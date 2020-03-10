TEMPLE — Less than 24 hours after facing one of District 12-6A’s elite softball teams, the Temple Tem-Cats were back in action to face off against the team that has the longest playoff drought in the district.
Following a loss a day earlier to rival Belton, Temple returned to its winning ways in a hurry Tuesday afternoon, riding a fast start to a convincing 8-1 victory over Killeen at Tem-Cat Field.
“It felt good to come out here, get on the board early and bounce back from yesterday,” said Temple pitcher Hayli Hesse, who took the loss in Temple’s 13-4 setback against the Lady Tigers on Monday. “We just knew the pitchers were completely different styles, so was had to readjust our hitting.”
Adjustment made.
The Tem-Cats (11-8, 2-2) exploded for four runs in the first and added three more an inning later to put the Lady Kangaroos in the rearview mirror early, collecting nine of their 11 hits in those innings.
“It’s huge,” first-year coach Le-Net Franklin said of the early lead. “It’s a big thing especially with our philosophy on how we come to the plate. If we can continue to do that we’ll keep building off of that.”
After Hesse eased through the top of the first, the Tem-Cats came out swinging in the bottom half of the inning.
A leadoff bunt single by Chloe Prentiss was followed by a double by Alena Salazar that advanced Prentiss to third. A wild pitch plated the Tem-Cats’ first run and a sacrifice fly by Lily Wiser made it 2-0.
Madison Wacker then got the first of her three hits on the day, a single to left to bring up Paysee Crow.
“There was a runner on first and I was just trying to advance her,” Crow said. “I was also focused on hitting because I had an 0-2 count, then it was 3-2.”
Crow turned the 3-2 count into a 4-0 lead with a homer just over the wall in center field.
“I thought it was going to drop because last time we played them, their center fielder robbed me twice,” Crow said. “I was just like ‘She better not rob me again.’”
The 4-0 lead was plenty for Hesse, who allowed six hits and five walks to go along with six strikeouts.
“That definitely helps,” Hesse said of the lead. “It takes a little weight off my shoulder. It pushes us and gives us more confidence to go out there and do it again.”
Singles by Elise Munoz and Salazar followed by back-to back doubles by Wiser and Wacker gave the Tem-Cats a 7-0 lead after two innings.
The Lady Roos got their only run in the third when Deandra Jones tripled in Ashley Treese, who led off the inning with a single.
Hesse answered in the bottom of the inning, with a single, a stolen base, then scored on a wild pitch.
And in the circle, she worked out of bases-loaded jams in both the fifth and sixth innings.
“Killeen has some good hitters,” Franklin said. “They are hard to get out. It’s just sticking to our game plan, and Hesse does such a great job sticking to that.
“She is very humble and does a good job showing no emotion, especially when it’s not going her way. No matter what, she knows here is a plan in place and she does a really good job of making minor adjustments and working out of situations.”
The Tem-Cats have the rest of the week off for spring break and return to action next Tuesday at Ellison. Killeen (1-11-1, 0-5), which has not made the playoffs since 2001, hosts Belton on Tuesday.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SOFTBALL
- Harker Heights 15, Waco 5, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 8, Ellison 7
- Temple 8, Killeen 1
- Waco Midway 17, Copperas Cove 2, 4 innings
- BYE: Belton
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton (4-0)
Waco Midway (4-0)
Harker Heights (4-1)
Copperas Cove (3-2)
Shoemaker (2-2)
Temple (2-2)
Waco (1-3)
Ellison (0-5)
Killeen (0-5)
