Two weeks into the season, and only two area teams remain undefeated.
Entering last week, six teams – Belton, Ellison, Gatesville, Harker Heights, Lake Belton and Gatesville – had an opportunity to start the season with a pair of wins, but only two capitalized.
And tonight, the Knights can complete their nondistrict schedule unblemished, while the Broncos aim for three consecutive victories Friday.
Overall, area teams went 5-6 last week with four squads capturing wins on the road, and this week will be equally challenging.
With every team in action after Shoemaker experienced an early bye in Week 2, seven programs will play on the road, and three of those games will occur against state-ranked teams.
THURSDAY
Round Rock McNeil (1-1) at Harker Heights (2-0)
Heading into their home opener, the Knights are averaging 52.5 points per game after crushing Georgetown East View 62-7 last week. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Plake completed 5 of 6 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, while Harker Heights’ offense also produced 289 rushing yards. The Mavericks are coming off a 51-21 loss to Pflugerville, allowing 37 first-half points.
Killeen (1-1) at Waco (0-2)
The Kangaroos earned their first win of the season by posting 15 unanswered points, scoring via offense, defense and special teams, en route to a 22-17 victory at Pflugerville Hendrickson. And history is on Killeen’s side as it looks to win consecutive games for the first time since 2018. The Kangaroos beat the Lions 37-7 in 2019 and 55-17 in 2018.
FRIDAY
Hendrickson (0-2) at Belton (1-1)
The Tigers were shut out for the first time since a 49-0 loss to Waco Midway in 2019 after falling 35-0 in their home opener against Round Rock last week. Belton trailed 21-0 following the first quarter and finished with 98 total yards of offense, but the Hawks are struggling to score, averaging just 15.5 points per game.
Copperas Cove (0-2) at Austin Bowie (2-0)
The Bulldawgs produced 66 points this season, but 40 have come after halftime, when the opponent already possessed a double-digit advantage. And scoring could prove difficult again this week. The Bulldogs’ defense limited their first two opponents to just seven points apiece, including last week’s 38-7 win against Round Rock Stony Point. The Tigers beat Copperas Cove 69-27 to open the season.
Ellison (1-1) at 6A, No. 17 Cibolo Steele (2-0)
On the heels of upsetting Class 5A, Division II No. 4 Liberty Hill to begin Danny Servance’s era as Eagles
head coach, Ellison could not prevent Austin Vandegrift from scoring 28 unanswered points en route to a 31-14 victory last week. Now, the Eagles must rebound against the state-ranked Knights, who narrowly defeated winless San Antonio Reagan 14-6 in Week 2.
Kerrville Tivy (0-2) at Shoemaker (0-1)
The Grey Wolves should be well rested after having their game against Mexico’s Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León cancelled and could take advantage of a battered Antlers’ defense. Last week,
Fredericksburg carried the ball 41 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-27 win against Tivy.
Shoemaker had 42 carries for 315 yards in its season-opening 43-28 loss at San Angelo Central.
Hutto (1-1) at Temple (0-2)
The Wildcats fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2011 after suffering a second consecutive home defeat last week, losing 27-14 to Magnolia West. The last time Temple lost its first three games was in 2010, when the program’s lone victory was against Shoemaker (11-6). At the time, the Grey Wolves were in the midst of a 31-game losing skid.
Gatesville (1-1) at Lorena (0-2)
The Hornets were in contention for their first 2-0 start to a season since 2017, trailing Glen Rose 14-7 at halftime on the road, but the Tigers closed the contest with a surge, winning 41-10. The Leopards have experienced disappointment as well, though, suffering a pair of one-score defeats, including last week, when they lost 21-13 to Class 4A, Division II No. 5 China Spring.
Lake Belton (2-0) v. Poteet (2-0)
The Aggies have yet to be challenged, winning their first two games by a combined score of 94-22, but the streak could end this week as the Broncos posted a pair of double-digit victories to start the season, including last week’s 26-14 win at Fort Worth Arlington Heights, where Lake Belton never trailed.
Lampasas (1-1) at 4A, DII No. 9 Wimberley (1-1)
After having its 20-game regular-season win streak snapped in the season opener, the Badgers rebounded in a big way, posting 49 first-half points en route to a 56-13 win against visiting Elgin. Lampasas quarterback Dylan Sanchez threw five touchdowns, bringing his season total to 12, and despite their ranking, the production could be too much for the Texans, who scored just 24 points all season.
Salado (1-1) at 4A, DI No. 8 Stephenville (2-0)
On the heels of a 62-0 victory at Troy in the season opener, the Eagles recorded 28 points through three quarters last week at Grandview, but then, their offense was eliminated. Salado lost the contest 32-28 and could have difficulty reviving the unit as the state-ranked Yellow Jackets are allowing a mere 13.5 points per game. Stephenville beat Salado 61-45 last year.
Bruceville-Eddy (0-2) at Florence (1-1)
The Buffaloes snapped a 15-game losing streak by defeating Bangs 45-14 on the road last week. Now, Florence will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time since beating Blanco 21-12 and Comfort 22-21 in Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2017 season. And the Eagles could provide the perfect opportunity after being outscored 91-12 in their first two games.
