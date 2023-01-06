Lake Belton and host Killeen entered Friday night tied in the District 22-5A standings, but with one flick of the wrist, Easton Hammond created some separation.
After trailing by 13 points in the second quarter, the Kangaroos slowly erased the deficit and eventually took control before the teams found themselves tied in the final minute of regulation.
Then, the Broncos’ senior starter found his rhythm.
After missing his only two other 3-point attempts, Hammond, who finished with just four field-goal attempts and seven points, finally connected from behind the arc with 40.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to snap a 54-54 tie and propel Lake Belton to a 58-57 victory.
Following the win, Broncos head coach Zane Johnston admitted feeling confident in Hammond’s shot late despite his prior misfires.
“He is always ready,” Johnston said, “and he is tough enough to want to take that shot. He’s been in that situation before, winning two games for us last season at the buzzer, and I think he missed a last-second shot in three or four other games.
“That’s all I can ask for. He is ready and willing to take that shot when his name is called.”
Lake Belton guard Daud Khan connected on one of two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining in the game before Killeen senior Lenaria Hankins made a 3-pointer as time expired to complete the scoring.
While the Broncos needed a late shot to secure the outcome, in the first half, the contest was poised to be one-sided.
After playing to an 11-11 tie in the opening quarter, Lake Belton pulled away by scoring 13 unanswered points during a run spanning into the second period. Led by Travis Johnson, who posted six of his game-high 22 points in the quarter, the Kangaroos pulled within six points, 28-22, but the Broncos led by double digits, 35-25, at halftime.
The advantage did not last, though.
Killeen (8-15, 1-2) outscored Lake Belton 16-4 in the third period to take a slim 41-39 lead into the final quarter.
“We just started fighting after we woke up,” Kangaroos head coach Walt Harris said. “Our guys are good, but they have to believe they are good. Everybody else sees the potential in them, but they have to see it.
“They believed tonight, and that is what got us out of that hole.”
Johnson’s offensive rebound and putback gave Killeen a 51-46 lead with less than three minutes remaining
in the game, but the Broncos responded with an 8-1 outburst before Johnson’s pair of free throws tied the game at 54-54 with 56.6 seconds left, setting the stage for Hammond’s heroics.
Khan finished with 13 points to pace Lake Belton, while senior teammates Chris Jarrett and Darius Wilkerson had 10 points apiece. Additionally, junior Michah Hudson had six points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos.
Killeen senior guard Cameron Paige complemented Johnson’s performance with 10 points on 3-of-6 3-point shooting.
Now, Lake Belton (15-7, 2-1) will look to build on the outing Tuesday, when it returns to the court with a road game at Belton.
While Johnston knows earning another road win will not be easy, he believes his players are prepared for the challenge.
“These guys have been in a unique situation from the beginning,” Johnston said. “Most of them have been playing on varsity for three years, because we were a new school. So, they have had their teeth kicked in, and they have learned from those situations and how to respond and fight.
“These guys just keep fighting and keep competing. It doesn’t matter if it is 0-0, if we are down by six or up by 10 points. They’ve got an edge to them.”
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellison 3-0
Waco University 3-0
Lake Belton 2-1
Shoemaker 2-1
Belton 1-2
Killeen 1-2
Chaparral 0-3
Waco 0-3
Friday’s Games
- Belton 78, Waco 44
- No. 2 Ellison 67, Shoemaker 49
- Lake Belton 58, Killeen 57
- Waco University 54, Chaparral 47
