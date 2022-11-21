Waco La Vega’s Alaysia Gude scored 22 points and the Pirates’ suffocating full-court pressure wore down Killeen in a 67-37 victory on Monday.
Kiyleyah Parr added 16 points for La Vega, 11-3 and ranked third in Class 4A.
Taleiyah Gibbs led Killeen (2-6) with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
The Lady Roos finished with more turnovers (42) than points and field-goal attempts (26).
The Lady Roos were missing seniors Kailan Hatten and Tyanna Simpson and the start of the game was dreadful. Killeen had six straight turnovers — including four steals and a 5-second infraction — and trailed 8-0 before La’Niya Underwood attempted and made the Lady Roos’ first shot with just over four minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
But Killeen weathered the storm and scored the first seven points of the second period — capping a 9-0 run — to take a 16-14 lead.
Gibbs, a recent Howard signee who was scoreless in the first period, finished the run with a putback and three free throws.
But the turnovers resurfaced again — including four more steals and a 10-second violation — and La Vega went on a 15-0 run on the way to a 29-17 halftime lead. The Lady Roos never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.
La Vega forced at least 10 turnovers in every quarter and tallied 25 steals for the game.
Free throws and an effective zone defense kept Killeen close. The Pirates made just 13 of 37 shots in the first half. The Lady Roos trailed 46-32 after three quarters, but didn’t make a basket in the final period, scoring all five points at the free-throw line. Meanwhile, La Vega heated up, making 8 of 19 shots, including a trio of triples, to get a 30-point margin. The Pirates finished 27-of-68 (39.7 percent) from the field
La Vega’s pressure, penetration and snappy ball movement make the Pirates tough to handle on both ends.
La Vega bounced back from a 50-49 loss to 6A-No. 10 Austin High on Satuday. The Pirates have also lost to national powerhouse Duncanville (59-49) and Class 5A’s fourth-ranked Mansfield Timberview (59-47).
La Vega’s wins include a 77-46 rout of perennial playoff team Ellison on Nov. 15.
Gude, a 5-foot-8 sophomore combo guard, and Parr, last year’s 17-4A Co-Offensive MVP, each had four steals to lead La Vega. Kenzi Mitchell added 10 points.
Aubriana Gray, A’mya Brooks and Samia Graves each scored four points for Killeen.
The Lady Roos return to action on Nov. 29 at home against Pflugerville Weiss.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- Belton 82, Georgetown Gateway 46
- No. 5 Ellison 83, Weiss 43
- Georgetown 78, Salado 48
- Harker Heights 64, Shoemaker 51
- Lake Belton 61, Austin Travis 33
- Lorena 59, Gatesville 55
Arlington Martin Thanksgiving Classic
- Corona (Calif.) Centennial 67, Copperas Cove 58
- Copperas Cove 70, Irving 59
GIRLS
- Academy 62, Salado 40
- Copperas Cove 40, Buda Johnson 31
- Lorena 48, Gatesville 29
- Shoemaker 50, Georgetown East View 46
- 4A-No. 3 Waco La Vega 67, Killeen 37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.