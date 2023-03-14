Chaparral needed a victory and some assistance to extend its season, but the scenario did not play out.
The Bobcats traveled to Leo Buckley Stadium for the District 22-5A finale Monday needing to earn a win and get help from Killeen ISD counterpart Ellison by having it win its match at Lake Belton.
Unfortunately for Chaparral, the pieces to its playoff puzzle did not fall into place.
The Bobcats played host Killeen to a 2-2 tie in regulation before Chaparral finished with a 3-2 advantage in penalty kicks, but ultimately, the outcome did not matter because the Broncos produced a 3-0 victory to secure the district’s final postseason berth.
Entering the evening, Waco, Waco University and Belton each possessed a spot in the playoffs, while Lake Belton held a one-point lead over Chaparral and Shoemaker in the standings. Thus, the Broncos’ win provided just enough cushion to eliminate the Bobcats’ hopes of overcoming the odds as a first-year program.
Now, Chaparral, which did not earn a victory until its 10th match of the season, must wait at least another year before enjoying its first playoff appearance, but the delay is not due to a lack of effort.
The match opened at a frenzied pace and never eased up.
Early in the first half, Chaparral produced a flurry of potential goals off senior forward Carlos DeJesus’ corner kick, but the three rapid fire shots were each denied.
The Kangaroos generated their first shot nine minutes into the contest, when Gasper Monteclaro fired a 20-yard laser that just missed the right side of the net.
The match maintained the back-and-forth rhythm as both teams continued to trade drives into the other’s territory, and eventually, DeJesus broke the scoreless tie.
With 8 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the first half, DeJesus took a deflected save inside the penalty area and redirected it into the back of the goal, and the Bobcats took the 1-0 advantage into halftime.
Chaparral (3-6-5) finished with eight shots on goal in the half thanks in part to four corner kicks compared
to just two for Killeen.
It did not take long for the Kangaroos to respond, though.
Less than five minutes into the second half, Killeen junior midfielder Enrique Navarro-Cabello evened the score at 1-1 with a shot from the left side of the pitch, but the Kangaroos could not take control.
Approximately eight minutes later, Chaparral’s Ethan Sills, a junior midfielder, slipped a shot into the
bottom left corner of the goal, but once again, Killeen did not ease up, and with 3:26 remaining in regulation, Navarro-Cabello posted his second goal on a breakaway down the right side of the pitch.
The Kangaroos were more aggressive in the second half with more than double the number of shots produced in the first half, but Bobcats goalkeeper Andy Garcia helped eliminate several scoring opportunities.
Killeen goalkeeper Luis Rebollar had six saves in the defeat, which also ends the Kangaroos’ campaign.
Killeen (0-12-2) did not win a district game this season after experiencing a high last year, when it returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2009.
The loss concludes the high school careers of eight Kangaroos — Tony Versammy Cepero, Kameron Johnson, Angel Avila, Adrian Olivares Leon, Raul Mejia, Troy Johnson, Jesus Rodriguez and Alexander Estrada Aviles.
Chaparral has the opportunity to return a majority of its roster with just five seniors playing this year.
Guillermo Avalos, Aristotle Rhoades, Alex Dunbar, Sills and DeJesus are the only graduating players from the 19-man team.
So far, Chaparral’s volleyball and girls basketball squads are the school’s only programs to qualify for the postseason in a team sport.
FINAL 22-5A BOYS SOCCER
y-Waco 10-1-3 (36 pts)
x-Waco University 10-0-4 (35)
x-Belton 6-4-4 (24)
x-Lake Belton 5-5-4 (21)
Chaparral 3-6-5 (19)
Shoemaker 5-7-2 (18)
Ellison 2-6-6 (13)
Killeen 0-12-2 (2)
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
MONDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 1, Shoemaker 1, Belton wins 5-3 on penalties
- Chaparral 2, Killeen 2, Chaparral wins 3-2 on penalties
- Lake Belton 3, Ellison 0
- Waco 2, Waco University 2, Waco wins 4-3 on penalties
