One week after easily winning its first meet of the season, Harker Heights repeated the feat, capturing another team championship at Belton’s Denise Petter Big Red Relays on Saturday.
Led by senior thrower Keonna Otis and junior sprinter Treasure Bethea, the Lady Knights emerged with five gold medals, equaling the combined total from all other area teams in attendance, to go with eight additional top-five performances en route to 101 points.
Otis was not challenged in either of her events, easily winning the discus and shot put with distances of 143 feet, 1 inch and 39-4¾, respectively. The showing in the shot put was more than five feet further than the closest competitor, while the second-place discus throw was 45 feet shorter than Otis’.
As a junior, Otis placed fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus at the Class 6A state meet.
Bethea finished first in the 400-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 0.84 seconds and won the 200 in 27.32, and she joined teammates Samara Johnson, Tyana Hymes and Mia Griffin to place third in the 1,600 relay (4:10.35).
Additionally, Hymes, a junior, won the 300 hurdles (49.14) for Harker Heights.
Lady Knights junior distance runner Ella Perry was second in the 3,200 (11:28.98), third in the 1,600 (5:17.45) and fifth in the 800 (2:29.36), while senior Melody Carter (100, 13.28) and junior Haley Harper (triple jump, 34-2½) earned a silver and bronze medal, respectively.
The quartet of Amaiyah Dawson, Carter, Griffin and Johnson, who was fifth in the 100 (13.44), were fifth in the 400 relay (51.46).
Harker Heights will attempt to claim a third consecutive team title to start the season Saturday, when the Lady Knights travel to Copperas Cove for the annual Bulldawg Relays.
With 94 points, Round Rock followed in the final standings at Belton, while Austin Westwood (92.5), Waco Midway (71) and Lake Belton (70) rounded out the top five of the 11-team field.
Lady Broncos senior Layloni Watson accounted for two of her team’s three first-place finishes, winning the long jump (16-10) and triple jump (36-10½), with sophomore Abigail Rydberg clearing 10-6 in the pole vault for Lake Belton’s final gold medal.
In the hurdles, Lady Broncos senior Alexandria Lewis was third (16.82) in the 100 and fourth (51.39) in the 300. Taylor Love, a sophomore, (pole vault, 8-6) and Emily Bachicha (200, 27.75) were also fourth to match the showing of Lake Belton’s 800 (1:47.47) and 1,600 (4:19.26) relay teams.
Furthermore, Madison Combest cleared 8-6 in the pole vault, and Makenzie Batey threw the shot put 31-2 to produce a pair of fifth-place outings for the Lady Broncos.
The area’s only other gold medals were won by Copperas Cove sophomore Michaela Roberts and Belton sophomore Olivia Brillhart. Roberts had a time of 13.23 in the 100, and Brillhart, who was fourth in the 1,600 (5:21.92), completed the 3,200 in 11:15.29.
The Lady Bulldawgs were also third (50.83) in the 400 relay before placing eighth overall with 26.5 points, and the Lady Tigers, who were ninth with 24 points, saw sophomore Jane Gauntt (3rd, pole vault, 8-6) and senior Kiara Skinner (4th, 100, 13.41) finish among the top four of their events.
Chaparral junior Trinity Brown was responsible for a majority of the 10th-place Lady Bobcats’ 20 points, placing second in the long jump (16-7½) and fourth in the triple jump (34-2). Chaparral’s quartet of Sincere Green, Ashanti Bradshaw, Laila Erwin and Mikayla Strayhorn posted a time of 51.46 to finish fourth in the 400 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.