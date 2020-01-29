The Killeen Lady Kangaroos snapped their 11-game district losing streak on Friday. A second straight win Tuesday would do some serious damage to the Temple Tem-Cats playoff hopes.
It wasn’t to be as the Tem-Cats went on an 18-point run in the third quarter to cruise to a 59-39 win and move into fourth place in the District 12-6A standings.
“They understand the importance of every game from here on out,” Temple coach RaShaonta LeBlanc said of her team. “We started off slow, but it was a good win.”
The Tem-Cats (20-11, 7-5) moved a half a a game ahead of Copperas Cove, which lost to Waco Midway on Tuesday, in the battle for the district’s final playoff spot. The two meet in the final regular season contest of the season on Feb. 11 in Cove. Cove won the first meeting 61-53.
For the upcoming meeting to have any meaning, the Tem-Cats know they have to stay on track and not overlook a team like the Roos (4-24, 1-12) which entered the contest in last place in district, but with high hopes after Friday’s win over Shoemaker.
“We definitely needed a win,” Killeen coach Jennifer Graham said. “It’s been a very trying year so we needed a win, but we should have come out a lot better.”
The contest was slow going for both teams early on, with the Lady Roos leading 9-5 after the first quarter, and Temple up 27-22 at halftime, as the teams combined to shoot 35 free throws in the opening half.
The early foul situation forced LeBlanc to bench a couple of starters in the first quarter, which helped keep the contest close.
“It’s tough when you have people with two fouls in the first quarter,” LeBlanc said. “It switches the flow of the game. And you have to make adjustments as you go.”
The starters took over in the second half, primarily Wilashia Burleson and Aniyah Hall, who was benched early in the first quarter and did not re-enter until the third quarter. The duo combined for 14 of the Tem-Cats’ 18 points in the quarter.
“Everybody knows who (Burleson is),” Graham said. “There is no hiding her. She did exactly what she’s been doing for years. If she wants to put the ball in the basket she puts the ball in the basket.
“And (Hall) is phenomenal. She can definitely get the ball and score low We didn’t do a good job guarding the back side.”
Burleson led the Tem-Cats with 21 points. Hall added nine.
“I thought Aniyah played a decent game,” LeBlanc said. “When they are both (Hall and Burleson) on it’s a tough matchup with their height and aggressiveness.”
Adijah Dye led the Lady Roos with 11.
The Tem-Cats will be at Waco, which is 3-9 in district, on Friday.
“You have to worry about everybody, LeBlanc said. “There isn’t a team you aren’t worried about because any given team any given night can win. You have to come out and play.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Ellison 60, Shoemaker 35
- No. 16 Harker Heights 56, Waco 38
- Temple 59, Killeen 39
- Waco Midway 58, Copperas Cove 41
- BYE: Belton
12-6A GIRLS STANDINGS
x-Harker Heights (12-1)
x-Ellison (11-2)
Waco Midway (10-2)
Temple (7-5)
Copperas Cove (7-6)
Belton (3-9)
Waco (3-9)
Shoemaker (2-10)
Killeen (1-12)
x-clinched playoff spot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.