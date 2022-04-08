Try as they might, the Shoemaker Grey Wolves couldn’t quite erase a 6-1 deficit to the Killeen Kangaroos on Friday evening in a 7-4 loss at home. The Grey Wolves, looking for their first district victory, squandered a couple of prime opportunities, stranding the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings.
Dominick McCarty’s third strikeout of the game ended the Grey Wolves’ chances in the fifth after they scored three to cut the deficit to 6-4.
After a Jomar Rodriguez-Santiago strikeout to start the fifth for Shoemaker, Gustavo Marquez got the rally started with a single. He came around to score three pitches later when Joe Phillip Guzman laced an 0-2 double into the outfield.
Thurman Thomas drove in Marquez with a single of his own before Damian Montanez Figaroua scored on a Killeen error with two out.
In the sixth, Killeen relief pitcher Bryce Prince loaded the bases with two outs by walking Thomas before Josh Ortiz flew out to center field to end the rally.
Killeen led from the get-go, scoring in each of the first four innings to grab a seemingly commanding lead.
Cade Searcy led off the game with a single and then promptly stole second base, his first of three stolen bases. He scored two batters later when Jack Mellon hit a groundout to the shortstop. Searcy had advanced to third on a single by Rodrick Norman.
Leading off the next inning, Keymoni Coleman drew a walk and ended up scoring on a sacrifice fly to center field by Darius Blunt, giving the Kangaroos (3-5 12-6A) a 2-0 lead.
Killeen tacked on two more in the third and two more in the fourth. Back-to-back singles by Norman and Mellon produced a run for the Roos. Norman scored on Mellon’s single when the Shoemaker left fielder let the ball slip past him. Mellon scored a few pitches later on a wild pitch.
Killeen threatened more runs in the third when Bryce Prince hit a ball ticketed for right-center with Coleman — who walked — racing around second when Shoemaker’s DJ Jones made a diving catch to end the half inning.
Shoemaker got one back in the bottom half of the third when Rodriguez-Santiago led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a Figaroua single.
Killeen broke the game open in the fourth when Searcy drove in Blunt, who had reached on a fielder’s choice on an attempted sacrifice bunt.
Connor Beeman, who started the game on the mound for Killeen, drove in Searcy with his only hit of the game after Searcy stole his way around the bases.
Killeen tacked on a run in the sixth inning when Blunt led off the inning with a single and scored on a Searcy single that the right fielder couldn’t handle. Searcy was gunned down at third base on the play before Norman and Mellon flew out to swiftly end the half inning.
On the mound, Beeman went five innings, giving up four runs — three of which were earned — on seven hits while walking four and striking out seven.
Figaroua, Shoemaker’s starting pitcher, went three innings plus, giving up five hits and five runs — three of them earned — two walks and no strikeouts.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday evening. Shoemaker will travel to Copperas Cove, and Killeen hosts Ellison. Both games start at 7 p.m.
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 8-0
Belton 7-1
Harker Heights 5-3
Copperas Cove 4-4
Temple 4-4
Killeen 3-5
Ellison 1-7
Shoemaker 0-8
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 4, Copperas Cove 2
- Bryan 8, Temple 3
- Harker Heights 13, Ellison 0, 5 innings
- Killeen 7, Shoemaker 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.