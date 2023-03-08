BASEBALL

  • Copperas Cove 15, Chaparral 5, 6 innings
  • Marble Falls 4, Lampasas 3

BOYS SOCCER

District 12-6A

  • Harker Heights 4, Copperas Cove 2
  • Hutto def. Bryan
  • Pflugerville Weiss 1, Waco Midway 1, tie
  • OFF: Temple

District 5-4A

  • Gatesville 2, China Spring 0
  • Salado 5, Lampasas 0

GIRLS SOCCER

District 12-6A

  • Bryan 4, Hutto 3
  • Harker Heights 2, Copperas Cove 0
  • Waco Midway 3, Pflugerville Weiss 1
  • OFF: Temple

District 5-4A

  • Salado 6, Lampasas 0

SOFTBALL

  • Gatesville 20, Mineral Wells 11
  • Salado 5, Jarrell 1

District 12-6A

  • Bryan 8, Temple 2
  • Harker Heights 14, Pflugerville Weiss 3, 5 innings
  • Waco Midway 10, Hutto 0, 5 innings
  • OFF: Copperas Cove

District 22-5A

  • Belton 13, Killeen 3, 6 innings
  • Ellison 17, Chaparral 1, 4 innings
  • Lake Belton 11, Waco 1, 6 innings
