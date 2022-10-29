SATURDAY
Class 6A
Cypress Fairbanks 51, Cypress Ridge 0
Cypress Ranch 57, Houston Langham Creek 23
Fort Bend Bush 42, Fort Bend Austin 7
Fort Bend Dulles 20, Fort Bend Elkins 2
Fort Bend Kempner 19, Rosenberg Terry 0
Houston Bellaire 31, Houston Chavez 24
Klein Cain 52, Waller 7
SA Northside O’Connor 38, Sotomayor 21
SA Northside Warren 49, SA Northside Stevens 35
SA Reagan 59, SA Roosevelt 17
Class 5A
Burleson Centennial 28, Justin Northwest 27
Dayton 57, Fort Bend Willowridge 21
Frisco Lone Star 13, Frisco 3
FW Wyatt 49, FW Trimble Tech 9
Houston Sterling 58, Wisdom 0
Class 4A
Houston Furr 55, Houston Scarborough 0
Houston North Forest 44, Houston Kashmere 19
Kennedale 38, FW Western Hills 0
Melissa 57, Princeton 14
Class 3A
Gladewater Sabine 50, White Oak 14
Winnsboro 47, Bonham 14
Class 2A
Hawley 32, Stamford 0
Hearne 34, Thrall 21
Class 1A
Rising Star 54, Valera Panther Creek 6
Private Schools
Abilene Christian 51, Denton Calvary 6
Arlington Grace Prep 46, Colleyville Covenant 20
Bryan Brazos Christian 49, Alpha Omega 14
Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Addison Trinity 6
Flower Mound Coram Deo 14, Plano John Paul II 10
FW Country Day 24, FW Trinity Valley 23
FW Nolan 27, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21
Gainesville State School 49, Austin Veritas 40
Greenville Christian 46, Garland Christian 0
Other
Fort Bend Chargers 64, Austin Royals 28
Houston Emery/Weiner School 54, Giddings State School 6
Houston Yates 36, Houston Wheatley 27
FRIDAY
Class 6A
Aldine Nimitz 35, Spring 21
Amarillo Tascosa 28, Lubbock Cooper 14
Arlington Bowie 56, Arlington Lamar 13
Arlington Martin 35, Arlington 14
Austin Vandegrift 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0
Baytown Sterling 22, Baytown Goose Creek 14
Beaumont West Brook 20, Beaumont United 7
Bryan 53, Hutto 34
Cedar Hill 41, Mansfield Legacy 0
Channelview 48, Pasadena 12
Cibolo Steele 40, Converse Judson 36, OT
Conroe 61, Cleveland 14
Conroe Oak Ridge 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Coppell 39, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Park 14
Cypress Woods 34, Cypress Springs 13
Dallas Jesuit 16, Irving MacArthur 12
Dallas Molina 31, Dallas Sunset 25
Dallas White 21, Carrollton Smith 18
Duncanville 41, DeSoto 17
Edinburg North 21, Edinburg 3
EP Coronado 35, EP Socorro 0
Euless Trinity 52, Weatherford 20
Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Travis 15
Garland 55, South Garland 14
Grand Prairie 20, Arlington Houston 7
Harker Heights 55, Copperas Cove 0
Harlingen 36, Brownsville Rivera 7
Houston Memorial 23, Houston Stratford 13
Houston Westside 36, Houston Westbury 22
Humble 22, Humble Kingwood 19
Humble Summer Creek 24, Houston King 21
Hurst Bell 28, FW Paschal 13
Katy Morton Ranch 47, Katy Mayde Creek 10
Katy Tompkins 65, Jordan 14
Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Keller Central 7
Klein 27, Klein Forest 14
La Joya 35, Edinburg Economedes 7
Lake Travis 55, Austin High 7
League City Clear Creek 17, Dickinson 14
League City Clear Springs 42, Clear Brook 7
Leander Rouse 45, Pflugerville 7
Lewisville 38, Plano East 14
Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano West 32
Lewisville Marcus 31, Plano 14
Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0
Mansfield Summit 49, Joshua 10
McAllen 40, McAllen Rowe 21
McKinney Boyd 21, Prosper Rock Hill 17
New Braunfels 38, San Marcos 10
North Crowley 50, FW Chisholm Trail 27
Odessa Permian 43, San Angelo Central 31
Pasadena South Houston 28, Pasadena Dobie 0
Pearland 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 14
Pearland Dawson 23, Alief Elsik 16
Pflugerville Hendrickson 50, Georgetown East View 8
Pflugerville Weiss 49, Waco Midway 21
Prosper 29, Allen 24
Richardson Berkner 47, Irving Nimitz 25
Richardson Pearce 45, Irving 13
Rockwall 22, Mesquite 0
Round Rock 48, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21
Round Rock Stony Point 28, Round Rock McNeil 21
SA Churchill 29, SA Northside Marshall 3
SA Johnson 57, SA LEE 7
SA Northside Brennan 56, SA Northside Holmes 14
SA Northside Jay 14, SA Northside Taft 13
San Benito 36, Los Fresnos 7
Schertz Clemens 48, SA East Central 35
Smithson Valley 42, Buda Hays 13
Southlake Carroll 38, Byron Nelson 23
Spring Westfield 48, Aldine Davis 0
The Woodlands 42, Willis 28
Tomball Memorial 41, Klein Oak 35
Waco 23, Cleburne 13
Waxahachie 39, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31
Weslaco 27, Brownsville Hanna 13
Weslaco East 30, Brownsville Pace 7
Wolfforth Frenship 49, Odessa 42
Wylie 19, Garland Sachse 17
Class 5A
Abilene Cooper 54, Lubbock 7
Abilene Wylie 27, Amarillo Palo Duro 24
Alice 53, Zapata 13
Amarillo 17, Abilene 10
Angleton 22, Magnolia West 21
Belton 63, Killeen Chaparral 6
Boerne-Champion 37, Kyle Lehman 14
Brenham 31, Huntsville 17
Brownsville Memorial 47, Harlingen South 15
Canutillo 51, EP Jefferson 8
Canyon Randall 53, Bryan Rudder 21
Castroville Medina Valley 45, SA South San Antonio 21
CC Flour Bluff 57, Brownsville Porter 0
CC King 34, CC Moody 15
CC Miller 41, Victoria West 18
CC Tuloso-Midway 29, Hidalgo 10
Cedar Park 35, Leander 0
College Station 38, A&M Consolidated 28
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, Victoria East 21
Crosby 49, La Porte 42
Dallas Highland Park 31, Richardson 0
Dallas Wilson 31, Dallas Kimball 9
Denton Braswell 28, Little Elm 21
Denton Ryan 31, FW Brewer 6
Donna 14, Donna North 7
Dripping Springs 66, Del Valle 7
Ennis 28, Burleson 17
EP Andress 28, EP Burges 25
EP Austin 35, EP Bowie 7
EP Bel Air 69, Clint Horizon 7
EP Chapin 42, El Paso 6
EP Del Valle 57, EP Ysleta 21
EP Eastwood 55, EP Franklin 36
EP El Dorado 62, EP Montwood 34
EP Irvin 22, San Elizario 12
EP Parkland 49, EP Hanks 7
Everman 53, Corsicana 3
Forney 20, McKinney North 6
Frisco Lebanon Trail 37, Frisco Liberty 23
FW North Side 48, FW Southwest 23
Galveston Ball 83, Houston Northside 0
Grapevine 28, FW Arlington Heights 7
Gregory-Portland 59, Pharr Valley View 3
Houston Milby 2, Austin 0
Houston Waltrip 61, Sharpstown 0
Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 7
Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen 7
Lancaster 43, North Mesquite 15
Laredo Martin 20, Eagle Pass Winn 14
Lewisville The Colony 59, Saginaw 3
Lindale 36, Jacksonville 21
Lockhart 61, SA Pieper 35
Longview Pine Tree 23, Mount Pleasant 13
Lubbock Coronado 16, Lubbock Monterey 12
Lucas Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13
Manor 44, Round Rock Westwood 9
Mansfield Timberview 59, N. Richland Hills Richland 24
Marshall 49, Nacogdoches 15
Mercedes 39, Edcouch-Elsa 22
Midlothian 27, Killeen Ellison 13
Mission Sharyland 35, Sharyland Pioneer 22
Montgomery 21, Rosenberg Lamar 7
N. Richland Hills Birdville 42, Dallas Adams 7
New Caney 27, The Woodlands College Park 17
New Caney Porter 28, Baytown Lee 7
Port Arthur Memorial 21, Barbers Hill 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 31, Rockport-Fulton 10
Port Neches-Groves 26, Nederland 24
PSJA Memorial 22, Mission Memorial 21
Red Oak 55, Granbury 0
Royse City 31, Rockwall-Heath 28
SA Alamo Heights 63, SA Lanier 7
SA Burbank 32, SA Edison 21
SA Harlandale 34, SA Jefferson 17
SA Highlands 41, SA Houston 21
SA Southwest 28, Laredo Cigarroa 14
SA Wagner 69, Seguin 42
Saginaw Boswell 38, Crowley 7
Sherman 33, Frisco Wakeland 28
Terrell 42, Mesquite Poteet 7
Texas City 23, Santa Fe 7
Uvalde 31, SA Memorial 6
Vidor 48, Huffman Hargrave 34
WF Rider 56, Plainview 7
Whitehouse 32, Texarkana Texas 27
Wylie East 51, Garland Lakeview Centennial 12
Class 4A
Alvarado 50, Stephenville 49
Argyle 38, Denton 0
Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27
Bellville 60, Wharton 14
Boerne 34, Somerset 14
Brookshire Royal 47, La Marque 7
Brownwood 47, Andrews 3
Burkburnett 46, Springtown 20
Caddo Mills 30, Sunnyvale 14
Canyon 22, Dumas 21
Carthage 41, Van 15
Celina 38, Dallas Pinkston 7
China Spring 48, Waxahachie Life 7
Clint 44, Fabens 13
Crandall 54, Denison 30
Cuero 61, Smithville 16
Decatur 28, Mineral Wells 7
Devine 29, Pearsall 22
El Campo 28, Stafford 11
Ferris 76, Venus 0
Fischer Canyon Lake 42, Taylor 24
Fort Stockton 26, Pecos 21
Fredericksburg 44, SA Kennedy 0
Freeport Brazosport 33, Navasota 27
FW Dunbar 14, Lake Worth 10
Gatesville 49, Robinson 6
Geronimo Navarro 74, Austin Achieve 0
Giddings 17, Caldwell 7
Gilmer 54, Longview Spring Hill 0
Glen Rose 58, FW Benbrook 0
Godley 32, Hillsboro 16
Graham 21, Midland Greenwood 14
Hamshire-Fannett 30, Liberty 7
Hereford 35, Canyon Randall 24
Hondo 30, Cotulla 6
Ingleside 45, Orange Grove 21
Iowa Park 44, Clyde 7
Jasper 28, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 8
Krum 54, Bridgeport 28
La Feria 42, Kingsville King 14
La Grange 50, Gonzales 18
La Vernia 28, Beeville Jones 27
Lampasas 42, Marble Falls 20
Liberty Hill 61, Bastrop 7
Lorena 49, Troy 21
Midlothian Heritage 52, Arlington Seguin 20
Monahans 75, Clint Mountain View 14
Nevada Community 37, Mabank 14
Palestine 37, Henderson 35
Perryton 35, Borger 26
Pleasanton 35, Floresville 14
Port Isabel 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0
Poteet 23, Crystal City 9
Quinlan Ford 43, Wills Point 13
Sanger 21, Farmersville 7
Sealy 57, Sweeny 0
Seminole 41, Levelland 7
Shepherd 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8
Silsbee 70, Bridge City 0
Sinton 54, CC West Oso 33
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 41, Pittsburg 30
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Paris North Lamar 0
Waco Connally 61, Madisonville 14
WF Hirschi 53, Sweetwater 7
Wimberley 31, Lago Vista 28
Class 3A
Abernathy 24, Stanton 0
Atlanta 42, Gladewater 21
Bangs 34, Hamilton 27
Bells 78, Lone Oak 26
Big Lake Reagan County 46, Anthony 6
Bishop 30, Raymondville 12
Blanco 53, Ingram Moore 14
Blooming Grove 45, Rice 10
Blue Ridge 42, Howe 21
Brady 22, San Angelo Grape Creek 19
Breckenridge 33, Bowie 0
Brock 74, Ponder 27
Buffalo 48, Florence 0
Buna 53, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Bushland 62, Dalhart 12
Callisburg 38, Valley View 6
Canadian 66, Tulia 7
Childress 63, Dimmitt 0
Cisco 41, Anson 6
Clifton 49, Elkhart 14
Coahoma 27, Lubbock Roosevelt 26
Coleman 50, De Leon 0
Comanche 42, Merkel 14
Cooper 41, Alba-Golden 0
Crane 40, Odessa Compass 0
Crockett 42, Austin Northeast 21
Daingerfield 32, Waskom 14
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 52, Dallas A+ Academy 6
Dallas Madison 52, Maypearl 41
Denver City 47, Lamesa 10
East Chambers 47, Hardin 0
Eastland 35, Dublin 27
Edgewood 35, Arp 14
Edna 45, Mathis 0
El Maton Tidehaven 35, Boling 26
Falfurrias 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21
Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7
Friona 14, Spearman 10
Ganado 70, Skidmore-Tynan 0
George West 48, Odem 40
Goliad 34, CC London 0
Grandview 41, Whitney 7
Groesbeck 36, Eustace 18
Gunter 56, Leonard 0
Hallettsville 42, Hitchcock 21
Hebbronville 14, Santa Rosa 7
Hemphill 48, Anderson-Shiro 0
Henrietta 44, Sadler S&S Consolidated 13
Holliday 3, WF City View 0
Hooks 28, De Kalb 24
Houston KIPP 37, Houston KIPP Northeast 18
Hughes Springs 50, Queen City 20
Idalou 17, Littlefield 13
Jacksboro 42, Millsap 16
Jarrell 50, Manor New Tech 0
Johnson City 56, Junction 14
Jourdanton 44, Lytle 7
Karnes City 40, Dilley 20
Kermit 12, Slaton 9
Lexington 20, Rogers 0
Little River Academy 34, Rockdale 27
Lyford 58, Progreso 0
Marion 34, SA Cole 14
New Boston 42, Paris Chisum 7
New Diana 53, Elysian Fields 0
New London West Rusk 50, Quitman 0
New Waverly 61, Kountze 6
Omaha Pewitt 68, Pattonville Prairiland 42
Palestine Westwood 48, Crockett 8
Palmer 39, Cedar Hill Trinity 0
Pilot Point 32, Peaster 6
Poth 62, Comfort 14
Pottsboro 31, Commerce 14
San Diego 21, Rio Hondo 14
Scurry-Rosser 39, Corsicana Mildred 0
Shallowater 48, Muleshoe 20
Sonora 30, Christoval 6
Taft 29, Banquete 6
Teague 53, Kemp 0
Tolar 56, Goldthwaite 0
Troup 50, Winona 6
Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Vernon 7
Universal City Randolph 31, Luling 20
Van Alstyne 65, Gainesville 18
Van Vleck 15, East Bernard 14
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Palacios 27
Wall 10, Early 7
Warren 28, Trinity 8
West 63, Dallas Gateway 0
Whitesboro 18, Paradise 7
Yoakum 41, Hempstead 6
Class 2A
Agua Dulce 50, Benavides 0
Albany 55, Hamlin 6
Alto 30, Cushing 6
Archer City 27, Petrolia 7
Bogata Rivercrest 27, Quinlan Boles 14
Bremond 49, Bartlett 0
Bruni 47, Pettus 6
Burton 71, Somerville 20
Centerville 56, Normangee 0
Chilton 43, Iola 0
Clarendon 23, Shamrock 20
Collinsville 25, Muenster 13
Colmesneil 42, Hull-Daisetta 0
Crawford 43, Riesel 0
Cross Plains 61, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Deweyville 62, Sabine Pass 0
Falls City 41, Runge 12
Farwell 68, Stinnett West Texas 0
Flatonia 64, Weimar 27
Floydada 35, Post 34
Forsan 47, Ozona 14
Freer 51, Riviera Kaufer 8
Frost 44, Hubbard 12
Gorman 57, Bryson 12
Granger 28, Milano 0
Gruver 28, Boys Ranch 24
Hale Center 40, Lockney 13
Haskell 49, Electra 6
Hawkins 24, Gladewater Union Grove 9
Hico 45, Meridian 13
Holland 53, Schulenburg 33
Honey Grove 34, Wolfe City 6
Jewett Leon 41, Saratoga West Hardin 20
Kerens 24, Italy 10
La Pryor 20, Rocksprings 16
La Villa 32, Premont 6
Leakey 63, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 42
Lindsay 15, Chico 0
Lovelady 69, Evadale 6
Marlin 32, Rosebud-Lott 18
Mart 54, Dawson 0
Mason 49, Stockdale 19
Maud 50, Clarksville 0
McCamey 35, Eldorado 12
Memphis 16, Wheeler 6
Miles 77, Roscoe 26
Moody 34, Bruceville-Eddy 8
New Deal 45, Sundown 20
Olney 56, Colorado City 0
Olton 69, Tahoka 20
Panhandle 72, Sanford-Fritch 0
Ralls 50, Crosbyton 24
Refugio 47, Kenedy 13
Roby 59, Rotan 34
Sabinal 46, Center Point 0
Santo 20, Celeste 17
Seagraves 42, Smyer 24
Seymour 20, Windthorst 13
Simms Bowie 50, Cumby 8
Springlake-Earth 66, Lorenzo 19
Stratford 61, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Sudan 25, Bovina 23
Sunray 48, Booker 20
Tenaha 56, Mount Enterprise 6
Three Rivers 56, Bloomington 6
Valley Mills 20, Bosqueville 13
Wallis Brazos 42, Danbury 0
Wellington 56, Quanah 8
Wink 41, Sterling City 7
Yorktown 53, Snook 28
Class 1A
Abbott 48, Penelope 0
Aquilla 50, Gholson 13
Aspermont 67, Guthrie 18
Blackwell 66, Bronte 20
Blanket 58, Sidney 28
Bluff Dale 57, Cranfills Gap 12
Brackett 24, Charlotte 14
Fort Davis 64, Marfa 14
Garden City 54, Ackerly Sands 6
Groom 52, Lefors 0
Happy 70, Wildorado 0
Hedley 58, Darrouzett 0
Hermleigh 58, Roscoe Highland 50
Imperial Buena Vista 40, Van Horn 30
Iredell 70, Walnut Springs 22
Jonesboro 65, May 40
Knox City 50, Turkey Valley 18
Ladonia Fannindel 57, Trinidad 27
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 80, Chester 50
Loraine 55, Trent 0
Medina 64, McDade 0
Mertzon Irion County 56, Menard 8
Miami 40, McLean 38
Milford 30, Covington 22
Morgan 57, Kopperl 12
Mullin 61, Gustine 52
Nazareth 50, Claude 0
New Home 60, Morton 0
Newcastle 45, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
O’Donnell 62, Wellman-Union 0
Oglesby 42, Calvert 32
Paducah 55, Crowell 8
Petersburg 64, Anton 32
Rankin 44, Borden County 34
Robert Lee 64, Eden 19
Ropesville Ropes 35, Plains 18
Santa Anna 62, Evant 14
Sierra Blanca 45, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Spur 58, Vernon Northside 8
Strawn 59, Forestburg 14
Valera Panther Creek 59, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Water Valley 17, TLC Midland 0
Westbrook 58, Ira 12
Whitharral 54, Lazbuddie 0
Woodson 52, Lueders-Avoca 6
Private Schools
Argyle Liberty Christian 31, FW All Saints 0
Arlington Oakridge 14, Houston Christian 7
Austin Hill Country 56, Austin TSD 0
Austin Hyde Park 28, SA Christian 21
Austin Regents 45, SA Texas Military 7
Austin St. Andrew’s 28, Frassati Catholic 0
Austin St. Michael 51, Victoria St. Joseph 18
Bay Area Christian 21, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13
Baytown Christian 68, Divine Savior Academy 20
Beaumont Legacy Christian 59, St. Francis Episcopal Day 7
Boerne Geneva 31, Schertz John Paul II 7
Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 14
Bryan Allen Academy 60, Houston Westbury Christian 13
Bryan Christian Homeschool 49, Williamson County Home School 0
Bullard Brook Hill 55, Founders Classical Academy 12
Bulverde Bracken 54, Cedar Park Summit 0
Dallas Christian 60, McKinney Christian 0
Dallas Episcopal 49, Dallas St. Mark 6
FW Lake Country 36, Arlington Pantego Christian 20
FW Nazarene 55, Joshua Christian 8
Grapevine Faith 17, Frisco Legacy Christian 10, OT
Houston Kinkaid 38, Houston St. John’s 28
Houston Second Baptist 59, Beaumont Kelly 7
Houston St. Thomas 49, Houston St. Pius X 24
Irving Cistercian 56, Dallas Greenhill 8
Lubbock Christ The King 52, Midland Holy Cross 6
Lubbock Christian 44, FW Temple Christian 6
Lucas Christian 55, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0
Marble Falls Faith 38, Round Rock Christian 32
Midland Trinity 48, Keller Harvest Christian 24
Muenster Sacred Heart 49, Waco Reicher 7
Rockwall Heritage 46, Eagle Christian 0
SA Antonian 27, Tomball Concordia 14
SA Holy Cross 39, CC John Paul 6
The Woodlands Christian 24, Houston Lutheran South 6
Tyler Grace Community 21, Dallas Bishop Dunne 14, OT
Other
Alpine def. Tornillo, forfeit
Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 0
Arlington St. Paul 64, Waco Methodist 18
Austin Navarro 29, Austin LASA 19
Austin SPC 51, Joshua Johnson County 0
Azle Christian School 64, Prestonwood North 18
CC Arlington Heights Christian 56, CC Annapolis 7
CenTex Homeschool 62, Bellville Faith 44
Cherokee def. Brookesmith, forfeit
Community Christian def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit
Cypress Community Christian 43, Austin Brentwood 7
SA Davenport 42, Burnet 28
Fort Worth Christian 28, FW Southwest Christian 21
Fort Worth THESA 48, Tyler Heat 6
Fulshear 9, Manvel 7
Irving Faustina Academy 28, Dallas Academy 6
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills def. SA Lutheran , forfeit
KIPP Sunnyside 50, KIPP Generations 0
Longview Heritage def. Rockwall Providence Academy , forfeit
Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Amarillo PCHEA 26
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 68, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 18
Lubbock Trinity 51, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0
Midland Legacy 48, Midland 3
New Braunfels Baptist 53, SA Winston 0
North Texas (NTX) 37, Waco Texas Wind 33
Katy Randle 53, Bryan Rudder 21
San Angelo Texas Leadership 34, Ballinger 27
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, Laredo Nixon 15
San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, SA Castle Hills 55
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 52, SA Atonement 0
Second Baptist School University Model def. Grace Christian , forfeit
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 36, Bulverde Gloria Deo 34
Tomball Rosehill def. Houston Lutheran North , forfeit
Weatherford Christian 76, MC Prep 13
Wilson def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
Postponements and cancellations
Azle vs. FW South Hills, ccd.
Bellaire Episcopal vs. Tomball Homeschool, ccd.
Bynum vs. Mount Calm, ccd.
Dallas Lakehill vs. Wylie Prep, ccd.
Detroit vs. Linden-Kildare, ccd.
High Island vs. Burkeville, ppd.
Houston Furr vs. Houston Scarborough, ppd.
Houston Washington vs. Worthing, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Melissa vs. Princeton, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Mineola vs. Emory Rains, ccd.
Ore City vs. Frankston, ccd.
THURSDAY
Class 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 60, Aldine 0
Alvin 32, Alief Hastings 14
Austin Westlake 45, Austin Bowie 0
Clear Falls 28, Houston Clear Lake 14
Cypress Creek 70, Houston Spring Woods 0
Del Rio 34, Laredo Alexander 13
Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 21
Edinburg Vela 55, La Joya Palmview 14
Garland Naaman Forest 50, North Garland 27
Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Keller 39, Keller Timber Creek 17
Klein Collins 35, Tomball 0
Laredo United 34, Eagle Pass 28
Longview 42, Tyler 3
Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0
McAllen Memorial 42, Rio Grande City 20
New Braunfels Canyon 43, SA MacArthur 14
Northwest Eaton 42, Haltom 7
PSJA North 55, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Northside Clark 28
Spring Dekaney 37, Aldine MacArthur 6
Class 5A
Austin LBJ 96, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Austin McCallum 55, Austin William Travis 13
CC Carroll 38, CC Ray 22
Colleyville Heritage 72, FW Polytechnic 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Seagoville 0
Fort Bend Hightower 49, Fort Bend Clements 14
Fort Bend Marshall 47, Galena Park 0
Frisco Independence 19, Lake Dallas 14
Frisco Reedy 32, Frisco Heritage 31
FW Carter-Riverside 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14
FW Eastern Hills 41, FW Castleberry 13
Georgetown 28, Leander Glenn 22
Katy Paetow 40, Katy Taylor 10
Kerrville Tivy 35, SA Veterans Memorial 31
Lufkin 31, West Mesquite 22
Richmond Foster 56, Magnolia 21
Roma 39, PSJA Southwest 7
SA McCollum 45, SA Brackenridge 14
Waco University 78, Pflugerville Connally 7
Class 4A
Center 62, Bullard 29
Dallas Carter 54, North Dallas 6
Dallas Lincoln 57, Dallas Roosevelt 19
Lubbock Estacado 24, Big Spring 21
Lumberton 41, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
Rusk 48, Brownsboro 23
Tyler Chapel Hill 48, Athens 28
Class 3A
Corrigan-Camden 45, Groveton 0
Diboll 49, Huntington 0
Malakoff 55, Mexia 13
Orangefield 58, Kirbyville 0
Class 2A
Alvord 21, Whitewright 7
Axtell 53, Malakoff Cross Roads 3
Beckville 76, Harleton 21
Garrison 40, San Augustine 14
Joaquin 50, Pineland West Sabine 20
Price Carlisle 70, Overton 10
Santa Maria 49, Ben Bolt 22
Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14
Tioga 42, Trenton 3
Class 1A
Amherst 56, Cotton Center 0
Balmorhea 54, Dell City 8
Benjamin 40, Chillicothe 0
Follett 54, White Deer 8
Gilmer Union Hill 48, Savoy 0
Gordon 62, Baird 14
Lingleville 66, Perrin-Whitt 16
Loop 66, Southland 21
Matador Motley County 58, Afton Patton Springs 7
Oakwood 58, Apple Springs 0
Paint Rock 72, Moran 22
Richland Springs 65, Lohn 0
Saint Jo 57, Campbell 7
Throckmorton 54, Haskell Paint Creek 6
Whiteface 64, Meadow 6
Private Schools
Pasadena First Baptist 64, Conroe Covenant 16
SA Town East Christian 45, SA Jubilee 0
Other
Buda Johnson 61, Austin Akins 7
Cypress Bridgeland 49, Cypress Lakes 3
EP Pebble Hills 38, El Paso Eastlake 14
Frisco Memorial 39, Carrollton Creekview 0
Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 54, Grayson Christian 6
Houston Heights 51, Houston MSTC 0
Houston North Shore Mustangs 16, Humble Atascocita 14
Jersey Village 56, Houston Northbrook 0
Tribe Consolidated 50, Victoria Home School 0
Tyler Legacy 31, North Forney 24
