Terrence Carter scored 23 points and the Harker Heights Knights clinched a playoff spot with a 68-63 overtime win over Shoemaker on Tuesday at Harker Heights.
The two teams could finish tied in the 12-6A standings, but the 12-6A sweep of the Wolves gives the Knights (8-6 12-6A) the tiebreaker edge.
Nasir Kirk led Shoemaker (7-8 12-6A) with 21 points. He fouled out in the closing seconds of regulation.
With the game tied at 57 with 4 seconds remaining, Heights' Ryan Chamberlain missed a pair of free throws, but he had a one-handed putback and a pair of foul shots in the extra session to give the Knights their biggest lead, 65-58.
Heights' win also clinched a playoff spot for Temple, which leads the Knights by a game for the No. 3 seed.
Shoemaker scored the first eight points of the game as the Knights went scoreless for nearly 6 minutes.
The Knights fell to 1-4 and eighth place in 12-6A after a 56-54 loss at Copperas Cove on Jan. 3. They've won seven of nine league games since to lock up a playoff spot with still a week remaining in the season.
BURNET GIRLS 44, SALADO 39: At Burnet, Kaia Philen scored 16 points but the Lady Eagles dropped their season finale and finished a game behind 27-4A champion Liberty Hill.
Salado will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will face Wimberley at a site and time to be determined.
BURNET BOYS 76, SALADO 65: At Burnet, Blaine Burkhalter scored 23 points and the Bulldogs pulled away in the final minutes.
Salado had four players in double figures, led by Eli Pittman's 13 points. Josh Goings added 12, Cade Scallin 11 and Peyton Miller 10.
Burnet made 10 3-pointers. The Bulldogs led 56-55 after three quarters.
Bradley, Farrow lead Memorial Christian in playoff rout
Quentin Bradley and Shawn Farrow combined for 50 points as Memorial Christian Academy blistered Community Christian School 82-51 in a TCAF regional playoff basketball game Tuesday.
The victory sends the Warriors (13-4) to a state semifinal game against an opponent still to be determined. Last season, Memorial lost in the state final.
“We were locked in on the defensive end,” said Memorial Christian coach Kenneth Evans. “I think it was our best defensive effort of the season, especially because of the tougher talent we played against.”
Community Christian from Mineral Wells, which finished second in its district, got 25 points from Joshua Guzman.
Memorial jumped out to a 24-9 first quarter lead and never let off the gas. The advantage stretched to 40-23 at halftime and 59-33 after three quarters.
Bradley led all scorers with 27 points while Farrow added 23, including a 7-of-9 showing at the free throw line, and Clarence Jackson chipped in with 19 points, including eight in the final period.
Former Lampasas standout named offensive player of Week
Alexis Theus of Sterling College was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Theus was selected by a vote of conference sports information directors.
Theus, a 5-foot-10 junior forward from Lampasas HS, tied her career high with 28 points in the 17th-ranked Lady Warriors’ 104-99 double-overtime victory at Avila on Saturday. She was 11-of-17 from the field with nine rebounds, three assists and a block.
BURNET 76, SALADO 65
Salado (65)
Self 0, Jenkins 2, Roche 7, Mescher 2, Pittman 13, Scallin 11, Miller 10, Goings 12, Brown 6, Abel 2.
Burnet (76)
Burkhalter 23, Ollison 16, Kiser 16, Roy 8, Denton 5, Tippie 4, Lyle 4.
Salado 20 15 20 10—65
Burnet 18 23 15 20—76
3-Point Goals—Salado 4 (Goings 2, Pittman, Miller), Burnet 10 (Kiser 3, Burkhalter 2, Ollison 2, Roy 2, Denton). Free Throws—Salado 7-15, Burnet 18-31. Fouled Out—Mescher. Total Fouls—Salado 21, Burnet 12. Technicals—None.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 68, Shoemaker 63
- Temple 52, Copperas Cove 47
- Waco Midway 68, Belton 49
District 18-4A
- China Spring 64, Waco La Vega 56, OT
- Lorena 47, No. 9 Waco Connally 43
- Robinson 66, Gatesville 57
District 27-4A
- Burnet 76, Salado 65
- Lampasas 79, Austin Eastside Memorial 29
- No. 6 Liberty Hill 66, No. 21 Taylor 52
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Waco Midway 1
- Harker Heights 4, Shoemaker 2
- Killeen 1, Waco 1 (Killeen wins on penalties)
- Temple 4, Copperas Cove 0
District 17-4A
- China Spring 4, Gatesville 0
District 27-4A
- Jarrell 5, Florence 0
- Lampasas 2, Burnet 0
- Liberty Hill 4, Salado 0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- No. 13 Harker Heights 57, Shoemaker 23
- Temple 53, Copperas Cove 52
- Waco Midway 70, Belton 25
- Waco 53, Killeen 43
- BYE: Ellison
District 18-4A
- China Spring 39, Waco La Vega 32
- Gatesville 64, Robinson 46
- Lorena 52, Waco Connally 24
District 27-4A
- Burnet 44, Salado 39
- Lampasas 70, Austin Eastside Memorial 20
- Liberty Hill 47, Taylor 32
District 25-3A
- Lago Vista 51, Florence 25
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Waco Midway 0
- Harker Heights 6, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Waco 4, Killeen 2
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 1, China Spring 0
District 27-4A
- No. 3 Liberty Hill 3, No. 10 Salado 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.