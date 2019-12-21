TEMPLE — Wilashia Burleson’s 3-pointer at the halftime horn ruled no good at first by the officials was reversed after a short delay, and the buzzer-beater turned out to be the spark Temple needed.
Though it didn’t lift the Tem-Cats ahead of Killeen, Burleson’s heave left a manageable six-point deficit and boosted Temple into the second half, during which the hosts outscored the Lady Kangaroos by 20 for a 64-50 victory in District 12-6A action at Wildcat Gym.
“That’s a momentum change,” said Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose team extended its winning streak to three games by snapping out of a first-half funk in a big way. “Going into the locker room, we had the momentum.”
Down 30-24 to start the third, Temple (13-5, 3-1) used its newfound groove generated by Burleson’s bucket from the onset of the period, scoring the initial seven points and taking its first lead within the opening 2 minutes by getting to the free throw line and turning defense into offense.
“Coach said come out with some intensity and that’s what we did,” said Burleson, who posted a team-high 28 points to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
A 9-0 run by the Tem-Cats pushed their lead to 43-34 with 2:05 left in the third. Killeen (0-5 district) scored six of the next eight to get within 45-40 before Taliyah Johnson joined the buzzer-beating club with a deep 3 from the top of the arc to close out the quarter and provide Temple with a 48-40 edge entering the fourth.
“Temple definitely came out on fire, they had 24 points in the third quarter and we had 10. There’s no way that we’re going to be able to pull out a win like that,” Killeen coach Jennifer Graham said. “They had the momentum going into the half with (Burleson’s) shot, even though they weren’t up. That’s a momentum-builder for kids, you know, the crowd gets hyped, the bench gets hyped. That’s a little thing in the big picture of the 24 points in the third quarter.”
Johnson and Aniah Hall each chipped in 11 points for Temple, and Haleigh Johnson had 10. Hall also had seven rebounds and five blocks.
Tyanna Simpson went 12-of-15 at the free throw line and finished with 18 points to pace Killeen. Taniya Harrison added 12 and Kalia Wilbourne made three 3s for her nine points.
The Lady Kangaroos were within 48-46 after a pair of Simpson free throws early in the fourth and 52-50 after another Simpson make from the line with 3:57 to go. But Killeen didn’t score again as Temple, which made 10 of 13 free throws in the final period, secured the victory with a 10-0 spurt the rest of the way.
“The first 2 minutes of the third quarter are important, which I preach, and you saw the energy shift. My girls came out with energy and it started at the defensive end,” said LeBlanc, who will lead Temple into the M.T. Rice Tournament starting Dec. 26 after a five-day break before resuming district Dec. 31 against Killeen Ellison. “We just have to keep competing. We have a difficult task in front of us. We just have to make sure we’re prepared for it.”
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 58, Shoemaker 34
- No. 19 Harker Heights 62, Waco 20
- Temple 64, Killeen 50
- No. 14 Waco Midway 55, Copperas Cove 52
- BYE: Belton
12-6A GIRLS STANDINGS
Harker Heights (5-0)
Ellison (4-1)
Temple (3-1)
Waco Midway (3-1)
Shoemaker (2-2)
Copperas Cove (2-3)
Waco (1-3)
Belton (0-4)
Killeen (0-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.