TEMPLE — Nevaeh Brown emphatically ended Harker Heights’ slump.
The Lady Knights opened their second consecutive appearance in the Class 6A playoffs by defeating Mansfield 9-2 in Game 1 of their bi-district series Thursday, when Ally King’s three-run home run in the fourth inning punctuated Harker Heights’ scoring.
Then, it began.
The Lady Knights were held scoreless in the rematch Friday, falling 4-0 while producing just two hits, and the trend continued for a majority of Saturday’s deciding Game 3.
Then, it ended.
Entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Harker Heights trailed 1-0 following its 15th consecutive inning without a run, but after tying the score and loading the bases, Brown secured a spot in the second round by connecting for a walk-off grand slam to complete a 5-1 rally.
After the contest, the Lady Knights’ standout sophomore admitted it was an emotional moment.
“I am crying a lot of happy tears,” Brown said, “because when I felt the ball come off the bat, I knew I had another week with all our seniors and all my teammates. We had to fight all the way, so it was nice to have this outcome.
“We just kept trusting in each other, and we knew that we would finally break through. We knew if we kept fighting, we would get what we deserved.”
Despite delivering four hits and placing five runners on either second or third base, Harker Heights (30-7-1) could not reach home plate though the first six innings, but the Lady Tigers were held scoreless as well until a sacrifice fly led to a 1-0 advantage in the top of the seventh inning.
But it would not last.
While Brown, who also collected eight strikeouts en route to the pitching victory, punctuated the offensive outburst, teammate Doxa Maulolo helped begin the comeback by getting hit by a pitch to lead off the last inning. Moments later, Paige Findley reached base on a bunt, advancing Leilani Leon-Guerrero, who replaced Maulolo running.
Then, an error on Mansfield (20-12-1) loaded the bases before Rozalyn Simmons was walked during the ensuing at-bat to tie the score.
Three pitches later, Brown ended the game with her shot over the center field wall.
“I kept telling them that something is going to open up if they just stay confident and stay together as a team,” Harker Heights head coach Kye Robertson said, “and they did it. They kept the faith throughout.
“They understand we’ve been so successful this season because we can handle games like this. They know it is not over until it is over, and they believe in each other.”
The Lady Knights placed a runner on third base in the first, third and sixth innings only to leave them stranded, while the Lady Tigers actually saw a runner round third and score in the fifth inning, but the play was overruled when it was determined by umpires the base was not touched.
Along with her grand slam, Brown produced a first-inning single, while second baseman Eva Armstrong, shortstop Marivel Reyes and Simmons each had singles to round out Harker Heights’ hitting performance.
Now, the Lady Knights, who are 12th in the final Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, prepare for an area-round encounter against Sachse after the Lady Mustangs swept Rockwall-Heath.
Whether decided by a single game or a series, the area round must be completed by Saturday, and Sachse rides a wave of momentum into the clash, winning seven consecutive games and 13 of its previous 14 contests.
Brown believes Harker Heights is capable of handling the challenge, though.
“We have always kind of been doubted as a program,” she said, “so to be here now is a very proud moment. We just have to keep working off of this and build on it.
“We all just have to keep working and playing for each other so we can keep going.”
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Best-of-3
- Thursday, Game 1: Harker Heights 9, Mansfield 2
- Friday, Game 2: Mansfield 4, Harker Heights 0
- Saturday, Game 3: Harker Heights 5, Mansfield 1, Harker Heights wins series 2-1
