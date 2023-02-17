LEANDER – Jennifer Graham would not change anything other than the outcome.
Despite losing standout senior guard Kailan Hatten early in the season, Killeen finished second in the District 22-5A standings before winning the program’s first playoff game since 2016.
Making the accomplishment even more impressive is the fact the Lady Kangaroos produced just a pair of district victories three years ago, tying for last place in the nine-team field.
Thursday evening, however, Killeen’s comeback story came to a close.
Class 5A No. 4 Pflugerville closed the first half with a 19-6 outburst, and the Lady Kangaroos could not recover, suffering a 69-45 defeat in the area round of the postseason.
While the conclusion was disappointing, Killeen’s head coach believes it does not alter what her team achieved.
“It made a big difference to lose a really good kid who is not just a leader on the court but off it as well,” Graham said “I’m really proud of the younger kids for stepping up and doing exactly what they were supposed to do.
“They checked every box for me when it came to my expectations, but I just wish this game went a little differently.”
The Lady Kangaroos could not have asked for a much better start.
Senior guard Taleiyah Gibbs connected on the first shot she attempted to give Killeen a 3-2 lead, and the advantage grew to five points, 9-4, on Julia Jurewicz’s field goal moments later.
The squads entered the second period tied 13-13 before Lady Kangaroos sophomore guard A’mya Brooks’ 3-pointer created a small amount of separation, but it would not last.
Pflugerville (30-6) responded with 10 unanswered points and led 32-22 by halftime.
Gibbs made a basket to open the third quarter, trimming the deficit to eight points, but the Lady Panthers were responsible for the game’s next eight points, and Killeen (16-16) was never within single digits again.
“We were moving a lot more in the first quarter than the rest of the game,” Graham said. “You can’t score the ball standing still. We needed to get people open, and Pflugerville is a quick team, so we couldn’t afford to have slow passes.
“But we did, and it led to them getting a rhythm.”
Gibbs capped off her career with a team-high 17 points, while senior teammate Tyanna Simpson had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block. Additionally, Jurewicz scored eight points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks.
The performances were not enough to negate a strong showing from Pflugerville senior post Cpeeritt Plummer, who accounted for 19 points highlighted by a 10-point third quarter, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Furthermore, Jaida Gomez scored 14 points and Jordynn Watts had a dozen points for the Lady Panthers.
The departures of the trio and Hatten opens the door for four sophomores, including Brooks, who finished with five points, and a pair of juniors to assume their roles beginning next season.
It will not be the same, though.
Gibbs is a former all-district newcomer of the year and offensive player of the year with more than 1,000 points in her career, while Simpson is a multiple time first-team selection.
“These seniors have all put their blood, sweat and tears into this program,” Graham said. “They’ve all given me that, and I’m blessed to have coached each of them, so it is tough to lose the way we lost and not sticking to the game plan. This is the last game some of these kids will ever play.
“I just hate that we lost this bad, and now that is how they have to remember their last game.”
THURSDAY AREA PLAYOFF GAMES
Class 5A area
At Rouse HS, Leander
- No. 4 Pflugerville 69, Killeen 45
Class 4A area
At A&M Consolidated HS, College Station
- Salado 63, Houston Worthing 36
