With all four playoff spots locked away, the District 12-6A volleyball playoff race is over. However, with two games remaining in the season (three for Copperas Cove and Bryan), there's plenty still at stake when it comes to postseason seeding.
Harker Heights has already wrapped up a share of the district title and at least a No. 2 seed. The Lady Knights (11-1 12-6A) need only win one of their final two matches (home tonight vs. Bryan or home Friday vs. Shoemaker) to clinch the outright championship and top seed.
Bryan (8-3) still has a path to the No. 1 seed. The Lady Vikings must win out and hope Shoemaker wins at Heights in the season finale. The teams would then need a tiebreaker to determine the No. 1 seed.
Ellison (8-4) and Copperas Cove (7-4) remain in the running for a No. 2 seed.
Barring any late COVID changes, the 12-6A schedule will be back on track following Wednesday's Cove-Bryan match, the last remaining makeup match. The schedule has been off since the first postponement on Oct. 13.
Belton (5-7) could finish tied for fourth with Copperas Cove if the Lady Dawgs lose their remaining matches, but Cove swept the teams' head-to-head meetings to clinch the final playoff berth.
Heights clinched its share of the 12-6A title Saturday with a hard-fought 33-31, 25-13, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13 win over Ellison, avenging its only league loss in the 12-6A opener on Sept. 29.
12-6A STANDINGS
y-Harker Heights 11-1
x-Bryan 8-3
x-Ellison 8-4
x-Copperas Cove 7-4
Belton 5-7
Killeen 4-8
Shoemaker 4-8
Temple 0-12
y-clinched share of district title
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan at Harker Heights, 6:30 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Temple, 6:30 p.m.
- Killeen at Belton, 6:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Ellison, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
- Copperas Cove at Bryan
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Temple, 5:30 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Ellison, 5:30 p.m.
- Killeen at Bryan, 5:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Harker Heights, 5:30 p.m.
End of Regular Season
