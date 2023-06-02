BELTON — It took eight installments of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl baseball game. But, now, let the record books show — there has been a shutout.
Six pitchers combined on a four-hitter and a record-setting nine strikeouts, and Blue defeated Red 9-0 on Friday night at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field in the final high school game for this group of recent graduates.
“It felt good just being out here and competing with all the dudes. It felt alive,” said Salado’s Caden Strickland, who started on the mound for Blue. “It’s a great atmosphere and a lot of fun.”
The previous high for strikeouts thrown by one team in an FCA game was six.
Other representatives for Blue were Granger’s Travis Burton and Nate Tucker, Holland’s Jered Ortega, Rogers’ Jackson Landeros and Killeen’s Jack Mellon. The Blue was coached by Salado’s Emery Atkisson, Robinson’s Chris Clemons and Killeen’s Donald Trcka.
Local athletes suited up for Red were Temple’s Aric Hickman and Issac Ramos, Lake Belton’s Mason Gerrard, Troy’s Katon Jimenez and Rogers’ Blayne Hoelscher. That squad was coached by Temple’s Liam Fach, Lake Belton’s Dallas Robertson and Kerens’ Jayson Engel.
Landeros had a triple, Tucker was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Burton had a double, Ortega was hit by a pitch and scored, and Mellon pitched an inning for Blue.
Hickman went 1-for-2, and Ramos walked and stole a base for Red.
After the game, players from each team greeted one another near the mound, shared hugs and kind parting words, and Tucker was selected as the recipient of the Gene Pemberton Servant Heart Award.
“Super special, you know. I take pride in showing my leadership on and off the field, and being the same person wherever I go — just showing people a role model, being there for them and supporting them and encouraging them,” Tucker said. “I want to live like Christ through everything I do because he’s my Lord and Savior. I’m super blessed to receive this award.”
Strickland allowed two hits and a walk and struck out four — tied with two others for the most in an FCA game — in two innings of work. Gerrard started for Red and allowed two runs, one earned, in his only frame when RBI groundouts from Brayden Pick (Robinson) and Tucker put Blue up 2-0.
Burton, who walked one and struck out one in a scoreless fourth, led off the bottom of the third for Blue with a double off of Axtell’s Justin Manning to right-center field. Burton’s courtesy runner scored later in the inning on Bowdy Shane’s RBI groundout to second for a 3-0 advantage.
Blue tacked on four more in the fifth, two apiece on back-to-back two-out errors for a 7-0 lead, and two in the sixth via two errors for 9-0.
“It’s been awesome,” Strickland said of the three days the players spent together. “We’ve all bonded really well and we’ve learned stuff about each other that we would have never learned had we not done this. It’s a great atmosphere and a lot of fun.”
Blue snapped Red’s two-game winning streak last year with a 2-1 win in walk-off fashion and now has its first winning streak in a series Red leads 5-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.