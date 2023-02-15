ROCKDALE — When Taleiyah Gibbs knocked down a turnaround jumper to give Killeen an 18-0 lead late in the first quarter, it seemed implausible that the Lady Roos' first playoff win in seven years would come down to a clutch pair of free throws.
That big cushion was just enough Tuesday as Killeen held on for a 50-49 victory against A&M Consolidated in the opening round of the playoffs.
After a horrendous opening half that began with 12 consecutive missed shots, the Lady Tigers dug in and were one missed free throw from erasing the entire deficit with 65 seconds remaining at Rockdale High School.
Tyanna Simpson led Killeen with 19 points. Gibbs added 18, but was held to five in the second half.
Kateria Gooden sparked the Consolidated comeback by scoring 13 of her team-best 15 points in the second half. But she missed the second of a pair of free throws that would have tied the game at 46.
Killeen's Julia Jurewicz grabbed the miss and quickly got the ball to sophomore A’mya Brooks, who sped down the court for a layup to extend Killeen’s lead to 48-45.
After both teams missed a pair of free throws, Ka’Maiya Ford scored in the paint to pull Consolidated within one again with 18 seconds remaining.
Once again Killeen had an answer as Simpson made a clutch pair of free throws with 16.3 ticks to go.
At the other end, the Lady Tigers (19-17) opted for a quick 2-point bucket over a tying 3-point try and got it but the Roos were able to play keep-away and run out the clock before Consolidated could foul.
It was Killeen's first playoff victory since reaching the regional semifinals in 2016.
“We let off the gas and they’re a hell of a team,” Killeen coach Jennifer Graham said of the Lady Tigers. “They fight back.
“Hats off to Consolidated and coach (Wendy) Hines. That’s a great team.”
Killeen (16-15) will play Pflugerville on Thursday in the area round. The game is set for 6 p.m. at Leander Rouse High School.
Mia Teran added 12 points for the Lady Tigers, all on 3-pointers.
Gibbs scored on the game’s opening possession, and Consolidated missed 12 straight shots before Teran popped in a 3-pointer from the corner in the final minute of the first period. The Lady Tigers trailed 18-3.
Killeen maintained its 15-point lead at halftime, 27-12.
Consolidated finished the opening half 4-of-32 (13%) from the field with three 3-pointers. Many of the Lady Tigers' shots were blocked or just wildly off target.
The senior-laden Lady Tigers didn’t panic. Consolidated sped up the tempo in the second half with increased pressure and aggressive drives to the basket. They cut the deficit to 40-32 after three quarters. They kept cutting in the fourth — all the way to one. Consolidated shot 14-of-30 (47%) after halftime.
“It was a lot of times throughout the game where I felt like they were beating us in effort,” Graham said. “So I’m happy that we came out with a win.”
The Lady Roos finished 21-of-47 (45%) from the field, overcoming 21 turnovers to end a three-game losing streak in the postseason.
Jurewicz was effective in the high post for Killeen, finishing with four points, four blocks, seven rebounds and four assists.
“Julia is kind of a kid that flies under the radar for us,” Graham said. “She’s tall and she’s long. She’s a middle blocker for volleyball so she knows how to get her hands high to distribute the ball.”
The second-seeded Lady Roos were the only District 22-5A team to advance to the second round as district champ Ellison and No. 3 seed Shoemaker lost on Tuesday after Chaparral was eliminated on Monday.
AREA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Monday
Class 5A bi-district
At Rockdale HS
- College Station 68, Chaparral 38
Class 4A bi-district
At Belton HS
- Salado 69, Lampasas 41
TUESDAY
Class 6A bi-district
- DeSoto 81, Harker Heights 30
Class 5A bi-district
At Rockdale HS
- Killeen 50, A&M Consolidated 49
At Rudder HS, Bryan
- Montgomery Lake Creek 61, Shoemaker 47
At Hearne HS
- Montgomery 52, Ellison 41
THURSDAY
Class 5A area
- Killeen vs. Pflugerville, 6 p.m. at Leander Rouse HS
