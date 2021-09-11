HEWITT — Harker Heights rode an explosive offense and an opportunistic defense to a 3-0 start with one week off to prepare for district play. The Knights rolled past the Round Rock McNeil Mavericks 64-28 Friday at Panther Stadium on the campus of Midway High School.
A methodical, three-minute, 82-yard drive on the Knights’ first possession set the tone for how the game was to go.
Picking up five first downs, four of which came on the ground, Terrance Carter punched it in from the 1-yard line. The extra point gave the Knights a 7-0 advantage early in the first quarter.
It was a start head coach Jerry Edwards was especially pleased with, given the roller coaster the previous 24 hours had been.
Originally, the game against McNeil had been scheduled for Thursday evening at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, but a “substantial” water main break at the stadium forced the game to be postponed and ultimately moved to Midway’s stadium a day later.
Edwards said the team was five minutes from getting on the bus Thursday evening at Harker Heights High School to make the short trip to Leo Buckley when the game was called.
“You know, just everything that went on in the last 24 hours, for our team to stay focused enough to come out here and not play sloppy,” Edwards said. “You know, the offense played terrific.”
With the exception of their final drive of the game when they were trying to run out the clock, the Knights scored a touchdown on every possession.
“I mean, you can’t ask for better production than that,” Edwards said.
After the opening score, it was the defense that stepped up to force the first of six McNeil turnovers that included three fumbles, one interception and two turnovers on downs.
On the first play for the Mavericks after the opening score, the Heights defense knocked the ball loose, and Etueni Ropati recovered a fumble, his first of two fumble recoveries in the game. This one set up the Knights in good field position in Maverick territory.
A couple of plays later, quarterback Dylan Plake found Marcus Maple on the outside, and he took it 17 yards to the end zone to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Mavericks answered , engineering an efficient drive, picking up four rushing first downs and going 65 yards before Brad Whittenberg took it in for a touchdown from 3 yards out.
With momentum on their side and the element of surprise in their favor, the Mavericks recovered an onside kick. One play into the drive, they had already covered around 25 yards, aided by a Knights defensive penalty.
Harker Heights linebacker Jeremy Jennings closed the door on the drive the next play, however, scooping up a Luke Hutchison fumble in the backfield.
“The turnovers are huge,” Edwards said. “I think we’ve been averaging about three turnovers a game. And so defensively, when you win the turnover battle, you got a good chance to win the game, especially with our offense to give them extra possessions.”
The Knights quickly took advantage of the extra possessions.
On the play following the Jennings fumble recovery, Plake scrambled and, looking for a target, found Re’Shaun Sanford on the outside. Sanford sprinted up field, covering the 67 yards to the end zone, snatching momentum right back from the Mavericks.
It was the first of three total touchdowns for Sanford, who later rushed for two touchdowns.
Plake finished the game 10-of-14 for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He added 16 yards on the ground.
The Knights defense rode the momentum of the touchdown pass on the next drive, holding strong in their own territory and forcing a turnover on downs.
One play after getting the ball back, Sanford struck again, finding a big hole up the middle and then taking it to the outside for a 63-yard touchdown run to extend the Heights lead to 28-7.
As he has done for much of his career so far, Sanford led the way for the Knights on the ground, averaging 12.2 yards per carry. He carried the ball 14 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.
On the ensuing Maverick drive, the opportunistic Knights defense stepped in again. As Hutchinson was scrambling and looking to get out of bounds, he tried to throw the ball away, but Devin Nervis was there for a diving interception in McNeil territory.
Another methodical drive took the Knights inside the 5, before Carter finished off the drive with a 4-yard run on fourth-and-3.
Toward the end of the half, Sanford took the ball to the corner of the end zone for his third touchdown of the game. Maple had to improvise on a bad snap on the extra point and ran it in for two.
Despite the opportunistic play by his defense that helped the Knights open up the big lead, Edwards said it is still an area the team will focus on improving.
Defensively, the Knights yielded 347 yards and 15 first downs to the Mavericks.
“I’m hard on the defense because I’m a defensive guy,” Edwards said. “You know, there was a couple missed tackles that I thought we could have done a little bit better — a couple of broken runs. Then I thought, you know giving up that ‘Hail Mary’ before halftime ...”
In the waning seconds of the second quarter, Hutchison heaved a throw toward the end zone that two Harker Heights defenders had a chance to intercept. The ball deflected off their hands and fell into the arms of McNeil receiver Mark Henke at the edge of the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown pass with no time left on the clock.
“That’s really on me,” Edwards said of the play. “We hadn’t worked that in practice. That’s on me, and I’ll get that fixed.”
He added that nondistrict games open his eyes to some things the team needs to clean up before district play starts.
Though they gave up the last-second touchdown to end the half, the Knights were seemingly unfazed. Fueled by a loud contingent that made the approximately one-hour drive from Harker Heights to Hewitt, the Knights extended the 43-21 halftime advantage in the second half in a big way, tacking on 21 points and coming away with two turnovers, including a turnover on downs and a 26-yard scoop and score by Ropati.
“You know, I love our fans at Harker Heights,” Edwards said. “I mean, they support us. It’s a great community who does a tremendous job of supporting our football team.”
Edwards knew that had it not been for the effort of Midway ISD, the game may not have been played.
“All credit for the game tonight really goes to (Midway athletic director) Brad Shelton and Midway for coming through and opening up his stadium for us,” Edwards said.
After a week off, the Knights are scheduled to open district play on Sept. 23 against the Ellison Eagles in Leo Buckley Stadium.
Edwards said the 3-0 start is big for the Knights as they prepare for district play.
“3-0 is good,” he said. “It gives us some momentum and some confidence going into district.”
OFFENSIVE STATISTICS
In total, the Knights produced 18 first downs and racked up 505 yards of total offense — 339 rushing and 166 passing.
Behind Sanford’s rushing effort, Marcus Moultrie got 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Aimeer Washington rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries. Washington also had one catch for 19 yards that he took for a touchdown, muscling his way for the final five yards or so into the end zone in the third quarter.
Maple had 10 yards on the ground, and Carter had two carries for 5 yards and two touchdowns.
Maple caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Alexander Bailey had 20 yards on two catches. Anthony Millender was credited with a catch for no gain.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Austin Bowie 42, Copperas Cove 28
- Cibolo Steele 21, Ellison 7
- Florence 48, Bruceville-Eddy 18
- Harker Heights 64, Round Rock McNeil 28
- Lake Belton 28, Poteet 20
- Lorena 54, Gatesville 0
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 17, Belton 14
- Shoemaker 52, Kerrville Tivy 21
- Stephenville 48, Salado 21
- Wimberley 45, Lampasas 21
