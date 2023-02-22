Thanks in part to senior standout Re’Shaun Sanford, Harker Heights put together a strong showing in its return to the track Saturday, following its first-place performance at Ellison by finishing second at Belton’s Denise Petter Big Red Relays.
Sanford, who is committed to play football at Houston, emerged with two gold medals and had two more top-four finishes as the Knights scored 147 points — 34 fewer than champion Round Rock.
While the total was shy of rivaling the Dragons, it far exceeded any other score in the 11-team field as Lake Belton placed third with 80 points.
Sanford cleared 21 feet, 7 inches to win the long jump and was part of Harker Heights’ first-place 800-meter relay team, joining Kyshaun Otis, Zecheriah Young and Brian Hood to post a time of 1 minute, 30.50 seconds.
Additionally, Sanford, who was fourth (11.43) in the 100, and teammates Torrance Anthony, Deaubry Hood and Otis placed second (43.01) in the 400 relay. Hood was also responsible for the Knights’ only other gold medal, winning the 100 in 11.04.
The Knights added five silver medals to their total, which was three more than all other area teams in attendance produced.
Cade Perry, a senior, was second (2:02.52) in the 800 and junior teammate Jeremiah Downing matched the feat in the 110 hurdles, completing the race in 16.43. Downing was also third (40-11) in the triple jump.
Junior high jumper Ashton Sanford (5-10), senior triple jumper King White (43-8¼) and senior discus thrower Daniel Lanxon (140-5) rounded out the Knights’ silver medalists.
Young returned to Harker Heights with multiple medals after also placing third in the high jump (5-8) and 200 (23.70), while White cleared 20-9½ to finish third in the long jump.
Furthermore, the quartet of Kaleb Maxey, Jordan Pope, who was 4th (52.80) in the 400, Amari Wright and Gaige Shoop were third (3:33.01) in the 1,600 relay. Brian Hood (4th, 300 hurdles, 42.24) and Jaden Cook (5th, discus, 132-10) also had top-five finishes for the Knights.
Harker Heights returns to action Saturday, when it travels to Copperas Cove for the annual Bulldawg Relays. Along with Copperas Cove and the Knights, other area teams scheduled to compete include Chaparral, Belton and Shoemaker.
Field events begin at 9:30 a.m., and running events start at 1 p.m.
The Broncos, who will travel to the Round Rock Quad Meet on Saturday, saw two relay teams earn medals, including a gold, and claimed the championships in two field events at Belton.
Dawson Cabiad, Kendrick Jones, Keshawn Baptiste and Demari Wilson, who was second (11.16) in the 100, won the 400 relay in 42.56, and Floyd Bristol replaced Baptiste to help Lake Belton’s 800 relay team finish third (1:30.75).
On the field, senior Easton Hammond won the high jump, leaping 6-2, junior Hunter Myers was first (13-6) in the pole vault, and senior Challen Mai’ileoi was second (45-8) in the shot put.
Adam Walden, a junior, was fourth (133-9) in the discus and fifth (44-2¾) in the shot put for the Broncos, and junior teammate Malachi Bazemore was fifth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.03.
Belton had the next strongest showing from an area team, scoring 14 points to place eighth and beat out Copperas Cove (9th, 10) and Lampasas (10th, 5).
Junior distance runner Briac Ybanez paced the Tigers, placing fourth (10:04.42) and fifth (4:35.90) in the 3,200 and 1,600 races, respectively, and sophomore teammate Logan Lamberte was third (11-6) in the pole vault.
For the Bulldawgs, sophomore Malick Cuthbert (long jump, 20-6) and senior William Chappell (triple jump, 39-4½) both finished fourth, while the Badgers’ best showings came from Sean Smith (400, 52.86) and Brock Langford (pole vault, 11-0). Each was fifth.
