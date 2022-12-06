BOYS
- TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A-No. 1 Austin St. Michael’s 66, No. 25 Harker Heights 61
- 6A-No.8 Arlington Martin 75, Shoemaker 55
- Belton 66, Pflugerville 26
- Chaparral 53, Manor New Tech 46
- Lake Belton 51, Georgetown Gateway 47
- McGregor 76, Florence 37
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 69, Killeen 66
- Thorndale 58, Lampasas 44
- Wimberley 93, Salado 73
GIRLS
- Burnet 52, Salado 49
- Cedar Park at Harker Heights, ccd.
- Ellison 51, Copperas Cove 39
- Gatesville 34, McGregor 17
- Jarrell 58, Florence 34
- No. 16 Lampasas 79, Taylor 28
- Leander Rouse 48, Belton 42
- Shoemaker 43, Temple 19
