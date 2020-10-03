BELTON — Harker Heights quarterback Shaun West threw for four touchdowns and the Knights rolled to a 49-21 victory Friday at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
West tossed a 62-yard TD pass to wide receiver La Princeton Dixon, a 29-yardser to wide receiver Marcus Maple and two to wide receiver Terrance Carter from 38 and 5 yards out
“Last week we played a real quality opponent," Harker Heights coach Jerry Edwards said, "and we played another quality opponent tonight. Our biggest thing was we just needed to learn how to practice better. We came out and executed offensively and defensively.”
The Knights defense recorded two interceptions a fumble and two sacks in the third quarter.
“I was proud that we competed in all three phases,” Edwards said, “We were able to run the ball pretty effectively, throw the ball effectively. Defense started the game really high getting a lot of three-and-outs and holding them at bay.”
Heights (1-1) scored the game’s first 21 points and led 21-6 at halftime.
East View, which lost 42-23 to Killeen last week, fell to 0-2.
Both teams went three-and-out on their first drives.
With 5:47 left in the opening period, West connected with Dixon and Heights led the rest of the way.
On the Patriots second drive, Knights linebacker Eric Moore II picked off Patriot quarterback Payton Adams with 2:38 left in the first and Heights end the quarter with possession of the ball.
In the second quarter, with 9:32 left, running back Aimeer Washington found the end zone from 12 yards out to grow the Knights’ lead to 14-0.
With 4:03 left in the half, West tossed a 38-yard pass to Carter and the lead was 21-0.
East View finally got on the board with 13 seconds left in the half. Adams found wide receiver Michael Sedwick for a short touchdown. However, their two point conversion failed leaving the score 21-6.
“I wasn’t happy about giving up a touchdown before half,” Edwards said. “But we challenged the kids and told them we need to develop that killer mentality so we can close out games. The offense came out and it all kind of snowballed from there.”
The Knights added to their lead quickly in the second half, with Re’Shaun Sanford scoring from 27 yards out to make it 28-6.
The Patriots answered with 6:04 left in the third. Adams floated a pass to wide receiver Tyreeq-Styles Obichere from 21 yards out and the two-point conversion was successful to pull East View within 28-14.
With 4:29 left, West and Carter hooked up for the second time to grow the lead to 35-14.
After recovering a fumble, the Knights struck the board again with 3:31 left in the third when West found Maple to make it 42-14.
With 9:57 left in the game, Heights running back Tyree Trammel capped the Knights scoring with a 67-yard run.
The Patriots offense returned to the field only for Knights defensive back Jacob Berma to pick off Adams.
With 39 seconds left, East View running back Emarion Brooks rushed into the end zone from 7 yards out to close out the scoring.
The Knights return to action Friday when they host Boerne-Champion (1-0) in a nondistrict game at 7 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“Boerne-Champion is going to be like playing Smithson Valley again,” Edwards said. “Hard-nosed, physical discipline teams are not gonna make mistakes.
"I want to challenge them and see how we’ve improved from when we played Smithson Valley to now playing Boerne-Champion.”
12-6A SCORES
Thursday
- Austin Vandegrift 44, Ellison 7
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 24, Killeen 17
Friday
- Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
- Harker Heights 49, Georgetown East View 21
- Round Rock 35, Belton 33
- Temple 28, Magnolia West 13
