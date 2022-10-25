BELTON — Killeen did not have anything to play for other than pride, but that was enough.
Already mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture, the Lady Kangaroos entered Tuesday’s District 22-5A finale knowing it would be their last match of the season.
They did not play like it, though, leading the entire fourth set to cap off a 25-20, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory, and following the match, Killeen first-year head coach Johnetta Preston admitted there was no lack of motivation despite the situation.
“We started off strong,” she said, “and the girls just really wanted this game. They came in here just wanting to win, and they got what they wanted.
“They went out and took it.”
But not without a fight.
The squads went back and forth in the opening set, playing to six ties before the Lady Kangaroos snapped an 18-18 deadlock with three consecutive points punctuated by junior defensive specialist Anisia Dean’s ace.
Moments later, senior Julia Jurewicz capped off another 3-0 run to clinch the set.
Belton, however, responded with a one-sided showing, using a 9-1 outburst to snap a 2-2 tie and propel the Lady Tigers to victory.
Then, after playing to a 3-3 tie in the third set, Killeen (12-27, 4-10) appeared set to cruise, opening a commanding 21-8 advantage only to see it rapidly evaporate. Behind strong serving from juniors Jayla Williams, Nora Halabi and senior Paige Champlin, Belton surged, winning 14 of the next 16 points to create a 23-22 score.
The Lady Tigers could not maintain the momentum, though, and Jurewicz’s scoring block secured the set.
“I was starting to get a little nervous,” Preston said, “but the girls still handled business. At the end of the day, that is all that matters.
“I started to change some things, but then I went back to what was working, and those girls delivered.”
In the fourth set, the Lady Kangaroos coasted to victory, never trailing or encountering a tie after outside hitter Yesenia Soto’s kill broke an early 3-3 score.
While Belton’s third-set rally could have been somewhat deflating for Killeen, it was not.
“The girls wanted to end the season the same way they started the season by going strong,” Preston said.
“I’m sure they are going to take this win forward with them into next season, so we can start it like we ended this one.
“This was definitely a good way to end the season.”
The victory concludes the high school careers for five Killeen seniors — Samantha Lake, Leilani Maneafaiga, Aryanna Sagel, Jurewicz and Soto — who were each instrumental in Preston’s first campaign with the program.
“This group of seniors has really taught me a lot,” she said. “They welcomed me with open arms when I first arrived, and that really helped me to transition into the program and go into the season confident.
“So, I really appreciate them helping me get my foot into the door and start off right.”
Belton (20-32, 5-9) will also be saying goodbye to a trio of seniors in setter Charlotte Kallina, outside hitter Makaelyn Perez and Champlin, a libero, who each helped rebuild the program after a wealth of talent graduated from last season’s team that finished the District 12-6A schedule in a three-way tie for second place before returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Although the losses will be significant for each program, plenty of talent remains for Killeen, according to Preston.
“The future is looking bright for us,” she said. “I’m excited about what is to come, and I know the girls are too. We have a lot of playing to do to get us ready for the future, and next season, I don’t plan on even looking like the team we are right now.
“We’re going to be even better.”
