The regular-season schedule hits its midpoint this week, and almost every area team in competition has a winning record.
With Lampasas and Florence experiencing byes, five teams – Harker Heights, Killeen, Shoemaker, Lake Belton and Gatesville – are guaranteed to remain above .500 regardless of this week’s outcomes, while four more – Ellison, Copperas Cove, Belton and Temple – can secure winning records with victories.
Depending on how things go, it is possible for nine of the 13 area teams, including the Badgers (3-2), to enter Week 7 with more wins than losses, while Salado can even its record with a victory.
Overall, area teams are 34-27 after combining for a 7-5 record last week.
WACO MIDWAY (1-4, 1-0) AT HARKER HEIGHTS (4-1, 1-0)
The Knights, who averaged 48.9 points per game last year, have topped the 30-point plateau just once this season, but the Panthers could provide the opportunity for an offensive outburst. Midway is by far the worst scoring defense Harker Heights has faced, allowing 206 points (41.2 per game).
BRYAN (3-2, 0-1) AT COPPERAS COVE (2-2, 0-0)
The Bulldawgs open their District 12-6A schedule on the heels of a bye, but hopefully they are still riding the momentum from their season-high 51-point showing against Waco University. The Vikings, who average 51 points in their wins, were never challenged last year, posting the first 31 points en route to a 45-13 win.
PFLUGERVILLE WEISS (2-3, 0-1) AT TEMPLE (3-2, 1-0)
The Wildcats snapped a two-game losing skid by beating Bryan 53-19 last week, and if history is any indication, a new streak could be forming. Temple responded to consecutive defeats in 2021 by winning its next nine games. The Wolves committed three turnovers in a 21-14 loss to Harker Heights last week.
SHOEMAKER (4-1, 2-1) AT RED OAK (3-1, 1-1)
Outside of a home hiccup against undefeated Midlothian, the Grey Wolves have repeatedly found ways to win, accumulating three one-score victories, including a 16-8 victory against Ellison last week, when they held the Eagles to just 44 total yards. The Hawks are strikingly similar though, with every game being decided by 10 points or less.
WACO (1-4, 0-3) AT ELLISON (1-3, 0-2)
The Lions will need to produce a dramatic turnaround in order to emerge with their first District 4-5A, Division I victory. Waco has been outscored by 150 points – 153-3 – in its previous three games. The
Eagles posted eight points last week despite accumulating just two first downs in a loss to Shoemaker.
KILLEEN (3-1, 2-0) AT MIDLOTHIAN (5-0, 3-0)
The Panthers are rolling, winning their last two District 4-5A, Division I games by a combined score of 123-0. The offensive output exceeds the Kangaroos’ point total for the season (121), but Killeen has
momentum after defeating previously unbeaten Granbury 40-22 last week in its second-highest scoring game of the season.
CLEBURNE (0-5, 0-3) AT LAKE BELTON (4-1, 2-1)
The Broncos bounced back from their last-second loss to Shoemaker by walloping Waco 42-0, and now, the struggling Yellowjackets are tasked with slowing down Lake Belton’s offense, which is averaging 42.2 points. Cleburne has only scored 53 points all season with 26 coming in a loss to Granbury, and it is allowing 45.4 per game.
CHAPARRAL (0-5, 0-1) AT PFLUGERVILLE (1-4, 0-1)
The last time the Panthers were at home, they rushed for 474 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground in a 42-35 victory against Bastrop, and the Bobcats proved they are vulnerable to the run game in last week’s 49-16 loss to Waco University. The Trojans had 331 rushing yards with six carries covering at least 20 yards.
BELTON (3-2, 1-0) AT ELGIN (4-1, 1-0)
In search of their first road win, the Tigers travel to Elgin, where the Wildcats, who have not allowed more than 21 points in a game, have completely transformed after suffering through a winless season last year.
Belton is coming off its best all-around showing, beating Pflugerville 28-7, but the Tigers have been outscored 77-19 in two contests away from home.
GATESVILLE (4-1) AT MINERAL WELLS (3-2)
The Hornets increased their scoring total in each of the previous four games, but it will be difficult to eclipse last week’s season-high 56-point outburst against Godley. Gatesville had 614 total yards with 302 yards and six touchdowns occurring on the ground. The Rams should be happy to return home after being outscored 122-34 in consecutive road losses.
SALADO (2-3) VS. HITCHCOCK (5-0)
The Eagles have lost to a pair of state-ranked teams during their current three-game losing skid, and while the Bulldogs are not in the polls, they are playing like they could be. Hitchcock has outscored its opponents 235-92, including a 49-12 win against perennial powerhouse Refugio in the season opener. The neutral-site game will be played Saturday afternoon at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium.
