COPPERAS COVE — Jennifer Graham knew her team could not continue the trend.
Looking to bounce back from a district-opening loss to Temple, Killeen struggled to make its free throws early Tuesday evening at Copperas Cove. The Lady Kangaroos missed 15 of their 28 attempts through the
first two quarters and found themselves clinging to a 26-25 lead at halftime.
And Killeen’s head coach was certain it had to change.
“We talked about it during halftime,” Graham said, “and I told them that we could not miss free throws and expect to win a game against a competitive team like Copperas Cove.
“So, we just had to keep pushing, and in the end, free throws made the difference.”
Led by Tyanna Simpson and Taleiyah Gibbs, who made five and four free throws, respectively, in the fourth quarter, the Lady Kangaroos held off a late rally to earn a 55-52 victory and even their District 12-
6A record.
Killeen made 10 of 13 free throws in the final period after combining to convert just 16 of 35 attempts through the first three quarters, and the performance proved to be just enough.
After entering the fourth quarter with a 39-32 cushion, the Lady Kangaroos saw the advantage swell to double digits at 46-36 with approximately five minutes remaining, but it would not hold.
Sparked by an eight-point outburst from senior A’Zariah Knotts in the quarter, Copperas Cove surged, tying the score 51-51 with on a successful and-1 free throw from Samaria Bostick with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
Killeen, however, sandwiched a pair of free throws apiece from Simpson and Gibbs around Lady Bulldawgs sophomore T’Shayla Marie’s free throw, and Copperas Cove could not get off a shot before the final buzzer sounded.
“We don’t normally shoot free throws poorly like we did early,” Graham said. “We’re normally around 85 percent, so we were not doing our job.
“Then, Copperas Cove is a quick, aggressive team that can take hits and finish. So, we have to do better at things like that.”
Gibbs finished with a game-high 20 points in the victory, including a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining in the game, along with grabbing eight rebounds, and despite being a sophomore, Graham understands exactly how valuable the swing player is.
“She just works hard all the time,” Graham said, “and she expects the team match her intensity. She’ll do anything, and she doesn’t expect anyone to do anything she wouldn’t do.
“I think the other kids feed off of that, and that definitely happened at the end.”
The output was complemented by Simpson’s 17-point, 10-rebound double-double.
The Lady Bulldawgs (5-8, 0-2) were paced by a 19-point performance from Knotts, while teammate Jasmine Sankey added three points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Additionally, Alaura Gallups and Khia Horton finished with eight and seven points, respectively, for Copperas Cove.
Despite the free-throw woes on both sides in the first half – Copperas Cove was just 7 of 15 through the first two quarters – the score remained close with the Lady Kangaroos taking a 12-11 lead into the second
period before maintaining a one-point, 26-25, lead at halftime.
Killeen’s advantage ballooned to 39-32 after three quarters before it was stretched to 46-36.
Now, after narrowly avoiding a late-game collapse, the Lady Kangaroos, who improved to 5-6 overall, intend to build on the momentum as they are set to play Belton on Friday and Bryan on Tuesday.
“There is a big difference between being 0-2 and 1-1,” Graham said. “We want to go into Christmas break 3-1.
“After losing to Temple, it hit the girls, and they realized how important every district game is.”
KILLEEN 55, COPPERAS COVE 52
Killeen (55)
Gibbs 20, Simpson 17, Dye 8, Hatten 5, Griffin 4, Garcia 1.
Copperas Cove (52)
Knotts 19, Gallups 8, Horton 7, McGriff 4, Bostick 4, Sankey 3, Marie 3, Drayton 3, Anderson 1.
Killeen 12 14 13 16—55
Copperas Cove 11 14 7 20—52
3-Point Goals – Killeen 1 (Hatten), Copperas Cove 2 (Gallups 2). Free Throws – Killeen 26-49, Copperas Cove 13-30. Fouled Out – Horton, Anderson, Bostick. Total Fouls – Killeen 22, Copperas Cove 31. Technicals – None.
Records – Killeen 5-6, 1-1 12-6A; Copperas Cove 5-8, 0-2.
12-6A STANDINGS
Ellison 2-0
Harker Heights 2-0
Bryan 1-1
Killeen 1-1
Shoemaker 1-1
Temple 1-1
Belton 0-2
Copperas Cove 0-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.