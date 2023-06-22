In every sense, Crystal Bennett is a new head coach.
After guiding Harker Heights for the previous five years, Alina Wilder stepped down from her position as Lady Knights head coach during the offseason, leaving a void in the program that earned the 2021 District 12-6A championship.
The same season Wilder began her tenure, Bennett started her career as a head coach, accepting the role at Killeen, where she remained until joining Wilder’s staff as an assistant prior to last season.
Recently, Bennett was promoted to Lady Knights head coach, and while she is familiar with the job, it also feels like an entirely different experience.
“I absolutely feel like a whole new head coach,” Bennett said. “My perspectives have changed, and I realize this process cannot just be practice, game and go home. My role is to mold these girls into young women, because one day the ball is going to stop bouncing, and I need to know I contributed something else to their lives that made them better people.
“That is what I learned by coming to Harker Heights and serving as an assistant.”
Admittedly, Bennett will be utilizing numerous aspects instilled into the program by her predecessor, but the Lady Knights will not look the same for a variety of reasons.
Graduation stole six players from Harker Heights’ roster, including the team’s lone all-district first-team selection Kaley Lelauti, a setter, and honorable mentions Brooke Ross and Eliyanna Hatcher, opening the door for others to assume more responsibility.
Among those expected to shoulder the burden will be junior Ezra Leifeste after the libero landed on the all-district second team a year ago. She was one of three sophomores on the team last season, and eight seniors are available to play this fall.
Age and experience, however, guarantee nothing, according to Bennett.
“We are starting from scratch,” she said. “Just because somebody was on varsity last year does not mean they will be on varsity this year. I’m more of an offensive-minded coach than Wilder was, so that will be a shift, because I want to speed things up.
“But so far, everyone has been excited and pumped up about the changes, and that’s exciting.”
Since capturing the district title, the Lady Knights have struggled to replicate the success, placing fifth in the final standings and missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. In 2022, Harker Heights posted a 4-8 district record, tying with Bryan – one game behind fourth-place Hutto.
Although it was a disappointing way to end Bennett’s first year with the team, the fact she shared in the journey proved valuable in hindsight.
“I’ve had the opposite experience,” Bennett said. “When I became the head volleyball coach at Killeen, I didn’t know the girls, I didn’t know any of their traditions, and I had to start over from scratch. I had to change the whole environment.
“Here, it is easy. Coach Wilder created an amazing foundation, so I just basically just have to step in. … It just feels so comfortable here.”
Soon, the atmosphere will intensify, though.
The first day the University Interscholastic League permits practices is July 31 with scrimmages set to begin Aug. 4. Regular-season schedules open Aug. 7.
Time will tell exactly how Bennett’s first season overseeing the Lady Knights unfolds, but before her first practice with the team begins, it is already clear she is a new head coach.
“I needed to sit back for a year as an assistant coach and soak up the outside parts of volleyball,” Bennett said. “Teaching volleyball or techniques and just coaching comes easy to me, but it was some of the other things that I lacked; like bonding.
“Coach Wilder was great at that, and I learned so much from her that I could add to my repertoire. … Those are the things I learned coming over here, and I am so appreciative for that.”
