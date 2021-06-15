Killeen High graduate T’Mond Johnson is hoping to shot put his way into next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Johnson will compete in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials that begin Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Olympic shot put hopefuls need to meet a qualifying standard of 20.65 meters (67 feet, 9 inches) to be eligible for the team trials. Johnson met that mark with a career-best 20.87-meter (68 feet, 5¾ inches) toss on May 8 in the Throws U Spring Series in Collegeville, Pa. He ranks 12th among the current trials qualifiers.
Johnson graduated in the top 10 percent of his class at KHS in 2015. He then went to Texas State and was a six-time Sun Belt Conference champ (indoor and outdoor) and two-time NCAA qualifier in the shot put. Johnson set a Texas State record with a 19.79-meter (64 feet, 11¼ inches) shot put in 2018. He graduated with cum laude hours from TSU in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science.
In December 2019, Johnson moved to Pennsylvania to work with coach Dane Miller while also serving as a trainer at Miller’s Garage Strength gym located an hour outside of Philadelphia.
Shot put qualifying in the Olympic trials begins at noon PDT on Friday. Each competitor will get three attempts to advance to the 6:30 p.m. finals. The top three finalists will compete in the Tokyo Games.
“That is how it is at the Olympics or any world competition,” Johnson said in a story posted on the Texas State athletic department web site. “You have to get it done in those three throws so you can recuperate, regroup and come back in the afternoon. Then, you focus on the task at hand of trying to throw as far as you can.
“There will be some nerves, but as long as I focus on my training and the things I can control, I should be ready to roll.”
