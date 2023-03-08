BASEBALL
- Copperas Cove 15, Chaparral 5, 6 innings
- Marble Falls 4, Lampasas 3
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 4, Copperas Cove 2
- Hutto def. Bryan
- Pflugerville Weiss 1, Waco Midway 1, tie
- OFF: Temple
District 5-4A
- Gatesville 2, China Spring 0
- Salado 5, Lampasas 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Bryan 4, Hutto 3
- Harker Heights 2, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco Midway 3, Pflugerville Weiss 1
- OFF: Temple
District 5-4A
- Salado 6, Lampasas 0
SOFTBALL
- Gatesville 20, Mineral Wells 11
- Salado 5, Jarrell 1
District 12-6A
- Bryan 8, Temple 2
- Harker Heights 14, Pflugerville Weiss 3, 5 innings
- Waco Midway 10, Hutto 0, 5 innings
- OFF: Copperas Cove
District 22-5A
- Belton 13, Killeen 3, 6 innings
- Ellison 17, Chaparral 1, 4 innings
- Lake Belton 11, Waco 1, 6 innings
