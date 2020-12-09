In the midst of a pandemic-delayed schedule, competitive district opponents and all the uncertainties defining 2020, both the Shoemaker Grey Wolves and Harker Heights Knights navigated their way into the state football playoffs.
The Grey Wolves get a first-round home game, meeting No. 11 DeSoto in a 7 p.m. Thursday start at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Knights travel for their 7 p.m. Thursday matchup against No. 2 Duncanville, which will be playing at home.
Demonstrating the evenly matched makeup of the district, three teams finished with identical 5-2 records in 12-6A play.
While the Temple Wildcats won the district with a 7-0 record, the next three spots were not settled until the final week of the schedule.
Bryan, Shoemaker and Harker Heights all tangled for positioning with points scored between those teams determining playoff seeding.
In fact, Harker Heights had to beat a resurgent Belton Tigers team on the road to cement the fourth playoff spot. That was a game rescheduled due to a COVID-19-related postponement.
The Grey Wolves entered their last three games undefeated before coming up short in a 51-50 overtime game against the Knights. The following week, Shoemaker lost to the district champion Wildcats by three points.
With their playoff spot secured, the Wolves traveled to Belton to face a Tigers team battling to squeeze into the postseason.
Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman said he would have preferred to not be in overtime, but was proud of his team’s effort, ending with a defensive stop that finished the game and the regular season.
“It was a good feeling to end on that note and to be back in the playoffs again,” he said.
For Harker Heights, the Knights finished at Belton on Thursday, winning 42-20 in a contest originally scheduled Nov. 6.
“It was great for our kids and our staff after working hard all season to get to the playoffs and get to seven wins,” Harker Heights coach Jerry Edwards said.
The challenge of beating a good team on the road was even tougher, the coach said, with the pressure of needing the victory to continue the season and the fact it was rescheduled.
“We were able to accomplish our goals and that was awesome. It was a lot of work coming to fruition.”
Both Harker Heights and Shoemaker return to the playoffs for the second year in a row.
For Shoemaker, it marks the second time in school history to finish as district runner-up, the highest finish for a Grey Wolves’ football team.
In his 20th year coaching and fourth at Shoemaker, Foreman said this would be a year he and his peers would not forget.
The challenges of COVID-19 led to 5A and 6A football starting five weeks later than usual on June 8, meaning student athletes in those larger schools have been working six months.
“Credit kids all over Texas,” Foreman said, explaining that in a normal year this would be a semifinal week leading into the state championship, not the first round of the playoffs.
“That is a long time to be focused, to come in every day and follow the procedures,” the Shoemaker coach said.
“Week by week you don’t know,” Edwards said, pointing out the continued possibility of someone being unavailable due to a quarantine, as well as the continual need to stay distanced and wear masks in practice.
“Back-to-back playoffs is a testament to our kids and our staff,” the Harker Heights coach said.
“Now everyone is 0-0 and it’s do or die every week. It’s exciting.
“The message to our kids this morning was we earned the right to play in this game and don’t take it for granted. There are lots of teams across the state and the district that would trade places in a heartbeat to play another week or more.”
On Thursday, both the Grey Wolves and the Knights continue their extended season hoping to go even further.
DIVISION I-6A PLAYOFFS
Region II bi-district
- Harker Heights (7-3) at Duncanville (6-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
- Shoemaker (7-2) vs. DeSoto (7-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Buckley Stadium
