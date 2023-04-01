What started as the Waco Lion show early Friday evening turned into the Killeen Kangaroo show.
After surrendering nine runs in the top of the first inning on Friday, the Kangaroos bounced back in a big way, scoring four in the first, two in the second, four in the third, and three in the fourth to complete the comeback.
Killeen won the game 13-12.
The Roos took the lead in the third inning, with the clutch hit of the frame coming off the bat of Ty Trcka, who drove in Colton Deloach and Roderick Norman on a single to left field.
Trcka’s two-run hit brought the Roos to within one run.
Killeen took the lead for good when Kindall Ridley and Jack Mellon scored on back-to-back walks drawn by Tirso Lopez and Jerryn Pettijohn with the bases loaded.
The Roos scored three runs later in the game, two of which came on balks by Waco relief pitcher Reggie Lewis, who was ejected for arguing with the umpires after several balks.
The Lions nearly came back in the late innings, after Cristian Cardenas homered to left field, a two-run shot in the seventh inning to pull them to within one run.
Pettijohn, Killeen’s second pitcher of the game, struck out Darren Bible looking to end the game.
Waco opened the game scoring early in the first inning. Following a pop out by the first batter of the game, Tyler Black singled up the middle and was driven in a batter later by Hudson Rice on a double to right-center field.
One batter later, Cardenas drove in Rice on a single to left field.
After a tough stretch defensively by Killeen, Black delivered the first-inning dagger with a double to right-center field, driving in four and emptying the bases.
In total, the Lions plated nine runs.
Mellon, who started on the mound for the Roos, settled down nicely, finishing with four and two-thirds innings pitched, being tagged with one more run after giving up a Jaylen Norwood single with two outs in the fifth inning.
Pettijohn relieved Mellon and gave up a wild pitch with Norwood on third base, allowing him to score.
Killeen began chipping back in their half of the inning. The Roos got on the board when Connor Beeman drove in Trcka on a double to left field.
In the next at-bat, Beeman scored when Tirso Lopez reached on an error by the second baseman.
A couple of batters later, Peetijohn singled home Lopez on a single to right field. Pettijohn came around to score on a wild pitch when Bryce Prince walked.
Trailing 9-4, Killeen got two runs back off of the bat of Beeman, who doubled home Rodrick Norman and Jack Mellon to left field. Norman and Mellon reached on walks earlier in the inning.
The two teams combined for 18 walks.
KILLEEN 13, WACO 12
Waco 9 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 12
Killeen 4 2 4 3 0 0 x — 13
22-5A BASEBALL
Belton 6-0
Lake Belton 6-0
Killeen 4-2
Waco 3-3
Chaparral 2-4
Waco University 2-4
Shoemaker 1-5
Ellison 0-6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 4, Shoemaker 0
- Killeen 13, Waco 12
- Lake Belton 1, Chaparral 0
- Waco University 12, Ellison 0, 5 innings
