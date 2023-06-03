WACO — The win did not come easy, and Connor Beeman did not want it to.
Representing his high school one final time, the former Killeen High lineman helped the Blue team establish an early 19-point advantage in the 15th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl on Saturday morning, and it appeared the outcome was inevitable.
Red, however, refused to concede.
A pair of touchdowns within an approximately three-minute span in the third quarter changed the game’s complexion, but nevertheless, the result ultimately remained.
After entering the final period in a one-score affair, Blue pulled away, posting a pair of scores in the last 3:07 of regulation to secure a 37-22 victory.
Following the game, Beeman admitted he was thankful for Red’s rally attempt.
“It was a blessing to be able to play football one more time,” Beeman said. “It was an amazing experience, and it was a great game. It got a little shaky, but we were able to come back, and it was really competitive.
“That is my favorite kind of football.”
The all-star contest, which is reserved for recently graduated seniors from across a 12-county area, opened with the teams exchanging scores, and Blue claimed control thanks to Bosqueville quarterback Justin Moore’s 8-yard touchdown run.
Red responded on the ensuing drive with a 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive punctuated by a 9-yard run into the end zone from Breck Chambers, of Crawford. A successful two-point conversion carry from Riesel’s Mason Heath gave Red an 8-7 advantage with three seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The slim lead lasted until midway through the second period, when Blue took control with an offensive outburst.
During the final 6:50 of the half, Blue needed just five snaps to cross the goal line three times.
A lost fumble resulted in a three-play, 20-yard touchdown drive culminating with a 2-yard score from Chaparral running back Marc Anderson. A two-point conversion pass failed, but Blue followed with a pair of one-play touchdowns from Waco Connally’s Jack Johnston (44 run) and the combo of Moore and Corsicana’s Braylyn Brandon (65 pass).
The 27-8 cushion remained through halftime, but midway through the third quarter, Red began bouncing back.
Wortham’s Tanner Bean had a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:49 remaining in the period, and Lake Belton’s Bruce Onchweri, who typically plays cornerback, scored the only offensive touchdown of his career 1:42 left in the quarter to create a 27-22 score.
“I haven’t played any receiver,” Onchweri said, “but they asked me if I wanted to line up, and I was like, ‘Sure.’ I almost ran the wrong play, but somebody told me what I was doing wrong. I was going to run a dig, but they told me to run a post.
“I just found a little space and went upfield.”
Red could not complete the comeback, though, as Blue kicker Joe Morales, of Corsicana, connected on a 23-yard field goal with 3:07 remaining, and Waco University’s Mekhi Sandolph completed the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run in the game’s final minute.
Brandon was named offensive player of the game with three catches for 149 yards and a score, while Granger’s D.J. McClelland was named defensive player of the game.
Other area players to participate included Belton lineman Ethan Sandoval, Gatesville teammates Steven Bomar and Mason Mooney, Florence cornerback Zak Webb and Salado linebacker Ryland Woods.
While the victory was not easy — as Beeman hoped — his memories of the experience will extend far beyond the game.
“Coming into this,” he said, “you really don’t know anybody, but very quickly, we all formed a niche and brotherhood. That is just amazing, and I couldn’t ask for anything more to end my high school career.
“It was God-given, and I can’t thank Him enough.”
