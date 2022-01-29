Jennifer Graham was happy with the outcome, but she was disappointed with how it was obtained.
Entering the evening, everything was in Killeen’s favor. With four games remaining in the regular-season schedule, the Lady Kangaroos were guaranteed a share of fourth place in the District 12-6A standings by defeating Bryan, which had lost six of its last eight games.
After establishing an early double-digit advantage, however, the Lady Vikings slowly chipped away at the deficit until pulling within two points, 52-50, midway through the fourth quarter.
Killeen immediately responded with an 11-2 outburst, though, to help secure a 64-59 victory, and now the Lady Kangaroos are in position to potentially snap a two-year postseason drought.
But Graham was not celebrating.
“The fact we made the plays we needed to late in the game is reassuring,” Killeen’s head coach said, “but we can’t be a fourth-quarter team. That is something we always talk about — we have to play a complete game for all four quarters.
“I’m definitely proud that we won, because that puts us in a better position to make the playoffs, but we have a tough schedule moving forward.”
Early on, it appeared Killeen would not be challenged.
On the heels of being honored for scoring 1,000 career points before tipoff, Killeen junior forward Taleiyah Gibbs showed how she accomplished the feat, connecting on three of her first four shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the first period.
The output helped the Lady Kangaroos (16-15, 6-5) record the contest’s first nine points before inflating the cushion to 16 points, 18-2, but the gap would not grow any larger.
Bryan trailed 20-6 by the end of the first period and outscored Killeen 16-12 in the second quarter to pull within 10 points, 32-22, by halftime. Lady Kangaroos junior Tyanna Simpson was responsible for seven of her team’s 13 third-quarter points, but the Lady Vikings still gained ground, outscoring Killeen by three points in the period to set up a back-and-fourth final quarter.
“Sometime shots don’t go down for you,” Graham said, “but we can’t get down on ourselves when it happens. It is about what happens after that and how you react once the shots aren’t falling.
“Bryan works hard all the time, and they don’t want to come all this way just to lose. We knew they were going to give it to us.”
But the Lady Kangaroos reacted.
After the Lady Vikings pulled within a point, 47-46, Gibbs had a successful three-point play to trigger five unanswered points, and when Bryan’s 4-0 run made it a two-point game moments later, Gibbs’ 3-pointer capped off a 6-0 run to gave Killeen a 58-50 lead it would not lose grip of.
Gibbs, who finished with 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks, tied Simpson for game-high scoring honors with 19 points apiece, while junior Kailan Hatten scored four of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to help eliminate the Lady Vikings (6-20, 2-9) from playoff contention.
Ellison and Harker Heights remain tied atop the standings with identical 9-2 records following victories Friday, while Belton (7-4) defeated Temple 33-29 to drop the Tem-Cats (6-5) into a tie with Killeen.
Although it is a decent position to be in, maintaining it will not be easy.
The Lady Kangaroos close the regular season by traveling to Shoemaker and two-time defending champion Harker Heights next week before concluding with a home game against Ellison on Feb. 8.
“These next games are going to be the toughest ones of our season,” Graham said. “This is going to be a really tough stretch, so all the little things that we know we can do better, we have to do better.
“We just have to do all the little things to be successful.”
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 9-2
Harker Heights 9-2
Belton 7-4
Killeen 6-5
Temple 6-5
Copperas Cove 3-8
Bryan 2-9
Shoemaker 2-9
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 33, Temple 29
- Ellison 61, Copperas Cove 38
- Harker Heights 48, Shoemaker 38
- Killeen 64, Bryan 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.