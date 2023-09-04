Killeen’s players experienced a victory, but Josh Sadler hopes the program encountered a turning point.
The Kangaroos traveled to Austin on Thursday for their final nondistrict contest, facing Round Rock Stony Point — a team responsible for handing Killeen a trio of defeats during the previous five seasons, when it combined for just 17 wins.
And the streak almost continued.
After building a 28-13 halftime advantage, the Kangaroos found themselves clinging to a one-point lead at 41-40 late in the fourth quarter, but unlike prior encounters, Killeen did not lose control.
An outcome-securing touchdown was produced on the ensuing drive, allowing the Kangaroos to escape with a 48-40 win and improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2012, and following the victory, Killeen’s second-year head coach admitted the moment felt impactful.
“I was just so proud of our kids and their ability to fight in that situation,” Sadler said. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve never been able to come out of something like that on top, so to watch the kids and see all that offseason preparation come through was exciting. They were fighting.
“From a head coach’s standpoint, I hated it, because I was pulling the rest of my hair out, but program-wise, it was exciting to see the kids get over that hurdle.”
Following a one-sided first-half, the Kangaroos’ offense stalled in the third quarter, allowing the Tigers to begin mounting their comeback before eventually tying the contest 34-34. Then, later in the final period, Stony Point looked to go ahead after pulling within a point, but a 2-point conversion attempt failed, and Killeen immediately capitalized.
Kardae Hicks capped off his epic evening by tallying the game’s final points on a long run with 52 seconds remaining in regulation, giving him 233 total yards and four touchdowns. The junior had 21 carries for 189 yards and three scores to go with a pair of receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.
He was not the only player to produce, though.
Junior receiver Raymond Howard Jr. hauled in eight receptions for 111 yards and a score as six Kangaroos caught passes from senior quarterback Roderick Norman, who had 314 yards and three touchdowns passing and 82 yards and a score rushing.
Statistics, however, do not reveal all the reasons for Killeen’s success.
“When you put up 580 yards of offense,” Sadler said, “the offensive line is the reason why. So, I was very proud of those five humans up front, because they just did a fabulous job.
“But we still have a lot to work on, and Stony Point gave us a lot of good teaching tape that will hopefully make us a lot better.”
Now, the Kangaroos look to build on the strong start to the season by winning their District 4-5A, Division I opener against visiting Cleburne (0-2) on Friday.
The Yellowjackets have yet to deliver a competitive outing, falling in a 28-0 shutout to Houston Heights before being blown out 63-7 by Class 5A, Division II No. 7 Midlothian Heritage last week.
Despite the recent wins or their opponent’s lack of production, Sadler knows his program, which has not made a playoff appearance since 2016, has not completed a turnaround.
Instead, the Kangaroos are only beginning their transformation, and destiny is in their hands.
“We can’t ever be satisfied,” Sadler said. “We’ve got some good things going and some positive things rolling, but we can’t be satisfied with where we are. If we aren’t growing and we’re not getting better every single day, then we are going in the wrong direction.
“We’re happy with the outcome of Thursday’s game, but that is not the team we want to be one week from now or a couple weeks from now.”
