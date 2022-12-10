When Killeen’s Tyanna Simpson made a layup from in close and converted the and-one to give the Lady Roos an early 3-0 lead in their district-opening contest against the Waco University Lady Trojans, it was hard to predict the game was already over.
That proved to be the case, however, as after some rough stretches in the first quarter, the Lady Roos kept pouring in bucket after bucket in a 56-18 win to begin District 22-5A play.
“We definitely needed the win,” said coach Jennifer Graham. “We got bad news that our captain and leader of the program, Kailan (Hatten) tore up her knee really bad, so she’s not able to play with us her senior year.”
Despite the blowout win, after the quick 3-0 lead, things got sluggish for the Lady Roos as they couldn’t capitalize on multiple opportunities to score.
“I wasn’t too happy with the energy level,” Graham said. “But I think that’s just what’s happening here. I think everybody’s still coping about what happened (to Hatten).
“I’m happy that we got a win, but I need more energy from the girls and they know that.”
As it were, the Lady Roos began to methodically pull away.
With an already commanding lead, Simpson drained a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, swelling the Lady Roo margin to 21-0. Simpson scored in all four quarters, scoring 19, second in the game behind star guard Taleiyah Gibbs’ 20 points.
Waco University finally notched its first point of the game with 4:47 remaining in the second quarter, a free throw from Christian Boggess. A minute or so later, Semyia Drakes knocked in a three, but the rally was short-lived as Killeen’s Julia Jurewicz got the final bucket of the first half, giving Killeen a 25-4 lead after the first 16 minutes.
Killeen’s suffocating full-court pressure and aggressive 2-3 zone stifled a Lady Trojan backcourt that committed a multitude of turnovers.
Unofficially, the Lady Roos recorded 21 steals, with the Simpson and Gibbs tandem getting four apiece.
Sumayah Wright had three steals, while a quartet of Shawnta Thomas, Aubriana Gray, A’Mya Brooks and La’Niya Underwood got two, and Samia Graves and Jurewicz each had one.
“Our assistant coaches worked on defense,” Graham said of the defensive performance. “We had coach (Kiara) Farley completely dedicated to guards and the expectation of the guards.
“Coach (Jacen) Moore had to do it, especially for the post players for them to get a better understanding of rotations and so forth.”
Anchoring the post, Jurewicz recorded two blocks and pulled down six rebounds to go along with the steal.
Simpson also gathered six rebounds. In all, the Lady Roos grabbed 30 rebounds in the game.
“We had a lot of ups and downs,” Graham said. “But we know that defense always has to be something that’s there. When the ball’s not going into the basket and the defense is good, we should be successful in basketball.”
Killeen will get a test in its next game as it heads across town Tuesday to take on the Chaparral Lady Bobcats, who thrashed Belton, 72-27, Friday evening.
“Coach (Kiara) Marshall’s a really great coach,” Graham said. “I coached against her when she was at (Pflugerville) Weiss and when she was at Leander as well. So, I definitely know they’re going to bring it.
“They’re young, they’re energetic; they want to win. They’re hungry.
“We have to make sure that we focus and clamp down and bring the energy.”
KILLEEN 56, WACO UNIVERSITY 18
Waco University (18)
Drakes 10, Sedberry 0, Stroud 0, Phenix 0, Boggess 3, Diaz 3, Spratt 0, Felder 1, Medlock 1, Benn 0.
Killeen (56)
Thomas 0, Gray 0, Gibbs 20, Graves 2, Brooks 2, Jurewicz 2, Simpson 19, Wright 9, Underwood 2.
Waco University 0 4 9 5—18
Killeen 13 12 15 16—56
3-Point Field Goals – Waco University 2 (Drakes 2), Killeen 2 (Simpson 2). Free Throws – Waco University 4-11, Killeen 12-15.
Records – University 0-1 22-5A; Killeen 1-0.
FRIDAY'S DISTRICT 22-5A GAMES
- Chaparral 72, Belton 27
- Ellison 47, Waco 35
- Killeen 56, Waco University 18
- Shoemaker 70, Lake Belton 52
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Killeen at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
- Lake Belton at Ellison, 7 p.m.
- Waco at Waco University, 7 p.m.
