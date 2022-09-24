Two key interceptions by the Killeen Kangaroos late in Friday’s game helped sink any comeback hopes for the Granbury Pirates. Killeen won handily, 40-22, on homecoming at Leo Buckley Stadium.
With the ball deep in Killeen territory and all kinds of momentum, the Pirates looked to be mounting an improbable comeback after trailing in the game by as many as 26 points in the second half.
Senior defensive back Lamarrion Cotton stepped in front of a Walt Hartman pass to effectively seal the deal.
“I was just playing really good coverage there,” Cotton said of the interception. “I was sitting on the inside. I was over the top of (the receiver’s) shoulder, and then the ball was underthrown. I just made a play on the ball, and everything’s history.”
After a brief discussion by the officials about the status of the pick, Cotton emphatically pumped his fist and jumped when the referee said the interception stood.
“I was really excited to get the pick, and I wanted to take it to the crib, but you know, I slipped.”
Cotton was ruled to have fumbled the ball out of bounds after a brief return, but by rule, the ball was placed at the spot of the fumble and the Kangaroos retained possession. From there, the offense ran out the clock.
Cotton’s interception was the third of the game for the Kangaroo defense — all in the second half — and the fourth takeaway of the game.
The first turnover came on Granbury’s first possession of the game when Johntaveous Degrate fell on a loose ball on a bad quarterback-to-running back exchange.
Preceding Cotton’s interception, Jaeshaun Peyton picked off Hartman in the end zone as the Pirates looked to quickly cut into the 18-point deficit.
The Pirates (4-1, 2-1 4-5A D1) were deep in Kangaroo territory after Tekoree Landours coughed up the ball near the Killeen sideline fighting for extra yards on a kick return after a Granbury touchdown.
After a 16-yard completion that put the Pirates on the fringe of the red zone, Hartman looked for the quick strike.
“I seen the ball, and in my head, I’m thinking, ‘I’m picking this, I’m picking this, I’m picking this,’ and I caught it,” Peyton said of the interception.
At the time, Killeen was licking its wounds.
A few moments prior, Roderick Norman found Raymond Howard early in the fourth quarter for his third passing touchdown of the game that gave the Roos a 40-14 lead.
After that, however, Granbury running back Jadon Rogers found some space on a swing pass and took it 33 yards for what proved to be the Pirates’ final score of the game. James Byrd ran it in on the two-point conversion.
The Granbury scoring drive was fueled by a long pass play from Hartman to Chad Flatt and a subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Killeen.
“At times it felt really good. And then at times, it was frustrating,” said Killeen head coach Joshua Sadler of the game. “We’re making too many mental mistakes and key mistakes in key situations.
“But that’s part of when you have to come in and rebuild a little bit, some of those mistakes happen.”
Sadler is in his first season with Killeen after the previous coach Neil Searcy took the head coaching job at his alma mater earlier this year. With Friday’s win, the Kangaroos are off to their best start (3-1, 2-0) since 2012.
Sadler said he is starting to see his team make the turn and improve on some things, such as the continuation of drives and better defense.
Despite letting Rogers get loose on the 33-yard catch-and-run, the Kangaroos held him in check — to the tune of just 49 yards on 20 carries (2.45 yards per carry average).
“We got after a very good running back tonight,” Sadler said. “We continue having success against good running backs and that’s very uplifting.”
Moving forward, Sadler said he would like the Kangaroos to develop the “killer instinct,” pointing to missed opportunities in the second and third quarters.
The Roos rolled in the first half, ultimately scoring 20 unanswered points after trading touchdowns with the Pirates in the first quarter.
Toward the end of that quarter, Norman launched a pass down the sideline to Landours, who ran under it. The 40-yard bomb on third down set the Roos up for Deloach’s second rushing touchdown of the game. After getting the ball to the 1-yard line, Deloach punched it in from there. A bad exchange on the snap for the extra point try resulted in Killeen holding a 13-7 lead.
Deloach finished with a game-high 144 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Deloach scored the first points of the game early in the first quarter with a 4-yard run.
After forcing a Granbury punt following Deloach’s second touchdown, went back to work, albeit aided by a Granbury penalty.
Facing a third-and-20, Norman threw what appeared to be a drive-ending incompletion. However, the Pirates were flagged for roughing the passer, keeping the drive alive.
A couple plays later, Norman found Raymond Howard on a 31-yard pass to set them up in the red zone.
After Deloach got the Roos 5 yards closer, Norman scrambled and floated a wobbly pass toward the end zone. Killeen’s Kardae Hicks jumped and snatched the pass for a 14-yard touchdown. The extra point gave Killeen a 13-point lead.
After yet another Granbury punt, the Roos went back to work. Starting from his own 44, Norman connected on three straight passes to get Killeen to the Pirate 23-yard line, where Deloach did the rest.
Two Deloach runs had the Roos back in the end zone for a 27-7 lead following the extra point.
The Roos’ string of point-scoring drives ended the next time they touched the ball. Norman tried to fit a pass into Hicks across the middle of the field, but Granbury’s James Byrd stepped in front of it and picked off the Killeen quarterback.
A methodical drive by the Pirates got them back on the board on a fourth-and-goal run from the 3-yard line by Hartman.
In the third quarter, the Kangaroos scored 14 unanswered points to build the 26-point lead, but sandwiched between the scores was Norman’s second interception of the game. His third-quarter pass was picked off by Granbury’s Dakota Grim. Ultimately, the defense stiffened, allowing no points when Drew Henderson’s 34-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
On the drive prior to his second pick, the Kangaroo defense gave Norman a short field with which to work. After receiving the kickoff to begin the second half and having gone three-and-out on its opening drive, the Kangaroos got back deep in Granbury territory when Tirso Lopez intercepted Hartman and returned it to the Pirate 15-yard line.
Three plays later, a scrambling Norman found Landours in the end zone for a 10-yard score.
Landours proved to be Norman’s favorite target of the game, hauling in eight passes for 96 yards and the touchdown. Norman finished 12 of 20 for 186 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Howard, who snatched his fourth-quarter touchdown in front of a Granbury defender, caught two passes for 60 yards.
Killeen’s 2-0 District 4-5A Division I record sets up a monumental road game against district leader Midlothian (5-0, 3-0) next week.
“I don’t think I’m gonna have to do much squawking about getting fired up for this game; they know,” Sadler said of the upcoming game. “Midlothian is one of the better teams in 5A, and we’re gonna have to bring our A-game to go up and compete with them.”
The benefit for Killeen is two weeks ago, the Kangaroos traveled to Cleburne — a nearly equidistant road trip — and came out with a 23-7 win. Midlothian beat the same Cleburne team 57-0 Friday.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Boerne 41, Salado 7
- Dublin 34, Florence 23
- Gatesville 56, Godley 42
- Wimberley 38, Lampasas 28
District 12-6A
- Temple 53, Bryan 19
- Waco Midway 48, Hutto 37
District 4-5A-D1
- Killeen 40, Granbury 22
- Lake Belton 42, Waco 0
- Midlothian 57, Cleburne 0
- Shoemaker 16, Ellison 8
11-5A-D2
- Belton 28, Pflugerville 7
- Elgin 22, Pflugerville Connally 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.