Taleiyah Gibbs was rewarded for her performance during the season, but she began earning the honor long before stepping on the court for her senior season.
Killeen’s standout guard has always been passionate about basketball, spending countless hours honing her skills since being introduced to the sport as a child. Like other kids, she always imagined herself becoming a superstar player one day.
Two years ago, however, instead of simply improving, Gibbs decided to focus her energy into a single goal.
“At the end of my sophomore year,” she said, “I told myself, ‘I am going to strive to be MVP.’ Starting then, I just worked hard to achieve it.
“Now, I’ve finally got it.”
Gibbs capped off her career with the Lady Kangaroos by being named 22-5A All-District Most Valuable
Player on the heels of a stellar season that ended with Killeen claiming a share of second place in the final standings.
Thanks in part to her 22.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game, the Lady
Kangaroos finished with an 11-3 district record before winning a playoff game for the first time since 2016, when the Killeen tandem of Tia Harston and Ke’Aunna Johnson split the all-district most valuable player award.
The Lady Kangaroos did not earn the honor again until Gibbs, who graduates as one of the program’s most decorated players with more than 1,500 career points along with receiving the title of 12-6A All-District Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore and offensive player of the year as a junior.
Now, with possession of her long-awaited MVP award finally in hand, Gibbs feels her career is complete.
“I’m just blessed to even be in the talk as somebody who left a legacy at Killeen,” she said. “I’m humbled, and I’m just happy to have been able to contribute to all the success our team had. We didn’t make the playoffs in my sophomore or junior years, so that was always another big goal for me.
“To finally see it happen is just surreal.”
District champion Ellison (12-2) received a pair of superlatives as sophomore forward Jerriyah Baines was named offensive player of the year, while Lady Eagles head coach Sherry McKinnon was named coach of the year.
Ellison also placed five players on the first or second team.
The Lady Eagles’ senior duo of Kera Harvey and Tianna St. Cyr, who are each guards, and junior forward Asia Zachary were given first-team recognition, while teammates Deyanna Reed and Natalya Senat landed on the second team.
Shoemaker, which tied Killeen for second place, and fourth-place Chaparral (7-7) collected the remaining superlatives.
Lady Grey Wolves junior Sophia Edwin, who was last season’s newcomer of the year, was named defensive player of the year, and Chaparral sophomore Ivy Powell was named newcomer of the year following the Lady Bobcats’ debut season.
Each team also emerged with a pair of first- and second-team selections.
For Chaparral, juniors Ma’Leah Duvall and Trinity Brown made the first team, joining Lady Grey Wolves freshman Madison Mitchell and sophomore Kenyjah Richards on the list. On the second team, Alexia Westmorland and Iyanna Billups represented Shoemaker, while Samiyah Bowers and Julissa Weeks made the squad for the Lady Bobcats.
As a result of all the players’ efforts, Killeen ISD schools captured all four of the district’s playoff berths.
Other area players to land on the first team include Lake Belton junior Cassidy Gladney and senior Ella Wagenaar and Belton senior Trinity Espitia.
The Lake Belton duo of Isabella Hinds and Angelina Deleon, Leilah Maldonado, of the Lady Tigers, and Killeen’ Julia Jurewicz were second-team selections.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL SUPERLATIVES
MVP
- Taleiyah Gibbs, Sr., Killeen
Offensive Player of Year
- Jerriyah Baines, So., Ellison
Defensive Player of Year
- Sophia Edwin, Jr., Shoemaker
Newcomer of Year
- Ivy Powell, So., Chaparral
Coach of Year
- Sherry McKinnon, Ellison
FIRST TEAM
Ma'Leah Duvall, Jr., Chaparral
Trinity Brown, Jr., Chaparral
Madyson Mitchell, Fr., Shoemaker
Kenyjah Richards, So., Shoemaker
Cassidy Gladney, Jr., Lake Belton
Ella Wagenaar, Sr., Lake Belton
Trinity Espitia, Sr., Belton
Kera Harvey, Sr., Ellison
Asia Zachary, Jr., Ellison
Tiana St. Cyr, Sr., Ellison
Ivory Scott, Sr., Waco
Ciarra Shaw, Sr., Waco
Tyanna Simpson, Sr., Killeen
SECOND TEAM
Isabella Hinds, Sr., Lake Belton
Julissa Weeks, Jr., Chaparral
Samiyah Bowers, Fr., Chaparral
Alexia Westmoreland, Sr., Shoemaker
Iyanna Billups, Jr., Shoemaker
Angelina Deleon, Jr., Lake Belton
Leilah Maldonado, Sr., Belton
Deyanna Reed, Sr., Ellison
Natalya Senat, Sr., Ellison
Faith Watson, Sr., Waco
Aliana Salazar, Jr., Waco University
Christian Boggess, Jr., Waco University
Julia Jurewicz, Sr., Killeen High
Honorable Mention
Essynce Watson, Waco, Sr.
Triniti Price, Ellison, So.
Madison Lux, Lake, Sr.
Mariah Sedberry, Waco University, Fr.
Jocelyn Weeks, Chaparral, Jr.
Jada Jones, Chaparral, Jr.
Nyla McClanahan, Shoemaker, Sr.
Janay McCray, Shoemaker, Sr.
Jadeivette Ortiz, Lake Belton, Sr.
Allie Uzzelle, Lake Belton, So.
Kiersten Rowland, Belton, So.
Emma Flory, Belton, Fr.
Candacie Graham, Ellison, Jr.
Asharah Thibodeaux, Waco, Sr.
Denia Miller, Waco, Sr.
Mon'Teana Phenix, Waco University, Fr.
Mariah Diaz, Waco University, Jr.
