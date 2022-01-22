BELTON — After the final buzzer sounded on Friday night it was hard to tell which coach was more ecstatic: the one whose team just took over sole possession of first place in the District 12-6A standings or the one who lost it.
Both had very good reasons in a game that wrapped up the first half of league play.
“It isn’t said very often at Belton. I mean I don’t know when you can say Belton was in first place at the turn,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said after Friday’s 58-51 win over the Knights put them in exactly that spot, which didn’t seem possible just three days ago.
The Tigers (23-4, 6-1) entered the week a game behind the Knights (23-5, 5-2). But an altercation near the end of the Knights’ game at Copperas Cove resulted in a double forfeit, handing the Knights their first district loss.
Worse for the Knights, 11 players were suspended as a result of the incident — two for the remainder of the season — meaning the team the Knights brought to Belton consisted of just three players who had previously been on varsity and a handful of call-ups from junior varsity, who had just two days to work with their new teammates.
“I am elated with my young kids,” Harker Heights coach Celneque Bobbitt said after Friday’s loss. ‘It was awesome. We played a team that was really second place and beat all these good teams. I started three sophomores, so I’m just appreciative of the effort I got from the nine kids I had tonight.”
The nine Knights gave the Tigers all they wanted for the first half, playing to a 12-all tie after the opening quarter and going toe-to-toe with the Tigers in the second, until Trap Johnson’s fade-away 3 at the buzzer gave the Tigers a 26-23 lead at the half.
And that sparked the Tigers in the second half, as older brother TJ Johnson went off, scoring 14 of high game-high 33 points in the third quarter, including four 3-pointer in a 12-2 run that expanded Belton’s lead from 30-28 to 42-30 in three minutes of game time.
“We didn’t have a great first half,” TJ Johnson said. “Coach Fossett got on us a little bit. He told us this was the exact same situation as the Temple game this year. We didn’t want the same outcome (Belton’s lone district loss) as that so we came out ready to play the third quarter.”
That determination helped the Tigers take a 46-35 lead into the final frame, which they expanded to 52-37 to put the game well out of reach.
But the Knights, led by Evan Chatman’s 18 points, fought to the end, getting a couple of late streaks and baskets to cut a double digit deficit into the seven-point loss in the final minute.
“We actually put in a whole new offense,” Bobbitt said. “We ran about five new plays for them to learn in a day and a half. I am just really happy for the future. Everybody would have thought with everything going on we’d be down 25 or 30. Just for our kids to compete and didn’t quit, no arguments. It’s a glimpse into the future. They did a good job.”
TJ said despite everything that happened during the week, he was expecting a solid fight from the Knights.
“It’s definitely been a crazy week,” he said. “I kept talking to the team that we can’t take them for granted, they are a good basketball team. Their varsity is 13th in the state so their JV has to be pretty good as well.”
And now as the Tigers begin the second half of district, they know not only will Height be hungry for revenge, but the rest of the district will be gunning for them
“I told the guys ‘We definitely have a target on our back now,’” Fossett said. “’Our name is at the top, not where it sometimes is.’”
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 58, No. 13 Harker Heights 51
- Ellison 56, Temple 44
- Killeen 54, Copperas Cove 48
- Shoemaker 75, Bryan 42
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton 6-1
Harker Heights 5-2*
Ellison 4-3
Shoemaker 4-3
Bryan 3-4
Copperas Cove 2-5*
Temple 2-5
Killeen 1-6
*-Jan. 18 suspended contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl
