Man Div III

Area

Longview Heritage 68, Prestonwood North 18

