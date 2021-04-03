TEMPLE — Trying to stay atop the District 12-6A standings, the Temple Wildcats found themselves in a tough battle with a team just trying to stay relevant Friday night.
After a scoreless first five innings at Hallford Field, Temple broke through in the sixth and prevailed 1-0 over the Killeen Kangaroos to remain in a tie atop the league standings.
The teams combined for just four hits through the first five innings, when each had just one base runner get into scoring position during.
That changed in the bottom of the sixth. Johnny Denoso reached on an infield single to third, stole second and reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Bryan Williams. That brought up Aaron Wagaman, who wasted little time driving in the winning run with a squeeze bunt down the third base line.
Williams did the rest on the mound, striking out the side in the seventh to earn the complete-game shutout.
“After we got the lead, I just do what I do as a pitcher,” Williams said. “I had to shut them down, so I just threw it in there. If I get a strikeout, I get a strikeout. If they hit it, they hit it. As long as we get the out, that’s all the matters to me.”
The final strikeout of the night was the 13th straight batter Williams retired after a shaky start. The Roos got singles in each of the first two innings but failed to advance either runner. In the third, they finally got one to second with two outs when Cade Searcy reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second and third, but he was stranded there when Rodrick Norman struck out to end the threat.
“The first few innings were rough because some of my pitches weren’t getting called,” Williams said. “But once we started to settle down as a team, my mindset was just to throw it down the middle and trust my defense.”
The Wildcats (15-6, 5-1) didn’t have much better luck against Killeen’s Jack Mellon, who allowed just two hits through the first five innings. He hit Nate Mitchell with a pitch in the fifth, and Mitchell reached third when Mellon’s pickoff throw went down the foul line in right field. But a strikeout and groundout got the Kangaroos (3-17, 2-4) out of the jam.
“It was a lot closer than we expected,” Williams said. “We didn’t come out well with our bats today. But my defense had my back, and I threw it in there and made it work.”
The win kept the Wildcats in a three-way tie for first place with Belton and Harker Heights.
12-6A BASEBALL
Belton 5-1
Harker Heights 5-1
Temple 5-1
Copperas Cove 3-3
Bryan 2-4
Ellison 2-4
Killeen 2-4
Shoemaker 0-6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 7, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison 3, Bryan 2
- Harker Heights 6, Copperas Cove 4
- Temple 1, Killeen 0
(0) comments
