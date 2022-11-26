CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Prosper (12-1) vs. Lewisville (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium
Duncanville (12-0) vs. Spring Westfield (12-1), TBD
Galena Park North Shore (13-0) vs. Humble Atascocita (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium
SA Northside Brennan (12-1) vs. Austin Westlake (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Denton Guyer (13-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Justin’s Northwest ISD Stadium
DeSoto (11-2) vs. Harker Heights (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium
Katy (13-0) vs. Houston C.E. King (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
Austin Vandegrift (12-1) vs. Dripping Springs (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Burleson Centennial (12-1) vs. Aledo (11-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Mansfield Timberview (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
College Station (11-2) vs. Smithson Valley (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-2) vs. PSJA North (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Abilene Wylie (10-3) vs. Argyle (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Memorial Stadium
South Oak Cliff (10-3) vs. Melissa (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Fort Bend Marshall (12-1) vs. Port Neches-Groves (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park ISD Stadium
Liberty Hill (12-1) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-3), TBD
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Wichita Falls (9-4) vs. Decatur (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
China Spring (12-1) vs. Anna (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crowley ISD Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
Boerne (13-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Monahans (10-3) vs. Glen Rose (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (11-2) vs. Carthage (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
Silsbee (13-0) vs. Cuero (12-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
Wimberley (13-0) vs. Lago Vista (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Whitesboro (11-1) vs. Brock (9-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
Columbus (12-1) vs. Franklin (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball ISD Stadium
Llano (13-0) vs. Edna (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Wall (12-1) vs. Canadian (11-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
Holliday (13-0) vs. Gunter (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Gilmer Harmony (8-5) vs. Newton (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
Tidehaven (11-2) vs. Poth (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Cisco (11-2) vs. Hawley (13-0), TBD
Tolar (13-0) vs. Crawford (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson Stadium
Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
Shiner (11-2) vs. Refugio (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Wellington (12-1) vs. New Home (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Albany (11-2) vs. Collinsville (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Mart (13-0) vs. Lovelady (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium
Burton (12-0) vs. Granger (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Happy vs. Westbrook, 6 p.m. Friday at Slaton
Abbott vs. Irion County, 6 p.m. Saturday at Early
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Whitharral vs. Benjamin, TBA
Oakwood vs. Loraine, 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin
